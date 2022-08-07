Connect with us

More than 1,000 infected with severe diarrhea outbreak in Takhar

4 hours ago

(Last Updated On: August 7, 2022)

The Takhar Department of Public Health says that in the past three days, more than 1,000 people have been infected with severe diarrhea in Takhar province.

The public health officials said that most of the people infected live in the remote areas of Bangi and Ishkamish districts.

According to these officials, mobile health teams have been sent to the area to prevent casualties and to curb the spread of this disease.

A number of non-governmental health institutions have also started working to prevent casualties caused by this disease.

However, residents of the province have stated that there are no health centers in many remote areas in the province and asked government to establish mobile health centers in these areas.

Poor hygiene habits, hot weather and also the use of unsafe water are said to be the reasons for the spread of this disease.

Work starts on new road to ease traffic in Kabul city

6 hours ago

August 7, 2022

(Last Updated On: August 7, 2022)

Kabul municipality officials said Saturday construction work on the new Wazir Akbar Khan to Sherpur road has started in order to reduce traffic congestion in the city center. 

Water culverts will also be included in the project that is being undertaken by the municipality’s Department of Work Maintenance and Monitoring of Kabul Municipality, Bakhtar reported.

The project, once completed, will cost 15 million Afghanis.

The new road will link Street 15 in Wazir Akbar Khan with Street 2 in Sherpur. Six properties along this section will be demolished to make way for the road.

IEA releases water from Kamal Khan dam for Iran

9 hours ago

August 7, 2022

(Last Updated On: August 7, 2022)

Iranian officials reported that water released by Afghanistan flowed into Iran on Saturday and into the country’s Chah-Nimeh water wells in the Sistan region. 

The water was released from the Kamal Khan dam on the Helmand River. 

Hassan Kazemi Qomi, the special envoy to Afghanistan, said on Saturday that this comes after concerted diplomatic efforts by Tehran. 

Mehr News Agency reported that talks between Iran and Afghan officials will continue as Tehran seeks to stabilize a sustainable flow of water from Helmand River.

Two killed, 22 wounded in Kabul explosion

21 hours ago

August 6, 2022

(Last Updated On: August 7, 2022)

Kabul security department spokesman Khalid Zadran confirmed Saturday night that two people were killed and 22 others wounded in an explosion that took place earlier in the day in Pul-e-Sokhta area of Kabul.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack, but a day earlier, at least eight people were killed and 18 wounded in another explosion in Kabul that was claimed by ISIS (Daesh).

