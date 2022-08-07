Latest News
Improved security boosts tourism in Shulgarh district in Balkh
Local officials in Balkh province said this week that domestic tourism has improved substantially and that in the past month, about 30,000 visitors have visited the popular Khwaja Sekandar Springs in Shulgarh district.
Officials said that Balkh tourist attractions are drawing in large numbers of visitors amid improved security, especially visitors to the springs.
Balkh residents have welcomed the growing number of visitors to their province and said this was largely due to improved security.
“The difference is big, in the past there was insecurity, now because of the security of this place, people come a lot,” said Ghulam Yahya, a tourist.
Since the IEA took control of the country, provinces around the country are reporting an increase in domestic tourism due to the improved security situation.
Latest News
More than 1,000 infected with severe diarrhea outbreak in Takhar
The Takhar Department of Public Health says that in the past three days, more than 1,000 people have been infected with severe diarrhea in Takhar province.
The public health officials said that most of the people infected live in the remote areas of Bangi and Ishkamish districts.
According to these officials, mobile health teams have been sent to the area to prevent casualties and to curb the spread of this disease.
A number of non-governmental health institutions have also started working to prevent casualties caused by this disease.
However, residents of the province have stated that there are no health centers in many remote areas in the province and asked government to establish mobile health centers in these areas.
Poor hygiene habits, hot weather and also the use of unsafe water are said to be the reasons for the spread of this disease.
Latest News
Work starts on new road to ease traffic in Kabul city
Kabul municipality officials said Saturday construction work on the new Wazir Akbar Khan to Sherpur road has started in order to reduce traffic congestion in the city center.
Water culverts will also be included in the project that is being undertaken by the municipality’s Department of Work Maintenance and Monitoring of Kabul Municipality, Bakhtar reported.
The project, once completed, will cost 15 million Afghanis.
The new road will link Street 15 in Wazir Akbar Khan with Street 2 in Sherpur. Six properties along this section will be demolished to make way for the road.
Latest News
IEA releases water from Kamal Khan dam for Iran
Iranian officials reported that water released by Afghanistan flowed into Iran on Saturday and into the country’s Chah-Nimeh water wells in the Sistan region.
The water was released from the Kamal Khan dam on the Helmand River.
Hassan Kazemi Qomi, the special envoy to Afghanistan, said on Saturday that this comes after concerted diplomatic efforts by Tehran.
Mehr News Agency reported that talks between Iran and Afghan officials will continue as Tehran seeks to stabilize a sustainable flow of water from Helmand River.
Improved security boosts tourism in Shulgarh district in Balkh
Cholera infects over 4,000 in quake-hit Spera district of Khost
Trump social media deal can’t close on time, needs extension, buyer says
More than 1,000 infected with severe diarrhea outbreak in Takhar
Work starts on new road to ease traffic in Kabul city
Asia Cup 2022 to be played in UAE instead of Sri Lanka
Ryan Moran appointed as Afghanistan fielding coach
Nine die in Nuristan flashfloods
IEA’s acting minister of foreign affairs visits Badakhshan province
Sri Lankan president flees to Maldives as protests end clan dominance
Saar: UK’s support from IEA discussed
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan to host a summit on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Ministry of mines reports AFN 13.2 billion in revenue generated in one year
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
Cartwheel Galaxy’s dusty glory captured by James Webb space telescope
-
Health5 days ago
South Korea develops nanotech tattoo as health monitoring device
-
World4 days ago
Wreckage of missing Pakistan Army helicopter found, all 6 onboard dead
-
Business3 days ago
Ariana Afghan Airlines resumes flights to India
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan settles multi-million dollar electricity bill owed to Uzbekistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
US issues ‘Worldwide Caution’ to Americans after al-Qaeda leader killed
-
Kandahar4 days ago
IEA supreme leader meets Kabul religious scholars