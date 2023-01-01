COVID-19
Xi calls for unity as China enters ‘new phase’ of COVID policy
Chinese President Xi Jinping called on Saturday for more effort and unity as the country enters a “new phase” in its approach to combating the pandemic, in his first comments addressed to the public on COVID-19 since his government changed course three weeks ago and relaxed its rigorous policy of lockdowns and mass testing, Reuters reported.
In a televised speech to mark the New Year, Xi said China had overcome unprecedented difficulties and challenges in the battle against COVID-19, and that its policies were “optimised” when the situation and time so required.
“Since the outbreak of the epidemic … the majority of cadres and masses, especially medical personnel, grassroots workers braved hardships and courageously persevered,” Xi said.
“At present, the epidemic prevention and control is entering a new phase, it is still a time of struggle, everyone is persevering and working hard, and the dawn is ahead. Let’s work harder, persistence means victory, and unity means victory.”
According to Reuters Beijing earlier this month scrapped its signature zero-COVID approach based on mass testing, centralised quarantine and lockdowns – which it had maintained for almost three years.
The policy switch has led to a wave of infections across the country, a further drop in economic activity and international concern, with Britain and France becoming the latest countries to impose curbs on travellers from China.
China’s decision to abandon the zero-COVID policy aligned it with a world that has largely reopened to live with the virus, read the report.
The step followed unprecedented public protests over the policy championed by Xi, marking the strongest show of public defiance in his decade-old presidency and coinciding with grim growth figures for China’s $17 trillion economy.
COVID-19
WHO calls on Beijing to strengthen its COVID-19 response
The World Health Organization (WHO) has called on China to share more real-time information on Covid in the country as infections surge.
Beijing has lifted most of the country’s strict restrictions over the last few weeks, but cases have soared and several countries are now screening travelers from China.
WHO said in a statement they want to see more data on hospitalisations, intensive care unit admissions and deaths.
It also wants figures on vaccinations.
The United States, Spain, France, South Korea, India, Italy, Japan and Taiwan have all imposed Covid tests for travelers from China, as they fear a renewed spread of the virus.
In the statement, issued after talks with Chinese officials, the UN health agency said: “WHO again asked for regular sharing of specific and real-time data on the epidemiological situation… and data on vaccinations delivered and vaccination status, especially in vulnerable people and those over 60.”
The agency said it was willing to provide support in these areas, as well as help addressing the issue of vaccine hesitancy.
WHO also stressed “the importance of monitoring, and the timely publication of data, to help China and the global community to formulate accurate risk assessments and to inform effective responses”.
WHO’s technical advisory group on the evolution of Covid-19 is set to hold a meeting on Tuesday and the agency said it has invited Chinese scientists to present detailed data on viral sequencing.
COVID-19
US to impose mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China
The United States will impose mandatory COVID-19 tests on travelers from China, US health officials said on Wednesday, joining India, Italy, Japan and Taiwan in taking new measures after Beijing’s decision to lift stringent zero-COVID policies, Reuters reported.
The officials told reporters that beginning on Jan. 5, all air passengers 2 years old and older will require a negative result from a test no more than two days before departure from China, Hong Kong or Macao.
According to Reuters passengers who test positive more than 10 days before a flight can provide documentation of recovery in lieu of the negative test result, the federal officials said.
They attributed the change in policy to the lack of information on variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and concerns that the increased number of COVID cases in China could result in the development of new variants of the virus.
The United States also is expanding its voluntary genomic sequencing program at airports, adding Seattle and Los Angeles to the program. That brings the total number of airports gathering information from positive tests to seven, read the report.
In an abrupt change of policy, China this month began dismantling the world’s strictest COVID regime of lockdowns and extensive testing, putting its battered economy on course for a complete re-opening next year.
The lifting of restrictions, following widespread protests against them, means COVID is spreading largely unchecked and likely infecting millions of people a day, according to some international health experts.
Beijing has faced international criticism that its official COVID data and its tally of deaths are inconsistent with the scale of its outbreak, Reuters reported.
“We have just limited information in terms of what’s being shared related to number of cases that are increasing, hospitalizations and especially deaths. Also, there’s been a decrease in testing across China so it also makes it difficult to know what the true infection rate is,” a US health official told the briefing.
Given the large number of people in China who have not been exposed to the virus, the introduction of Omicron variants and the rollback of China’s zero-COVID policies, U.S. officials are concerned there will be a large number of infections leading to hospitalizations and deaths in China, the official said.
Some global health experts have said the virus could infect as many as 1 million people per day, and international modeling groups have predicted China could experience 2 million deaths or more, read the report.
Earlier this week, US officials cited “the lack of transparent data” from China, a persistent complaint from Washington about China’s handling of the pandemic, as a reason for considering its own travel restrictions.
The US and Chinese approaches to battling COVID have been markedly different throughout the pandemic.
High infection rates in the United States early in the pandemic gave Beijing room to argue its model of strict COVID prevention measures had saved lives.
China has struggled to vaccinate its elderly population and has yet to authorize foreign mRNA vaccines. Its overall vaccination rate is above 90% but the rate for adults who have had booster shots drops to 57.9%, and to 42.3% for people aged 80 and older, according to Chinese government data last week.
The country has nine domestically-developed COVID vaccines approved for use, but none has been updated to target the highly infectious Omicron variant.
US officials told the briefing they have offered mRNA vaccines and other support to China, but Chinese officials have said publicly they do not need U.S. assistance at this time. “We continue to stand by our offer,” one official said.
In June, the United States rescinded a 17-month-old requirement that people arriving in the country by air test negative for COVID-19. It still requires most non-U.S. citizens to be vaccinated against COVID to travel to the United States, Reuters reported.
COVID-19
China hospitals ‘extremely busy’ as COVID-19 spreads unchecked
Chinese hospitals were under intense pressure on Wednesday as a surging wave of COVID-19 infections strained resources in the last major country to move towards treating the virus as end emic.
In an abrupt change of policy, China earlier this month began dismantling the world’s strictest COVID-19 regime of lockdowns and extensive testing, putting its battered economy on course for a complete re-opening next year, Reuters reported.
The move, which came after widespread protests against the restrictions, means COVID-19 is spreading largely unchecked and likely infecting millions of people a day, according to some international health experts.
The speed at which COVID-19 rules have been scrapped has left China’s fragile health system overwhelmed and prompted countries around the world, which have long been living with the virus, to consider travel restrictions for Chinese visitors, given questions about official data coming out of Beijing.
Staff at Huaxi, a large hospital in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu, said they were “extremely busy” caring for patients with COVID-19, as they have been ever since curbs were eased on December 7.
“I’ve been doing this job for 30 years and this is the busiest I have ever known it,” said one ambulance driver outside the hospital who declined to be named.
There were long queues inside and outside the hospital’s emergency department and at the adjacent fever clinic on Tuesday evening. Most of those who arrived in ambulances were given oxygen tanks to assist with their breathing, Reuters reported.
“Almost all of the patients have COVID,” one emergency department pharmacy staff member said.
The hospital has no stocks of COVID-19-specific medicine and instead can simply provide drugs for specific symptoms such as coughing, she added.
Zhang Yuhua, an official at the Beijing Chaoyang Hospital said patients who have come in recently are mainly the elderly and critically ill with underlying diseases. She said the number of patients receiving emergency care had increased to 450-550 per day, from roughly 100 before, according to state media.
Pictures published by state-run China Daily showed rows of mostly elderly patients, some breathing through oxygen tubes, receiving treatment from medical staff in white hazmat suits inside the hospital’s intensive care unit.
Official statistics, however, showed only one COVID-19 death in the seven days to Monday. International health experts predict at least one million COVID-19 deaths in China next year.
China ready to invest in water dam and energy projects in Afghanistan: officials
Umar Gul’s coaching stint with Afghan cricket team comes to an end
Officials report rise in legal medicines imports
Several killed, wounded in blast outside Kabul military airport
IEA welcomes Russia’s plan to export gas to Afghanistan
Eight killed in Balkh explosion
At least 9 killed in Nangarhar exchange market explosion
IEA’s education minister asks students to use social media to fight Western propaganda war
Afghanistan exports goods worth $1.2 billion
US whistleblower Edward Snowden gets a Russian passport
Tahawol: Reactions over ban on female staff of NGOs discussed
Saar: Afghan refugees situation in Pakistan discussed
Tahawol: World’s demand from IEA discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s economic situation discussed
Tahawol: Calls for inclusive government discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Flow of US dollars into Afghanistan ‘weakens Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves’
-
Business4 days ago
Russia can export gas to Afghanistan and Pakistan: Novak
-
Climate Change4 days ago
The 10 most expensive climate-related disasters of 2022
-
Latest News4 days ago
UN urges IEA to end restrictions on women
-
Latest News4 days ago
Chance of snowfall and heavy rains forecast across 13 provinces
-
Latest News4 days ago
Increase in humanitarian aid prevented famine in Afghanistan: UN
-
Tahawol5 days ago
Tahawol: Pakistan, Saudi’s remarks on Afghanistan discussed
-
World3 days ago
S.Korea must respond to N.Korea despite its nuclear arms: President Yoon