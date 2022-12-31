COVID-19
WHO calls on Beijing to strengthen its COVID-19 response
The World Health Organization (WHO) has called on China to share more real-time information on Covid in the country as infections surge.
Beijing has lifted most of the country’s strict restrictions over the last few weeks, but cases have soared and several countries are now screening travelers from China.
WHO said in a statement they want to see more data on hospitalisations, intensive care unit admissions and deaths.
It also wants figures on vaccinations.
The United States, Spain, France, South Korea, India, Italy, Japan and Taiwan have all imposed Covid tests for travelers from China, as they fear a renewed spread of the virus.
In the statement, issued after talks with Chinese officials, the UN health agency said: “WHO again asked for regular sharing of specific and real-time data on the epidemiological situation… and data on vaccinations delivered and vaccination status, especially in vulnerable people and those over 60.”
The agency said it was willing to provide support in these areas, as well as help addressing the issue of vaccine hesitancy.
WHO also stressed “the importance of monitoring, and the timely publication of data, to help China and the global community to formulate accurate risk assessments and to inform effective responses”.
WHO’s technical advisory group on the evolution of Covid-19 is set to hold a meeting on Tuesday and the agency said it has invited Chinese scientists to present detailed data on viral sequencing.
COVID-19
US to impose mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China
The United States will impose mandatory COVID-19 tests on travelers from China, US health officials said on Wednesday, joining India, Italy, Japan and Taiwan in taking new measures after Beijing’s decision to lift stringent zero-COVID policies, Reuters reported.
The officials told reporters that beginning on Jan. 5, all air passengers 2 years old and older will require a negative result from a test no more than two days before departure from China, Hong Kong or Macao.
According to Reuters passengers who test positive more than 10 days before a flight can provide documentation of recovery in lieu of the negative test result, the federal officials said.
They attributed the change in policy to the lack of information on variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and concerns that the increased number of COVID cases in China could result in the development of new variants of the virus.
The United States also is expanding its voluntary genomic sequencing program at airports, adding Seattle and Los Angeles to the program. That brings the total number of airports gathering information from positive tests to seven, read the report.
In an abrupt change of policy, China this month began dismantling the world’s strictest COVID regime of lockdowns and extensive testing, putting its battered economy on course for a complete re-opening next year.
The lifting of restrictions, following widespread protests against them, means COVID is spreading largely unchecked and likely infecting millions of people a day, according to some international health experts.
Beijing has faced international criticism that its official COVID data and its tally of deaths are inconsistent with the scale of its outbreak, Reuters reported.
“We have just limited information in terms of what’s being shared related to number of cases that are increasing, hospitalizations and especially deaths. Also, there’s been a decrease in testing across China so it also makes it difficult to know what the true infection rate is,” a US health official told the briefing.
Given the large number of people in China who have not been exposed to the virus, the introduction of Omicron variants and the rollback of China’s zero-COVID policies, U.S. officials are concerned there will be a large number of infections leading to hospitalizations and deaths in China, the official said.
Some global health experts have said the virus could infect as many as 1 million people per day, and international modeling groups have predicted China could experience 2 million deaths or more, read the report.
Earlier this week, US officials cited “the lack of transparent data” from China, a persistent complaint from Washington about China’s handling of the pandemic, as a reason for considering its own travel restrictions.
The US and Chinese approaches to battling COVID have been markedly different throughout the pandemic.
High infection rates in the United States early in the pandemic gave Beijing room to argue its model of strict COVID prevention measures had saved lives.
China has struggled to vaccinate its elderly population and has yet to authorize foreign mRNA vaccines. Its overall vaccination rate is above 90% but the rate for adults who have had booster shots drops to 57.9%, and to 42.3% for people aged 80 and older, according to Chinese government data last week.
The country has nine domestically-developed COVID vaccines approved for use, but none has been updated to target the highly infectious Omicron variant.
US officials told the briefing they have offered mRNA vaccines and other support to China, but Chinese officials have said publicly they do not need U.S. assistance at this time. “We continue to stand by our offer,” one official said.
In June, the United States rescinded a 17-month-old requirement that people arriving in the country by air test negative for COVID-19. It still requires most non-U.S. citizens to be vaccinated against COVID to travel to the United States, Reuters reported.
COVID-19
China hospitals ‘extremely busy’ as COVID-19 spreads unchecked
Chinese hospitals were under intense pressure on Wednesday as a surging wave of COVID-19 infections strained resources in the last major country to move towards treating the virus as end emic.
In an abrupt change of policy, China earlier this month began dismantling the world’s strictest COVID-19 regime of lockdowns and extensive testing, putting its battered economy on course for a complete re-opening next year, Reuters reported.
The move, which came after widespread protests against the restrictions, means COVID-19 is spreading largely unchecked and likely infecting millions of people a day, according to some international health experts.
The speed at which COVID-19 rules have been scrapped has left China’s fragile health system overwhelmed and prompted countries around the world, which have long been living with the virus, to consider travel restrictions for Chinese visitors, given questions about official data coming out of Beijing.
Staff at Huaxi, a large hospital in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu, said they were “extremely busy” caring for patients with COVID-19, as they have been ever since curbs were eased on December 7.
“I’ve been doing this job for 30 years and this is the busiest I have ever known it,” said one ambulance driver outside the hospital who declined to be named.
There were long queues inside and outside the hospital’s emergency department and at the adjacent fever clinic on Tuesday evening. Most of those who arrived in ambulances were given oxygen tanks to assist with their breathing, Reuters reported.
“Almost all of the patients have COVID,” one emergency department pharmacy staff member said.
The hospital has no stocks of COVID-19-specific medicine and instead can simply provide drugs for specific symptoms such as coughing, she added.
Zhang Yuhua, an official at the Beijing Chaoyang Hospital said patients who have come in recently are mainly the elderly and critically ill with underlying diseases. She said the number of patients receiving emergency care had increased to 450-550 per day, from roughly 100 before, according to state media.
Pictures published by state-run China Daily showed rows of mostly elderly patients, some breathing through oxygen tubes, receiving treatment from medical staff in white hazmat suits inside the hospital’s intensive care unit.
Official statistics, however, showed only one COVID-19 death in the seven days to Monday. International health experts predict at least one million COVID-19 deaths in China next year.
COVID-19
China gives up reporting COVID-19 figures as virus rips across the country
China’s National Health Commission has announced it will no longer be publishing daily COVID-19 infection figures, as the virus rips through the population.
“As of today, we will no longer be releasing daily statistics on the pandemic, with any data released by the China Centers for Disease Control and Prevent for the purposes of reference and research,” the health ministry said on its official website.
The announcement came as China said Monday that beginning on Jan. 8, 2023 it will put an end to a mandatory quarantine on arrival for overseas travelers that had been in place since March 2020.
Officials had already warned that the development of the current outbreak had become “impossible to track” in the absence of mass testing, Radio Free Asia reported.
According to Bloomberg and other media outlets, Chinese authorities estimated in a closed internal meeting that around 250 million people in China were infected with COVID-19 this month.
Quoting data from the internal meeting of the National Health Commission of China on Wednesday, Bloomberg, the Financial Times, and Mingbo reported that approximately 248 million people in China, or about 18% of the country’s population of 1.4 billion, were infected with COVID-19 for the first twenty days of this month.
The Financial Times reported that Sun Yang, the deputy director of the National Bureau of Disease Control and Prevention, shared this information.
Bloomberg reported, “At the closed meeting, it was announced that an estimated 37 million people across China were infected just on Tuesday.” The Chinese government officially announced that 3,049 new cases were confirmed on that day.
The announcement came amid anecdotal evidence of skyrocketing death rates and overwhelming pressure on hospitals. A hospital in Taizhou city recently announced it had passed two million emergency room visits in recent days, while a video clip uploaded to social media by a Shanghai resident on Sunday showed hundreds of people lining up to get served at the city’s Baoxing Funeral Parlor in Shanghai, with the line stretching out of the gate and onto the street, RFA reported.
“This is what it’s like trying to take a number,” a person is heard saying on the audio. “You need to come early on Monday to get in line.”
An official in China’s political and legal committee system, the ruling Chinese Communist Party’s law enforcement hierarchy, said the massive pressure on crematoriums in the city had prompted municipal civil affairs bureau officials to take control of the sector.
Nobody is now allowed to transport the remains of their dead relatives to funeral homes, but must wait for them to be picked up by funeral home staff, the official told RFA on condition of anonymity.
The official said the current wave of infections is driven by government pressure to reboot the economy after months of damage under Communist Party leader Xi Jinping’s zero-COVID policy, and suggests the government is pursuing “herd immunity.”
“They are expressly telling people who have tested positive to go to work, to spread the infection as fast as possible,” the official said. “It’s like this all over the country now.”
In the absence of data, local governments are issuing estimates of case numbers based on computer modeling, with the eastern city of Qingdao reporting an estimated 500,000 new infections daily in the city.
A Qingdao resident who gave only the nickname John said that was likely an underestimate.
“I think it’s far more than 500,000 … it’s moving so fast, it’s like a deluge,” he said. “I never expected it to spread so fast.”
“There’s a hospital near where I live, with vehicles lined up on the street outside … bringing people for treatment,” he said. “Our whole family is infected.”
Meanwhile, authorities in the eastern province of Zhejiang estimated there were more than one million new infections across the province daily, with similar shortages of mortuary spaces and cremation slots at funeral homes.
Officials announced on Dec. 25 that new cases are likely to hit two million a day at the peak, which they expect will be around Jan. 1.
