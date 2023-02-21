Latest News
28,000 drug addicts treated across the country in the past year
The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) says since the Islamic Emirate took control of Afghanistan in August 2021, 28,000 drug addicts have been treated or are undergoing treatment.
Spokesmen of the Ministry of Interior, Kabul Municipality and the Ministry of Public Health held a press conference in Kabul on Tuesday and reported back on the achievements of the Islamic Emirate in the fight against narcotics.
Sharaf Zaman, the spokesman for the MoPH, said thousands of drug addicts are currently being treated in 60 treatment centers across the country.
“Over the past year, 28,000 addicts have been treated and there are thousands of addicts being treated in our hospitals,” said Zaman.
According to MoPH figures, 89,000 children and women are also addicted to drugs.
Abdul Nafi Takour, the spokesman for the Ministry of Interior, stated that a survey has been started to determine the extent of cultivation, production and trafficking of narcotics and that no one will be allowed to cultivate and produce narcotics in the country.
“The ministry from its budget itself allocated 745,000 afghanis to do this survey,” said Takour.
According to Takour, 82,000 addicts have been rounded up from across the country, 26,850 of them from Kabul.
The ministry added that in the past year, 4,210 operations against drug cultivation and trafficking have been conducted and 5,051 people have been arrested as a result of these operations.
“There have been 4,210 operations in order to eradicate narcotics across the country, and 5,051 suspects have been arrested,” he added.
Meanwhile, Nematullah Barakzai, Kabul Municipality’s spokesman said that the biggest gathering center of drug addicts [Pole Sokhta] in Kabul has been cleaned out and restored.
According to Barakzai, 375,000 metric tons of garbage have been removed from Kabul’s Pole Sokhta area.
Kabul Municipality launches tree planting campaign
Kabul Municipality has launched a tree planting drive in the city and plans to plant over 600,000 saplings, including fruit trees, this year.
Speaking at a ceremony on Wazir Akbar Khan hill in Kabul on Tuesday, officials said anyone caught destroying trees will be fined 2,000 afghanis.
“No one is allowed to cut down a tree and be exempted from compensation, therefore, we ask the people to cooperate with us in tree planting,” said Abdul Wakil Mutawakkel, the greening director of Kabul Municipality.
“More than 900,000 saplings have been grown by the Kabul Municipality. This year, Kabul Municipality plans to plant 600,000 trees, including fruit-bearing and non-fruit bearing trees, as well as ornamental flowers in this city,” said Mohammad Khaled Sajestani, deputy mayor for urban services and environment.
Kabul Municipality also plans to establish a drip irrigation system for trees in the city which will help save underground water. Municipality officials consider people’s cooperation important in keeping the city green and beautiful.
“They have always been and continue to be diligent in the fields of security, greenery, construction and development of the country. Our demand is that people should protect and irrigate the trees that are planted,” said Habib-ur-Rahman Mansour, deputy mayor for social and cultural affairs.
‘No change’ in Iran’s position on IEA government
$2.59 billion needed to provide food assistance to the people of Afghanistan
