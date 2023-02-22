Latest News
IEA to create 27 new districts across Afghanistan
(Last Updated On: February 22, 2023)
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) interior ministry announced it will establish 27 new districts across the country.
In an order issued by the prime minister, provincial governors from 11 provinces have been told to follow the decree and relative ministries ordered to establish directorates in the new districts.
The districts are in Helmand, Farah, Baghlan, Faryab, Sar-e-pul, Ghor, Badghis, Paktika, Zabul, Nuristan, and Kandahar provinces.
The interior ministry has meanwhile been tasked to determine the boundaries and new centers of these districts.
Pakistan’s defense minister makes surprise visit to Kabul
(Last Updated On: February 22, 2023)
Pakistan’s defense minister arrived in Kabul along with a high–ranking delegation on an unannounced visit on Wednesday morning, the office of the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs said.
According to the office, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, Deputy Minister of Economy of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), met with Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister of Defense of Pakistan.
The deputy prime minister’s office said in a statement that both sides talked about the development of bilateral relations, trade, regional connectivity and economic cooperation between the two countries.
During his speech, Baradar said that Afghanistan and Pakistan are two neighboring countries and they should have good relations with each other. He insisted on the need for the development of commercial and economic relations with Pakistan and considers such relations beneficial for both countries.
“It is necessary that business and economic issues should be separated from political and security issues, and should not be hindered by politics,” Baradar told Pakistan’s defense minister.
Baradar also said that the Islamic Emirate requests Pakistan to release Afghans who are currently imprisoned in Pakistani prisons.
In addition, he raised the topic of Torkham border closure and Afghans in need of medical treatment across the border. “Necessary facilities should be provided for all passengers at Torkham and Spin Boldak and special facilities should be created for the transportation of emergency patients,” Baradar added.
The Pakistani side assured the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan that they would look into solving the mentioned issues and added that the relevant ministries and appointed committees will work quickly on this matter.
The visit comes four days after the Torkham border was closed.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials on Sunday closed Torkham, one of the main trading and border crossing routes with Pakistan, accusing Islamabad of breaching its commitments.
Officials for Torkham have said the crossing point had been closed for trade and travel.
Mawlavi Mohammad Siddiq, IEA commissioner at Torkham said that Pakistan has not abided by its commitments, so the crossing point has been shut down. He advised the people of Afghanistan to avoid traveling to the border crossing in eastern Nangarhar province until further notice.
“The Pakistani side did not fulfill its promises and the door was closed with the guidance of the leaders of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan,” Siddiq said.
Meanwhile, Siddiq says that negotiations are ongoing with the Pakistani side about the reopening of the crossing.
DAB welcomes US court decision to not use $3.5 billion to pay 9/11 victims
(Last Updated On: February 22, 2023)
Da Afghanistan Bank on Wednesday welcomed the decision of a US District Court decision not to use $3.5 billion of Afghanistan’s frozen assets to pay compensation to the victims of 9/11.
“Afghanistan’s foreign exchange reserves are assets of Afghans, which are used according to the law for the purpose of monetary stability, strengthening the financial system & facilitating trade with the world,” DAB said in a statement Wednesday.
“The people of Afghanistan want the restrictions imposed on the country’s foreign exchange reserves to be completely removed so that the suffering people can be freed from psycho-economic problems,” DAB said.
“Da Afghanistan Bank – is ready to cooperate comprehensively with the countries of the world & related organizations to resolve international concerns,” read the statement.
This comes after a US judge decided on Tuesday that victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks are not entitled to seize $3.5 billion of assets belonging to Afghanistan’s central bank to satisfy court judgments they obtained against the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), Reuters reported.
US District Judge George Daniels in Manhattan said he was “constitutionally restrained” from finding that the IEA was Afghanistan’s legitimate government, a precursor for attaching assets belonging to Da Afghanistan Bank, or DAB.
Daniels said letting victims seize those assets would amount to a ruling that the IEA are Afghanistan’s legitimate government.
He said US courts lack power to reach that conclusion, noting that the Biden administration does not recognize the IEA as Afghanistan’s government, read the report.
“The judgment creditors are entitled to collect on their default judgments and be made whole for the worst terrorist attack in our nation’s history, but they cannot do so with the funds of the central bank of Afghanistan,” Daniels wrote.
“The Taliban [Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan] – not the former Islamic Republic of Afghanistan or the Afghan people – must pay for the IEA’s liability in the 9/11 attacks,” he added.
Nearly 3,000 people died on Sept. 11, 2001, when planes were flown into New York’s World Trade Center, the Pentagon in northern Virginia, and a Pennsylvania field.
IEA ministers meet Turkish and Japanese envoys in Kabul
(Last Updated On: February 22, 2023)
The Turkish Ambassador in Kabul Cihad Erginay met with Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi on Tuesday in Kabul.
According to the ministry the meeting focused on bilateral relations, political and economic issues, and issues of mutual interest with an emphasis on continued cooperation.
Also during the meeting, Muttaqi expressed the Afghan people and government’s sympathies to the Turkish ambassador for the recent earthquake, “assuring assistance with the Muslim brothers of Turkey within the limits of Afghanistan’s capabilities”, read the statement.
The Turkish ambassador expressed his gratitude for the sympathy, and solidarity from across Afghanistan.
“At least 41,000 people have lost their lives so far with the numbers increasing, and it seems that would be an unprecedented earthquake in the history of Turkey,” the ambassador told Muttaqi, as quoted by the ministry.
Meanwhile, Minister of Interior Sirajuddin Haqqani met with Japan’s Ambassador Takashi Okada on Tuesday afternoon, the interior ministry confirmed in a statement.
According to the ministry, Haqqani thanked Japan for its assistance and said economic sanctions and banking restrictions have harmed the people.
“The politics of sanctions is not in anyone’s interest. Only dialogue and understanding can solve the problems. Unfortunately, the world is punishing the common people with its political position, which is not fair,” Haqqani was quoted as having said.
“We know that the problems inherited from the occupation are unlimited, the leadership has to work hard to solve them and have a safe Afghanistan, a safe region and the world,” he said.
In turn Okada expressed his hope that in the next educational year, there will be no hindrance for girl’s education.
He hoped to solve the economic problems and existing challenges and promised cooperation.
“If the international community comes together with good intentions, there is great hope that the current atmosphere of mistrust will change and a language of understanding will emerge,” Haqqani told the Japanese ambassador.
