Health
4-day polio vaccination campaign planned for eastern zone of Afghanistan
The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) says a polio vaccination case response campaign will be implemented in the eastern region of Afghanistan, which includes Nangarhar, Laghman, Kunar and Nuristan provinces, and the plan is to inoculate 1.2 million children.
The campaign will start on Saturday and will continue for four days, the ministry said.
Dr. Nek Wali Shah Momin, the director of National Emergency Operation Center (NEOC), has asked families in these provinces to vaccinate their children including newborns so as to protect them from the disease.
According to the ministry, five polio cases have been recorded in Afghanistan this year.
In addition, health officials said that the ministry is committed to fully eradicating polio in the whole country.
Health
Nangarhar resident rolls out application for health sector
A young man from Nangarhar province has developed an application, or software, that provides people and medical professionals with necessary information including listings for hospitals, doctors, specialists and pharmacies.
The app is available in Dari, Pashto and English and is an easily accessible feature that also includes information on hospitals and laboratories.
Habibullah Jabarkhail, says if he gets support from the ministry of public health, he will be able to roll out more apps and programs for the sector.
He says his app is available for download on the internet.
Jabarkhail says that by using this application, people can make appointments with doctors online, get blood test results and find information about doctors and hospitals.
Jabarkhail says that he has worked for two and a half years to develop this application, two years for research and review and six months for developing this software.
The creation of this application was not without cost, he said, adding it cost him 150,000 afghanis.
Included in this application, hospitals in Kabul, Nangarhar and some other provinces are registered and the names of about 100 doctors are also listed.
A number of hospitals, doctors, laboratories and pharmacies in Nangarhar have agreed with Jabarkhail that when people contact them and make appointments through the app, then they will get a 30% discount.
This is the first known program for the health sector to be rolled out in Nangarhar.
Health
Herat records 36 Congo Fever cases in past two months
Doctors in Herat province say that they have registered 36 cases of Crimean–Congo hemorrhagic fever in the last two months, with five fatalities.
Mohammad Asif Kabir, Deputy Public Health of Herat, says the number of cases increased this year and that authorities were particularly concerned about the spread of the disease, especially over Eid-ul-Adha.
Doctors in the infectious disease unit of the Herat provincial hospital have advised people to take the necessary precautions when slaughtering livestock.
Congo Fever is a viral haemorrhagic fever usually transmitted by ticks. It can also be contracted through contact with contaminated animal tissues during and immediately after slaughtering of animals.
The US Center for Disease Control recommends people wear gloves and other protective clothing when slaughtering animals. Individuals should also avoid contact with the blood and body fluids of livestock or humans who show symptoms of infection. It is also important for healthcare workers to use proper infection control precautions to prevent occupational exposure.
Health
Doctors report rise in cancer patients seeking treatment in western Afghanistan
Doctors from a cancer treatment facility in Herat province say they have seen a 30% increase in the number of patients seeking treatment for cancer in the western region of Afghanistan.
They said in the past 12 months, 4,000 people with cancer sought help – of which 50% were women.
Dr. Farooq Ahmad Sedeqqi, head of the cancer center, said 1,000 of these patients, or 50% of the women, had breast cancer.
“Almost out of every two cases [of women] that come to us, one case is breast cancer. This statistic has increased compared to the past. We need to know ways to diagnose and treat,” said Sedeqqi.
Sedeqqi added that most women are not aware of breast cancer signs which results in them seeking medical treatment at an advanced stage of the disease.
Dutch government collapses over immigration policy
Iran executes two Afghan men over shrine attack
Karzai, German FM call for lifting restrictions on girls’ education in Afghanistan
4-day polio vaccination campaign planned for eastern zone of Afghanistan
150 couples tie the knot at mass weddings in Kabul and Herat
Four Colombian children found alive in jungle weeks after plane crash
US East Coast blanketed in veil of smoke from Canadian fires
About 600 sq km of Ukraine’s Kherson region under water after dam destroyed
Russia has received hundreds of Iranian drones to attack Ukraine: White House
Herat company produces 300 solar panels a day
Tahawol: UN holding meeting with IEA officials’ participation discussed
Saar: Calls for handing over Afghanistan’s consular in Britain to IEA
Tahawol: UNAMA’s effort to pull Afghanistan out of global isolation
Saar: Pakistan and Tajikistan concerned over security in Afghanistan
Tahawol: Muttaqi’s visit with Chinese ambassador to Kabul discussed
Trending
-
Sport5 days ago
Nissanka century books Sri Lanka’s World Cup spot
-
Climate Change3 days ago
World registers hottest day ever recorded on July 3
-
Regional4 days ago
Iran becomes full member of Shanghai Cooperation Organization
-
Business4 days ago
Azizi: Afghanistan needs ‘industrial revolution’ to be self-sufficient
-
World4 days ago
Four killed, two injured in Philadelphia shooting
-
Latest News5 days ago
Japan to provide scholarships to Afghan students
-
Latest News4 days ago
Switzerland gives $1.7 million in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan
-
Regional5 days ago
Russia’s Putin to address Shanghai Cooperation Organization with Iran set to join