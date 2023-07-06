Health
Nangarhar resident rolls out application for health sector
A young man from Nangarhar province has developed an application, or software, that provides people and medical professionals with necessary information including listings for hospitals, doctors, specialists and pharmacies.
The app is available in Dari, Pashto and English and is an easily accessible feature that also includes information on hospitals and laboratories.
Habibullah Jabarkhail, says if he gets support from the ministry of public health, he will be able to roll out more apps and programs for the sector.
He says his app is available for download on the internet.
Jabarkhail says that by using this application, people can make appointments with doctors online, get blood test results and find information about doctors and hospitals.
Jabarkhail says that he has worked for two and a half years to develop this application, two years for research and review and six months for developing this software.
The creation of this application was not without cost, he said, adding it cost him 150,000 afghanis.
Included in this application, hospitals in Kabul, Nangarhar and some other provinces are registered and the names of about 100 doctors are also listed.
A number of hospitals, doctors, laboratories and pharmacies in Nangarhar have agreed with Jabarkhail that when people contact them and make appointments through the app, then they will get a 30% discount.
This is the first known program for the health sector to be rolled out in Nangarhar.
Herat records 36 Congo Fever cases in past two months
Doctors in Herat province say that they have registered 36 cases of Crimean–Congo hemorrhagic fever in the last two months, with five fatalities.
Mohammad Asif Kabir, Deputy Public Health of Herat, says the number of cases increased this year and that authorities were particularly concerned about the spread of the disease, especially over Eid-ul-Adha.
Doctors in the infectious disease unit of the Herat provincial hospital have advised people to take the necessary precautions when slaughtering livestock.
Congo Fever is a viral haemorrhagic fever usually transmitted by ticks. It can also be contracted through contact with contaminated animal tissues during and immediately after slaughtering of animals.
The US Center for Disease Control recommends people wear gloves and other protective clothing when slaughtering animals. Individuals should also avoid contact with the blood and body fluids of livestock or humans who show symptoms of infection. It is also important for healthcare workers to use proper infection control precautions to prevent occupational exposure.
Doctors report rise in cancer patients seeking treatment in western Afghanistan
Doctors from a cancer treatment facility in Herat province say they have seen a 30% increase in the number of patients seeking treatment for cancer in the western region of Afghanistan.
They said in the past 12 months, 4,000 people with cancer sought help – of which 50% were women.
Dr. Farooq Ahmad Sedeqqi, head of the cancer center, said 1,000 of these patients, or 50% of the women, had breast cancer.
“Almost out of every two cases [of women] that come to us, one case is breast cancer. This statistic has increased compared to the past. We need to know ways to diagnose and treat,” said Sedeqqi.
Sedeqqi added that most women are not aware of breast cancer signs which results in them seeking medical treatment at an advanced stage of the disease.
No direct evidence COVID started in Wuhan lab: US intelligence report
U.S. intelligence agencies found no direct evidence that the COVID-19 pandemic stemmed from an incident at China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology, a report declassified on Friday said.
The four-page report by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) said the U.S. intelligence community still could not rule out the possibility that the virus came from a laboratory, however, and had not been able to discover the origins of the pandemic, Reuters reported.
“The Central Intelligence Agency and another agency remain unable to determine the precise origin of the COVID-19 pandemic, as both (natural and lab) hypotheses rely on significant assumptions or face challenges with conflicting reporting,” the ODNI report said.
The report said that while “extensive work” had been conducted on coronaviruses at the Wuhan institute (WIV), the agencies had not found evidence of a specific incident that could have caused the outbreak.
“We continue to have no indication that the WIV’s pre-pandemic research holdings included SARSCoV-2 or a close progenitor, nor any direct evidence that a specific research-related incident occurred involving WIV personnel before the pandemic that could have caused the COVID pandemic,” the report said.
The origins of the coronavirus pandemic have been a matter of furious debate in the United States almost since the first human cases were reported in Wuhan in late 2019.
U.S. President Joe Biden in March signed a bill declassifying information related to the origins of the pandemic.
Biden said at the time of signing that he shared Congress’ goal of releasing as much information as possible about the origin of COVID-19.
The debate was refueled by a Wall Street Journal report in February that the U.S. Energy Department had assessed with “low confidence” in a classified intelligence report that the pandemic most likely arose from a Chinese laboratory leak, an assessment Beijing denies.
FBI director Christopher Wray said on Feb. 28 his agency had assessed for some time that the origins of the pandemic were “most likely a potential lab incident” in the Chinese city of Wuhan. China said this claim had “no credibility whatsoever”.
As of March 20, four other U.S. agencies still judged that COVID-19 was likely the result of natural transmission, while two were undecided.
