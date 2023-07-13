Health
UNICEF treats over 270,000 Afghan children for acute malnutrition
In the first five months of this year, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) provided life saving treatment to 273,000 children with severe acute malnutrition in Afghanistan.
In May alone, 60,000 children were treated for acute malnutrition, UNICEF said on Twitter Thursday.
“In the first 5 months of this year, UNICEF supported treatment for 273,000 children with severe acute malnutrition,” UNICEF tweeted.
Last month, the organization announced that in April it treated 48,800 severely malnourished children in Afghanistan.
According to UNICEF, 56% of the children treated are girls.
Health
4-day polio vaccination campaign planned for eastern zone of Afghanistan
The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) says a polio vaccination case response campaign will be implemented in the eastern region of Afghanistan, which includes Nangarhar, Laghman, Kunar and Nuristan provinces, and the plan is to inoculate 1.2 million children.
The campaign will start on Saturday and will continue for four days, the ministry said.
Dr. Nek Wali Shah Momin, the director of National Emergency Operation Center (NEOC), has asked families in these provinces to vaccinate their children including newborns so as to protect them from the disease.
According to the ministry, five polio cases have been recorded in Afghanistan this year.
In addition, health officials said that the ministry is committed to fully eradicating polio in the whole country.
Health
Nangarhar resident rolls out application for health sector
A young man from Nangarhar province has developed an application, or software, that provides people and medical professionals with necessary information including listings for hospitals, doctors, specialists and pharmacies.
The app is available in Dari, Pashto and English and is an easily accessible feature that also includes information on hospitals and laboratories.
Habibullah Jabarkhail, says if he gets support from the ministry of public health, he will be able to roll out more apps and programs for the sector.
He says his app is available for download on the internet.
Jabarkhail says that by using this application, people can make appointments with doctors online, get blood test results and find information about doctors and hospitals.
Jabarkhail says that he has worked for two and a half years to develop this application, two years for research and review and six months for developing this software.
The creation of this application was not without cost, he said, adding it cost him 150,000 afghanis.
Included in this application, hospitals in Kabul, Nangarhar and some other provinces are registered and the names of about 100 doctors are also listed.
A number of hospitals, doctors, laboratories and pharmacies in Nangarhar have agreed with Jabarkhail that when people contact them and make appointments through the app, then they will get a 30% discount.
This is the first known program for the health sector to be rolled out in Nangarhar.
Health
Herat records 36 Congo Fever cases in past two months
Doctors in Herat province say that they have registered 36 cases of Crimean–Congo hemorrhagic fever in the last two months, with five fatalities.
Mohammad Asif Kabir, Deputy Public Health of Herat, says the number of cases increased this year and that authorities were particularly concerned about the spread of the disease, especially over Eid-ul-Adha.
Doctors in the infectious disease unit of the Herat provincial hospital have advised people to take the necessary precautions when slaughtering livestock.
Congo Fever is a viral haemorrhagic fever usually transmitted by ticks. It can also be contracted through contact with contaminated animal tissues during and immediately after slaughtering of animals.
The US Center for Disease Control recommends people wear gloves and other protective clothing when slaughtering animals. Individuals should also avoid contact with the blood and body fluids of livestock or humans who show symptoms of infection. It is also important for healthcare workers to use proper infection control precautions to prevent occupational exposure.
