UNICEF treats over 270,000 Afghan children for acute malnutrition

A young man from Nangarhar province has developed an application, or software, that provides people and medical professionals with necessary information including listings for hospitals, doctors, specialists and pharmacies.

The app is available in Dari, Pashto and English and is an easily accessible feature that also includes information on hospitals and laboratories.

Habibullah Jabarkhail, says if he gets support from the ministry of public health, he will be able to roll out more apps and programs for the sector.

He says his app is available for download on the internet.

Jabarkhail says that by using this application, people can make appointments with doctors online, get blood test results and find information about doctors and hospitals.

Jabarkhail says that he has worked for two and a half years to develop this application, two years for research and review and six months for developing this software.

The creation of this application was not without cost, he said, adding it cost him 150,000 afghanis.

Included in this application, hospitals in Kabul, Nangarhar and some other provinces are registered and the names of about 100 doctors are also listed.

A number of hospitals, doctors, laboratories and pharmacies in Nangarhar have agreed with Jabarkhail that when people contact them and make appointments through the app, then they will get a 30% discount.

This is the first known program for the health sector to be rolled out in Nangarhar.