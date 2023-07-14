Health
WHO says 47 died from Crimean-Congo fever in Afghanistan in past six months
A total of 47 people have died of Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever (CCHF) in Afghanistan since the beginning of 2023, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported on Thursday.
WHO in a report said that the total number of CCHF cases in Afghanistan during the period was 494 in 32 provinces.
Out of total cases (494), 493 (99.8%) were above 5 years of age and 141 (28.5%) were females.
The CCHF associated deaths were reported from 16 provinces (Kabul (19), Balkh (6), Takhar (5), Parwan (3), Jawzjan (2), Kandahar (2), and 1 from each of the following provinces: Badakhshan, Baghlan, Faryab, Ghazni, Kapisa, Khost, Kunduz, Paktya, Sar-e-pul and Wardak provinces.
CCHF is carried by domestic animals and can be transmitted by ticks. It is found in Africa, Eastern Europe and Asia. Symptoms include headaches, back pains, vomiting, severe bruising and nose bleeds.
CCHF first appeared in Crimea in 1944 and was later identified in 1956 as the cause of an illness in what is now Democratic Republic of Congo.
UNICEF treats over 270,000 Afghan children for acute malnutrition
In the first five months of this year, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) provided life saving treatment to 273,000 children with severe acute malnutrition in Afghanistan.
In May alone, 60,000 children were treated for acute malnutrition, UNICEF said on Twitter Thursday.
“In the first 5 months of this year, UNICEF supported treatment for 273,000 children with severe acute malnutrition,” UNICEF tweeted.
Last month, the organization announced that in April it treated 48,800 severely malnourished children in Afghanistan.
According to UNICEF, 56% of the children treated are girls.
4-day polio vaccination campaign planned for eastern zone of Afghanistan
The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) says a polio vaccination case response campaign will be implemented in the eastern region of Afghanistan, which includes Nangarhar, Laghman, Kunar and Nuristan provinces, and the plan is to inoculate 1.2 million children.
The campaign will start on Saturday and will continue for four days, the ministry said.
Dr. Nek Wali Shah Momin, the director of National Emergency Operation Center (NEOC), has asked families in these provinces to vaccinate their children including newborns so as to protect them from the disease.
According to the ministry, five polio cases have been recorded in Afghanistan this year.
In addition, health officials said that the ministry is committed to fully eradicating polio in the whole country.
Nangarhar resident rolls out application for health sector
A young man from Nangarhar province has developed an application, or software, that provides people and medical professionals with necessary information including listings for hospitals, doctors, specialists and pharmacies.
The app is available in Dari, Pashto and English and is an easily accessible feature that also includes information on hospitals and laboratories.
Habibullah Jabarkhail, says if he gets support from the ministry of public health, he will be able to roll out more apps and programs for the sector.
He says his app is available for download on the internet.
Jabarkhail says that by using this application, people can make appointments with doctors online, get blood test results and find information about doctors and hospitals.
Jabarkhail says that he has worked for two and a half years to develop this application, two years for research and review and six months for developing this software.
The creation of this application was not without cost, he said, adding it cost him 150,000 afghanis.
Included in this application, hospitals in Kabul, Nangarhar and some other provinces are registered and the names of about 100 doctors are also listed.
A number of hospitals, doctors, laboratories and pharmacies in Nangarhar have agreed with Jabarkhail that when people contact them and make appointments through the app, then they will get a 30% discount.
This is the first known program for the health sector to be rolled out in Nangarhar.
Iran signs economic agreements with Zimbabwe as Raisi ends Africa tour
Afghanistan A beat Oman A by 72 runs in Emerging Teams Asia Cup
Lasting stability in Afghanistan needs unity among Afghans: Mujahid
Tahawol: Concerns over delay on Afghan girls’ education discussed
Herat company produces 300 solar panels a day
Xi, Blinken agree to stabilize US-China relations in Beijing talks
Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes the Gulf of California
Dozens of migrants dead, 100 rescued as boat sinks off Greece
MoU signed to print new afghani banknotes
Tahawol: Concerns over delay on Afghan girls’ education discussed
Saar: UN’s role in Afghanistan situation discussed
Tahawol: IEA rejects UN report on women’s status
Saar: Non-recognition of the IEA by the world
Tahawol: Calls on staying committed to Doha Agreement discussed
