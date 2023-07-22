Health
WHO warns of dengue risk as global warming pushes cases near historic highs
The World Health Organization warned on Friday that cases of dengue fever could reach close to record highs this year, partly due to global warming benefiting mosquitoes that spread it.
Dengue rates are rising globally, with reported cases since 2000 up eight-fold to 4.2 million in 2022, WHO said.
The disease was found in Sudan’s capital Khartoum for the first time on record, according to a health ministry report in March, while Europe has reported a surge in cases and Peru declared a state of emergency in most regions, Reuters reported.
In January, WHO warned that dengue is the world’s fastest-spreading tropical disease and represents a “pandemic threat”.
About half of the world’s population is now at risk, Dr. Raman Velayudhan, a specialist at the WHO’s control of neglected tropical diseases department, told journalists in Geneva on Friday.
Reported cases to WHO hit an all-time high in 2019 with 5.2 million cases in 129 countries, said Velayudhan via a video link. This year the world is on track for “4 million plus” cases, depending mostly on the Asian monsoon season.
Already, close to 3 million cases have been reported in the Americas, he said, adding there was concern about the southern spread to Bolivia, Paraguay and Peru.
Argentina, which has faced one of its worst outbreaks of dengue in recent years, is sterilizing mosquitoes using radiation that alters their DNA before releasing them into the wild.
“The American region certainly shows it is bad and we hope the Asian region may be able to control it,” Velayudhan said.
WHO says reported cases of the disease, which causes fever and muscle pain, represent just a fraction of the total number of global infections since most cases are asymptomatic. It is fatal in less than 1% of people.
A warmer climate is thought to help the mosquitoes multiply faster and enable the virus to multiply within their bodies. Velayudhan cited the increased movement of goods and people and urbanization and associated problems with sanitation as other factors behind the increase.
Asked how the heatwave affecting the northern hemisphere would affect the spread of the disease, he said it was too soon to tell.
Temperatures over 45 degrees Celsius “should kill the mosquito more than breeding it, but the mosquito is a very clever insect and it can breed in water storage containers where the temperature doesn’t rise that high.”
WHO says 47 died from Crimean-Congo fever in Afghanistan in past six months
A total of 47 people have died of Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever (CCHF) in Afghanistan since the beginning of 2023, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported on Thursday.
WHO in a report said that the total number of CCHF cases in Afghanistan during the period was 494 in 32 provinces.
Out of total cases (494), 493 (99.8%) were above 5 years of age and 141 (28.5%) were females.
The CCHF associated deaths were reported from 16 provinces (Kabul (19), Balkh (6), Takhar (5), Parwan (3), Jawzjan (2), Kandahar (2), and 1 from each of the following provinces: Badakhshan, Baghlan, Faryab, Ghazni, Kapisa, Khost, Kunduz, Paktya, Sar-e-pul and Wardak provinces.
CCHF is carried by domestic animals and can be transmitted by ticks. It is found in Africa, Eastern Europe and Asia. Symptoms include headaches, back pains, vomiting, severe bruising and nose bleeds.
CCHF first appeared in Crimea in 1944 and was later identified in 1956 as the cause of an illness in what is now Democratic Republic of Congo.
UNICEF treats over 270,000 Afghan children for acute malnutrition
In the first five months of this year, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) provided life saving treatment to 273,000 children with severe acute malnutrition in Afghanistan.
In May alone, 60,000 children were treated for acute malnutrition, UNICEF said on Twitter Thursday.
“In the first 5 months of this year, UNICEF supported treatment for 273,000 children with severe acute malnutrition,” UNICEF tweeted.
Last month, the organization announced that in April it treated 48,800 severely malnourished children in Afghanistan.
According to UNICEF, 56% of the children treated are girls.
4-day polio vaccination campaign planned for eastern zone of Afghanistan
The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) says a polio vaccination case response campaign will be implemented in the eastern region of Afghanistan, which includes Nangarhar, Laghman, Kunar and Nuristan provinces, and the plan is to inoculate 1.2 million children.
The campaign will start on Saturday and will continue for four days, the ministry said.
Dr. Nek Wali Shah Momin, the director of National Emergency Operation Center (NEOC), has asked families in these provinces to vaccinate their children including newborns so as to protect them from the disease.
According to the ministry, five polio cases have been recorded in Afghanistan this year.
In addition, health officials said that the ministry is committed to fully eradicating polio in the whole country.
