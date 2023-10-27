A mosque resembling Dome of the Rock built on Wazir Akbar Khan hill in Kabul

(Last Updated On: October 27, 2023)

A mosque resembling Jerusalem’s Dome of the Rock has been built on Wazir Akbar Khan hill in Kabul.

Thث mosque named after Mullah Muhammad Omar and Sheikh Mahmud Effendi has been built with the suggestion of the interior ministry and is funded by IDDEF, a Turkish organization.

According to officials, the mosque was built on 270 square meters of land at a cost of $120,000 and has a capacity of 350 worshipers at a time.

the Acting Minister of Interior Sirajuddin Haqqani said at a ceremony to inaugurate the mosque that this mosque was built resembling the Dome of the Rock with the proposal of the ministry because of the boundless love of Muslims, especially Afghans, to Palestine and Al-Aqsa.

Haqqani condemned the oppression and aggression of the Jews on Al-Aqsa and the oppressed Palestinians and said that supporting Muslims is an Islamic obligation.

IDDEF’s general director Mehmed Turan said that the Grand Mosque, the Prophet’s Mosque, and the Al-Aqsa Mosque are of significant value for Muslims.

He said that a new mosque resembling the Dome of the Rock is inaugurated in Kabul while the Palestinians are making great sacrifices to regain their land.

Turan expressed his hope that the inauguration of the mosque will lead to the liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque. He said that IDDEF is ready to build more mosques and orphanages in Afghanistan.