Bayat Foundation delivers aid packages to Herat’s Gulran district quake victims

(Last Updated On: October 27, 2023)

Bayat Foundation on Friday carried on to hand out relief packages to dozens of earthquake affected families – this time in Gulran district of Herat province. Affected families in the farthest villages of the district have received these aid packages.

Foundation officials say the process of distributing aid to the affected families continues and they are trying to send the aid packages to the areas where there is less cooperation.

The aid packages include clothes, blankets and kitchen utensils.

“We would like to thank Bayat Foundation despite many problems and tasks they endured and helped the farthest areas of Gulran district, said Mohammad Arif Omar, deputy of Gulran district.

However, the affected families in this district say they have not received any kind of aid so far and this is the first aid packages that have reached them.

“We thank Bayat Foundation for taking this long and risky route and helping us,” said a quake affected individual.

Although Herat earthquakes did not cause much damage to the villages of Gulran district, people are forced to spend their days and nights under tents due to the fear of continued aftershocks.

The recent earthquakes in Herat have caused enormous financial and human losses to the people of Herat, in many of the affected villages, the first aid has not yet reached the people, but Bayat Foundation aid packages are being distributed for the affected people in this province.