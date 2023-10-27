Latest News
Bayat Foundation delivers aid packages to Herat’s Gulran district quake victims
Bayat Foundation on Friday carried on to hand out relief packages to dozens of earthquake affected families – this time in Gulran district of Herat province. Affected families in the farthest villages of the district have received these aid packages.
Foundation officials say the process of distributing aid to the affected families continues and they are trying to send the aid packages to the areas where there is less cooperation.
The aid packages include clothes, blankets and kitchen utensils.
“We would like to thank Bayat Foundation despite many problems and tasks they endured and helped the farthest areas of Gulran district, said Mohammad Arif Omar, deputy of Gulran district.
However, the affected families in this district say they have not received any kind of aid so far and this is the first aid packages that have reached them.
“We thank Bayat Foundation for taking this long and risky route and helping us,” said a quake affected individual.
Although Herat earthquakes did not cause much damage to the villages of Gulran district, people are forced to spend their days and nights under tents due to the fear of continued aftershocks.
The recent earthquakes in Herat have caused enormous financial and human losses to the people of Herat, in many of the affected villages, the first aid has not yet reached the people, but Bayat Foundation aid packages are being distributed for the affected people in this province.
A mosque resembling Dome of the Rock built on Wazir Akbar Khan hill in Kabul
A mosque resembling Jerusalem’s Dome of the Rock has been built on Wazir Akbar Khan hill in Kabul.
Thث mosque named after Mullah Muhammad Omar and Sheikh Mahmud Effendi has been built with the suggestion of the interior ministry and is funded by IDDEF, a Turkish organization.
According to officials, the mosque was built on 270 square meters of land at a cost of $120,000 and has a capacity of 350 worshipers at a time.
the Acting Minister of Interior Sirajuddin Haqqani said at a ceremony to inaugurate the mosque that this mosque was built resembling the Dome of the Rock with the proposal of the ministry because of the boundless love of Muslims, especially Afghans, to Palestine and Al-Aqsa.
Haqqani condemned the oppression and aggression of the Jews on Al-Aqsa and the oppressed Palestinians and said that supporting Muslims is an Islamic obligation.
IDDEF’s general director Mehmed Turan said that the Grand Mosque, the Prophet’s Mosque, and the Al-Aqsa Mosque are of significant value for Muslims.
He said that a new mosque resembling the Dome of the Rock is inaugurated in Kabul while the Palestinians are making great sacrifices to regain their land.
Turan expressed his hope that the inauguration of the mosque will lead to the liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque. He said that IDDEF is ready to build more mosques and orphanages in Afghanistan.
Death toll rises to four in Kabul blast, seven injured
Death toll from Thursday’s explosion in a sports club in Kabul has increased to four, with seven people injured, city’s police spokesman said on Friday.
The blast on Thursday evening in Dashi Barchi area happened at a time when youths were training.
The cause of the blast remains unknown.
The club’s trainers said casualties are higher than officially figures.
“Around 30 people were present when the explosion happened. Five people were killed and around 15 people were injured,” Sultan Ali Amiri, the club’s trainer, said.
Some athletes said that the club had received security warning around two months ago.
“It am very sad because it is my club and I train here. I saw a 12-year-old boy who was lying here. He had died,” said Feroz, an eyewitness.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but Dashti Barch area has been targeted in the past by Daesh.
“Security forces will investigate. They will share the results with the media when the investigations are completed. Anyway, we can say that Afghanistan is secure. If anyone carries out an attack, they will be cracked down. Such attacks will be prevented. Our security forces work seriously in this regard,” Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), said.
Over 5,000 Afghans return home in one day from Iran and Pakistan
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan said Thursday that over 5,000 Afghan migrants had returned home in one day from Pakistan and Iran.
The ministry of migrant affairs said in a statement that 5,179 people had returned home. Of those, 3,591 returned through Islam Qala Herat border crossing and another 1,585 returned from Pakistan through Spin Boldak crossing.
These returnees crossed at the border voluntarily, while some were forced deportations.
The IEA said a number of immigrants were found to be needy and vulnerable and were referred to the office of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in order to receive help.
Recently, a large number of Afghan immigrants have been arrested in Pakistan and Iran for not having legal residence documents.
However, undocumented migrants in Pakistan have only a few days to leave the country following Islamabad’s decision to expel all unregistered refugees after November 1. This will affect over 1.3 million Afghans.
