UN rights office urges Pakistan to halt Afghan deportations
As November 1 deadline approaches, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) on Friday called on the Pakistani government to “suspend forcible returns of Afghan nationals before it is too late to avoid a human rights catastrophe”.
“We call on them to continue providing protection to those in need and ensure that any future returns are safe, dignified and voluntary, and fully consistent with international law,” OHCHR spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani said in a statement.
“We believe many of those facing deportation will be at grave risk of human rights violations if returned to Afghanistan, including arbitrary arrest and detention, torture, cruel and other inhuman treatment, spokesperson said.
She said, “We are extremely alarmed by Pakistan’s announcement that it plans to deport ‘undocumented’ foreign nationals remaining in the country after Nov 1, a measure that will disproportionately impact more than 1.4 million undocumented Afghans who remain in Pakistan.”
There are more than two million undocumented Afghans living in Pakistan, with at least 600,000 of them leaving Afghanistan after the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) takeover in August 2021.
“Those at particular risk are civil society activists, journalists, human rights defenders, former government officials and security force members, and of course women and girls as a whole, who, as a result of the abhorrent policies currently in place in Afghanistan, are banned from secondary and tertiary education, working in many sectors and other aspects of daily and public life,” she said.
The UN refugee agency, UNHCR, and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) have already documented a sharp increase in returns to Afghanistan since the deadline was announced on Oct 3. A recent flash report by UNHCR and IOM placed the number of Afghans who left Pakistan in the month up to Oct 15 at 59,780 individuals.
Seventy-eight per cent of those returning cited the fear of arrest as the reason for leaving Pakistan.
The spokesperson stated that deportations without individualised determinations of personal circumstances, including any mass deportations, would amount to refoulement in violation of international human rights law, in particular the convention against torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, to which Pakistan is a state party, and of international refugee law.
And as winter approaches, any mass deportations are bound to deepen the dire humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, as it grapples with the devastating impact of a series of earthquakes that struck Herat province this month, leaving at least 1,400 people dead and 1,800 injured, as per official figures, spokesperson said.
According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, close to 30 million people currently need relief assistance in Afghanistan, out of a population of 43 million, and 3.3 million are internally displaced.
“We remind the de facto authorities of the international human rights obligations that continue to bind Afghanistan as a state and their obligations to protect, promote and fulfil human rights.” OHCHR spokesperson said.
A mosque resembling Dome of the Rock built on Wazir Akbar Khan hill in Kabul
A mosque resembling Jerusalem’s Dome of the Rock has been built on Wazir Akbar Khan hill in Kabul.
The mosque named after Mullah Muhammad Omar and Sheikh Mahmud Effendi was built at the suggestion of the interior ministry and funded by IDDEF, an Islamic organization in Turkey.
According to officials, the mosque was built on 270 square meters of land at a cost of $120,000 and has the capacity to hold 350 worshipers at a time.
Acting Minister of Interior Sirajuddin Haqqani said at a ceremony to inaugurate the mosque that it is a replica of the Dome of the Rock in Jerusalem and aims to show “boundless love of Muslims, especially Afghans, to Palestine and Al-Aqsa.”
Haqqani condemned the oppressive and aggressive actions by Israel on Al-Aqsa and Palestinians and said that supporting Muslims is an Islamic obligation.
IDDEF’s general director Mehmed Turan said that the Grand Mosque, the Prophet’s Mosque, and the Al-Aqsa Mosque are of significant value to Muslims.
Turan stated that the inauguration of the new mosque comes amid a difficult time for Palestinians who are making great sacrifices to regain their land.
Turan expressed his hope that the inauguration of the mosque will lead to the liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque. He said that IDDEF is ready to build more mosques and orphanages in Afghanistan.
Bayat Foundation delivers aid packages to Herat’s Gulran district quake victims
Bayat Foundation on Friday carried on to hand out relief packages to dozens of earthquake affected families – this time in Gulran district of Herat province. Affected families in the farthest villages of the district have received these aid packages.
Foundation officials say the process of distributing aid to the affected families continues and they are trying to send the aid packages to the areas where there is less cooperation.
The aid packages include clothes, blankets and kitchen utensils.
“We would like to thank Bayat Foundation despite many problems and tasks they endured and helped the farthest areas of Gulran district, said Mohammad Arif Omar, deputy of Gulran district.
However, the affected families in this district say they have not received any kind of aid so far and this is the first aid packages that have reached them.
“We thank Bayat Foundation for taking this long and risky route and helping us,” said a quake affected individual.
Although Herat earthquakes did not cause much damage to the villages of Gulran district, people are forced to spend their days and nights under tents due to the fear of continued aftershocks.
The recent earthquakes in Herat have caused enormous financial and human losses to the people of Herat, in many of the affected villages, the first aid has not yet reached the people, but Bayat Foundation aid packages are being distributed for the affected people in this province.
Death toll rises to four in Kabul blast, seven injured
Death toll from Thursday’s explosion in a sports club in Kabul has increased to four, with seven people injured, city’s police spokesman said on Friday.
The blast on Thursday evening in Dashi Barchi area happened at a time when youths were training.
The cause of the blast remains unknown.
The club’s trainers said casualties are higher than officially figures.
“Around 30 people were present when the explosion happened. Five people were killed and around 15 people were injured,” Sultan Ali Amiri, the club’s trainer, said.
Some athletes said that the club had received security warning around two months ago.
“It am very sad because it is my club and I train here. I saw a 12-year-old boy who was lying here. He had died,” said Feroz, an eyewitness.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but Dashti Barch area has been targeted in the past by Daesh.
“Security forces will investigate. They will share the results with the media when the investigations are completed. Anyway, we can say that Afghanistan is secure. If anyone carries out an attack, they will be cracked down. Such attacks will be prevented. Our security forces work seriously in this regard,” Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), said.
