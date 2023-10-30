Connect with us

About 3,000 acres of usurped state land reclaimed in Takhar

2 hours ago

(Last Updated On: October 30, 2023)

Officials at the Commission to Fight Land Grabbers in Takhar say the process of returning usurped state-owned land is ongoing in this province.

The commission officials say over the last four decades, thousands of hectares of government land in the center and districts of Takhar have been usurped by powerful individuals and local commanders.

So far, 3,000 acres of land has been taken back out of 300,00 acres of usurped land in Takhar province, officials said.

“100,000 acres of land may have been assessed by us. In total, we have returned about 3,000 acres of land. We have leased them and may deposited two million afghanis from the revenue of these lands to the government treasury,” said Rahimullah Ahadi, head of the land grabbing prevention commission in Takhar.

The governor of Takhar has also ordered the local authorities in the districts to cooperate with the commission in identifying and returning the usurped lands.

“District governors, chief commanders, intelligence and virtue ministry should pay serious attention to the usurped lands,” said Obaidullah Aminzadeh, governor of Balkh.

Meanwhile, the residents of Takhar have criticized the slowness in the process of reclaiming usurped lands, saying that since the commission establishment, thousands of acres of government land are still in the hands of usurpers and they are using it.

The officials of this commission have stated that they have completed the assessment of usurped lands in several districts and soon the investigation of usurped lands will begin in several other districts.

IEA tells Uzbekistan it will not be harmed by Qosh Tepa canal

4 hours ago

October 30, 2023

(Last Updated On: October 30, 2023)

A high-level delegation of Uzbekistan that arrived in Kabul on Sunday also discussed with the senior officials of the Islamic Emirate about the Qosh Tepa irrigation canal.

IEA’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that Kabul assured Uzbekistan that it will not be harmed by Qosh Tepa canal.

“The officials of the Islamic Emirate assured the Uzbek delegation about the Qosh Tepa canal that the canal will benefit both countries,” Mujahid said.

Earlier last month, Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev expressed concern over the construction of the Qosh Tepa canal in northern Afghanistan, noting it could “radically change the water regime and balance” in Central Asia.

During the meetings in Kabul, the sides also discussed about the 500 KV Surkhan- Pul-i-Khumri power project, the repair of the 220 KV power line over Amu River, the sending of a technical team from Uzbekistan to assess the imported electricity grid, the investment of the private sector of Uzbekistan in Afghanistan and water management.

While leaving Kabul for Tashkent, Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Jamshid Khodjayev called the meetings with IEA officials valuable, especially over cooperation in the fields of energy, mining, agriculture and transportation.

Meanwhile, Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce Nuruddin Azizi said that they want the amount of trade between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan to reach three billion dollars annually.

Azizi said that agreements have been made between the two countries in the areas of electricity, agriculture, mining and transit.

Muttaqi in Istanbul: Spirit of unity and brotherhood prevails throughout Afghanistan

6 hours ago

October 30, 2023

(Last Updated On: October 30, 2023)

Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said in a meeting with Afghans living in Istanbul on Sunday that with the return of the Islamic Emirate, security and the spirit of brotherhood and unity prevails throughout Afghanistan.

Muttaqi said that people can travel and do business throughout Afghanistan day and night without fear.

He also pointed to the projects that have been launched after IEA’s takeover, such as the Qosh Tepa irrigation canal, the Salang Tunnel, the Kabul-Kandahar road and the construction of dams.

Muttaqi, while referring to the elimination of corruption and investments, asked Afghan businessmen living in Istanbul to invest in Afghanistan.

In the meeting, religious scholars, tribal elders and representatives of refugees and students also spoke and shared their problems with the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Muttaqi instructed the officials of the Afghan consulate in Istanbul to do their utmost to solve the problems of Afghans.

Two dead, 25 injured as trailer carrying Afghan families overturns in Pakistan’s Punjab

12 hours ago

October 30, 2023

(Last Updated On: October 30, 2023)

Two people died while 25 others were injured after a 22-wheeler trailer carrying Afghan families overturned in Pakistan’s Punjab province, local media reported.

Naeem, police spokesman of Attock where the incident happened, said that the trailer with five Afghan families aboard, was travelling to Afghanistan, Dawn newspaper reported.

“The vehicle overturned after one of its tyres burst,” the official said.

A statement issued by Attock’s Hazro Town police identified the deceased as 55-year-old Salman Khan and 60-year-old Bibi Gul. It said the bodies and wounded persons were immediately moved to the Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Hazro.

Meanwhile, four critically injured people were referred to Rawalpindi.

Return of Afghan refugees from Pakistan has increased following the announcement of illegal migrant crackdown.

