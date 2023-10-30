Latest News
IEA tells Uzbekistan it will not be harmed by Qosh Tepa canal
A high-level delegation of Uzbekistan that arrived in Kabul on Sunday also discussed with the senior officials of the Islamic Emirate about the Qosh Tepa irrigation canal.
IEA’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that Kabul assured Uzbekistan that it will not be harmed by Qosh Tepa canal.
“The officials of the Islamic Emirate assured the Uzbek delegation about the Qosh Tepa canal that the canal will benefit both countries,” Mujahid said.
Earlier last month, Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev expressed concern over the construction of the Qosh Tepa canal in northern Afghanistan, noting it could “radically change the water regime and balance” in Central Asia.
During the meetings in Kabul, the sides also discussed about the 500 KV Surkhan- Pul-i-Khumri power project, the repair of the 220 KV power line over Amu River, the sending of a technical team from Uzbekistan to assess the imported electricity grid, the investment of the private sector of Uzbekistan in Afghanistan and water management.
While leaving Kabul for Tashkent, Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Jamshid Khodjayev called the meetings with IEA officials valuable, especially over cooperation in the fields of energy, mining, agriculture and transportation.
Meanwhile, Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce Nuruddin Azizi said that they want the amount of trade between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan to reach three billion dollars annually.
Azizi said that agreements have been made between the two countries in the areas of electricity, agriculture, mining and transit.
Latest News
Muttaqi in Istanbul: Spirit of unity and brotherhood prevails throughout Afghanistan
Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said in a meeting with Afghans living in Istanbul on Sunday that with the return of the Islamic Emirate, security and the spirit of brotherhood and unity prevails throughout Afghanistan.
Muttaqi said that people can travel and do business throughout Afghanistan day and night without fear.
He also pointed to the projects that have been launched after IEA’s takeover, such as the Qosh Tepa irrigation canal, the Salang Tunnel, the Kabul-Kandahar road and the construction of dams.
Muttaqi, while referring to the elimination of corruption and investments, asked Afghan businessmen living in Istanbul to invest in Afghanistan.
In the meeting, religious scholars, tribal elders and representatives of refugees and students also spoke and shared their problems with the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs.
Muttaqi instructed the officials of the Afghan consulate in Istanbul to do their utmost to solve the problems of Afghans.
Latest News
Two dead, 25 injured as trailer carrying Afghan families overturns in Pakistan’s Punjab
Two people died while 25 others were injured after a 22-wheeler trailer carrying Afghan families overturned in Pakistan’s Punjab province, local media reported.
Naeem, police spokesman of Attock where the incident happened, said that the trailer with five Afghan families aboard, was travelling to Afghanistan, Dawn newspaper reported.
“The vehicle overturned after one of its tyres burst,” the official said.
A statement issued by Attock’s Hazro Town police identified the deceased as 55-year-old Salman Khan and 60-year-old Bibi Gul. It said the bodies and wounded persons were immediately moved to the Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Hazro.
Meanwhile, four critically injured people were referred to Rawalpindi.
Return of Afghan refugees from Pakistan has increased following the announcement of illegal migrant crackdown.
Latest News
Expulsion of illegal foreigners to be carried out in phases: Pakistan’s interior minster
As the deadline for the expulsion of illegal immigrants looms closer, Pakistan’s Interim Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti on Sunday said that the repatriation would be carried out in phases.
Bugti told Geo News that the first phase will include the expulsion of illegal aliens — people with no travel documents and those who misrepresented themselves as Pakistani citizens via forged documentation — followed by those with proof of registration (POR), Afghan citizenship and refugees registered with UNHCR.
Pakistan earlier this month, had directed all illegal immigrants — including 1.73 million Afghan nationals — to leave the country.
“Everyone [illegal foreigners] will have to go back,” he added.
The government is encouraging the “voluntary return” of aliens till the November 1 deadline after which the state will commence its operation to expel them, the minister said while highlighting that 15,000 to 20,000 illegal foreigners left Pakistan voluntarily between Thursday and Friday.
Expressing his views on the total number of foreigners in the country, Bugti highlighted that there are more than 3 million such individuals residing in Pakistan including illegal aliens, those with proof of registration(POR) and refugees.
“All provincial governments will be part of the operation […] committees have been formed on divisional, district levels,” he said in a response to a question regarding the deportation of illegal foreigners.
“Geo-mapping has been completed [to locate illegal foreigners]. The government will target aliens wherever they are,” he added.
He said: “This is not limited to Afghan citizens […] We mention Afghanistan as unfortunately, most illegal foreigners are from there.”
Responding to a question pertaining to the implementation of the government’s policy to expel illegal foreigners, Bugti said: “Yes there will be raids […] We have established holding centres. Illegal foreigners will be brought to these centres where they will be taken care of and provided for.”
“Authorities have been directed to treat women, children and the elderly with the utmost respect,” he said, adding, “The illegal foreigners will be shifted to the border [from the holding centres] in three to four weekly batches.”
IEA tells Uzbekistan it will not be harmed by Qosh Tepa canal
Muttaqi in Istanbul: Spirit of unity and brotherhood prevails throughout Afghanistan
Fierce clashes in Gaza as Israeli forces expand ground offensive
COP28 chief, groups, urge tripling renewable capacity by 2030
Familiar foes Afghanistan and Sri Lanka meet with semi-finals still within reach
Afghanistan A cricket team to tour Oman for white-ball series
World Cup: Afghanistan stun England in major upset win
Ronaldo sparks fightback as Al-Nassr given Asian Champions League scare
Iran president, Saudi crown prince speak for first time since ties restored
India searches for 23 missing soldiers after intense rain and flash flood
Exclusive interview with Mirwais Ashraf, chairman of ACB
Tahawol: Acting FM’s meeting with UN’s Special Coordinator discussed
Saar: First session held to facilitate deported refugees affairs discussed
Tahawol: UN’s call for ending Israel-Hamas war discussed
Saar: Pakistan arrests nearly 100,000 Afghan refugees discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Earthquake victims in Herat complain of slow aid delivery
-
Health5 days ago
EU contributes 10 million euros to improve mental health, drug use disorder services in Afghanistan
-
Sport4 days ago
World Cup State of Play: England and Sri Lanka campaigns on brink of collapse
-
World4 days ago
At least 22 killed, dozens wounded in Lewiston, Maine shootings
-
Science & Technology5 days ago
EU lawmakers make progress in crucial talks on new AI rules
-
Latest News4 days ago
Sullivan: War in Afghanistan ‘was necessary’ to prepare US military for future challenges
-
World4 days ago
Qatar sentences 8 ex-Indian navy officers to death
-
World3 days ago
Biden warns Iran against targeting US troops in Middle East