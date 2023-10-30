IEA tells Uzbekistan it will not be harmed by Qosh Tepa canal

(Last Updated On: October 30, 2023)

A high-level delegation of Uzbekistan that arrived in Kabul on Sunday also discussed with the senior officials of the Islamic Emirate about the Qosh Tepa irrigation canal.

IEA’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that Kabul assured Uzbekistan that it will not be harmed by Qosh Tepa canal.

“The officials of the Islamic Emirate assured the Uzbek delegation about the Qosh Tepa canal that the canal will benefit both countries,” Mujahid said.

Earlier last month, Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev expressed concern over the construction of the Qosh Tepa canal in northern Afghanistan, noting it could “radically change the water regime and balance” in Central Asia.

During the meetings in Kabul, the sides also discussed about the 500 KV Surkhan- Pul-i-Khumri power project, the repair of the 220 KV power line over Amu River, the sending of a technical team from Uzbekistan to assess the imported electricity grid, the investment of the private sector of Uzbekistan in Afghanistan and water management.

While leaving Kabul for Tashkent, Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Jamshid Khodjayev called the meetings with IEA officials valuable, especially over cooperation in the fields of energy, mining, agriculture and transportation.

Meanwhile, Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce Nuruddin Azizi said that they want the amount of trade between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan to reach three billion dollars annually.

Azizi said that agreements have been made between the two countries in the areas of electricity, agriculture, mining and transit.