Muttaqi in Istanbul: Spirit of unity and brotherhood prevails throughout Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: October 30, 2023)

Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said in a meeting with Afghans living in Istanbul on Sunday that with the return of the Islamic Emirate, security and the spirit of brotherhood and unity prevails throughout Afghanistan.

Muttaqi said that people can travel and do business throughout Afghanistan day and night without fear.

He also pointed to the projects that have been launched after IEA’s takeover, such as the Qosh Tepa irrigation canal, the Salang Tunnel, the Kabul-Kandahar road and the construction of dams.

Muttaqi, while referring to the elimination of corruption and investments, asked Afghan businessmen living in Istanbul to invest in Afghanistan.

In the meeting, religious scholars, tribal elders and representatives of refugees and students also spoke and shared their problems with the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Muttaqi instructed the officials of the Afghan consulate in Istanbul to do their utmost to solve the problems of Afghans.