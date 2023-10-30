Two dead, 25 injured as trailer carrying Afghan families overturns in Pakistan’s Punjab

(Last Updated On: October 30, 2023)

As the deadline for the expulsion of illegal immigrants looms closer, Pakistan’s Interim Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti on Sunday said that the repatriation would be carried out in phases.

Bugti told Geo News that the first phase will include the expulsion of illegal aliens — people with no travel documents and those who misrepresented themselves as Pakistani citizens via forged documentation — followed by those with proof of registration (POR), Afghan citizenship and refugees registered with UNHCR.

Pakistan earlier this month, had directed all illegal immigrants — including 1.73 million Afghan nationals — to leave the country.

“Everyone [illegal foreigners] will have to go back,” he added.

The government is encouraging the “voluntary return” of aliens till the November 1 deadline after which the state will commence its operation to expel them, the minister said while highlighting that 15,000 to 20,000 illegal foreigners left Pakistan voluntarily between Thursday and Friday.

Expressing his views on the total number of foreigners in the country, Bugti highlighted that there are more than 3 million such individuals residing in Pakistan including illegal aliens, those with proof of registration(POR) and refugees.

“All provincial governments will be part of the operation […] committees have been formed on divisional, district levels,” he said in a response to a question regarding the deportation of illegal foreigners.

“Geo-mapping has been completed [to locate illegal foreigners]. The government will target aliens wherever they are,” he added.

He said: “This is not limited to Afghan citizens […] We mention Afghanistan as unfortunately, most illegal foreigners are from there.”

Responding to a question pertaining to the implementation of the government’s policy to expel illegal foreigners, Bugti said: “Yes there will be raids […] We have established holding centres. Illegal foreigners will be brought to these centres where they will be taken care of and provided for.”

“Authorities have been directed to treat women, children and the elderly with the utmost respect,” he said, adding, “The illegal foreigners will be shifted to the border [from the holding centres] in three to four weekly batches.”