Latest News
Expulsion of illegal foreigners to be carried out in phases: Pakistan’s interior minster
As the deadline for the expulsion of illegal immigrants looms closer, Pakistan’s Interim Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti on Sunday said that the repatriation would be carried out in phases.
Bugti told Geo News that the first phase will include the expulsion of illegal aliens — people with no travel documents and those who misrepresented themselves as Pakistani citizens via forged documentation — followed by those with proof of registration (POR), Afghan citizenship and refugees registered with UNHCR.
Pakistan earlier this month, had directed all illegal immigrants — including 1.73 million Afghan nationals — to leave the country.
“Everyone [illegal foreigners] will have to go back,” he added.
The government is encouraging the “voluntary return” of aliens till the November 1 deadline after which the state will commence its operation to expel them, the minister said while highlighting that 15,000 to 20,000 illegal foreigners left Pakistan voluntarily between Thursday and Friday.
Expressing his views on the total number of foreigners in the country, Bugti highlighted that there are more than 3 million such individuals residing in Pakistan including illegal aliens, those with proof of registration(POR) and refugees.
“All provincial governments will be part of the operation […] committees have been formed on divisional, district levels,” he said in a response to a question regarding the deportation of illegal foreigners.
“Geo-mapping has been completed [to locate illegal foreigners]. The government will target aliens wherever they are,” he added.
He said: “This is not limited to Afghan citizens […] We mention Afghanistan as unfortunately, most illegal foreigners are from there.”
Responding to a question pertaining to the implementation of the government’s policy to expel illegal foreigners, Bugti said: “Yes there will be raids […] We have established holding centres. Illegal foreigners will be brought to these centres where they will be taken care of and provided for.”
“Authorities have been directed to treat women, children and the elderly with the utmost respect,” he said, adding, “The illegal foreigners will be shifted to the border [from the holding centres] in three to four weekly batches.”
Latest News
Two dead, 25 injured as trailer carrying Afghan families overturns in Pakistan’s Punjab
Two people died while 25 others were injured after a 22-wheeler trailer carrying Afghan families overturned in Pakistan’s Punjab province, local media reported.
Naeem, police spokesman of Attock where the incident happened, said that the trailer with five Afghan families aboard, was travelling to Afghanistan, Dawn newspaper reported.
“The vehicle overturned after one of its tyres burst,” the official said.
A statement issued by Attock’s Hazro Town police identified the deceased as 55-year-old Salman Khan and 60-year-old Bibi Gul. It said the bodies and wounded persons were immediately moved to the Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Hazro.
Meanwhile, four critically injured people were referred to Rawalpindi.
Return of Afghan refugees from Pakistan has increased following the announcement of illegal migrant crackdown.
Latest News
Afghan refugees complain of mistreatment by Pakistani police
Local officials in Kandahar province said Sunday that the number of Afghan refugees returning from Spin Boldak crossing has increased and that the immigrants who have just been deported criticize from the ill treatment of Pakistani police officers.
The returned refugees say all their assets and properties remained in Pakistan and that the country’s police forcibly deported them.
“They gave us a month deadline, everyone sold everything they had for half the price and came home. I have no crime but just being an Afghan,” said Bakhtiyar, a deported refugee.
“There is a lot of oppression against Afghan refugees and they also don’t own their property. They [Pakistanis] enter the houses of the immigrants at night and take money from them,” said Painda, another deported refugee.
Local officials meanwhile said that since past forty days, nearly 5,000 thousand families have returned to the country from Spin-Boldak crossing alone, which totals 30,000 individuals.
“The situation is very critical and the immigration principles are not respected in Pakistan and the refugees are forcibly deported in this cold weather,” said Abdul Latif Hakimi, an employee of the Kandahar Immigration Department at Spin Boldak crossing.
According to statistics, 1,800 Afghan refugees have returned to the country from Pakistan only on Saturday and the majority of them have been forcibly deported.
While Pakistan’s deadline for deporting Afghan immigrants will end in two days, hundreds of Afghan refugees have left Pakistan before the deadline.
Although it is pleasant for Afghan migrants to return home, but the misbehavior of the Pakistani police and the forced deportation has angered them. They say that the behavior of the Pakistani police in visiting Afghans homes in Pakistan is inhumane.
The houses of Afghans are attacked at night and Afghans are forced to leave their everything and leave Pakistan, refugees said.
Pakistan’s deadline will end in two days and the country has decided to deport 1.7 million Afghan refugees.
Latest News
Uzbek delegation meets IEA’s top officials, discusses mutual interests
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, met with a visiting high-level delegation of Uzbekistan headed by Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodjaev, in Kabul on Sunday and they discussed mutual interests.
Representatives from key sectors, including agriculture, water and energy, mining, and transportation were present at the meeting, Baradar’s office said.
The discussions encompassed various aspects, such as trade, transit, economic ties, railway, transportation, mining, water management, agricultural development, and the prospect of higher education opportunities in Uzbekistan for Afghan youth.
Baradar highlighted the historical cooperation between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan, emphasizing their longstanding collaboration in security, political and economic fields.
He noted that the exchange of high-level delegations demonstrates the evolving bilateral relationship, with a focus on advancing trade and transit.
Baradar also underlined Afghanistan’s commitment to serving as a pivotal transit point in the region. In line with this vision, they have invested in road reconstruction to enhance connectivity between South and Central Asian nations.
He also raised the issue of high transit fees on Afghan cargo traveling through Uzbekistan and called for a reduction.
Baradar praised the balanced trade relations between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan and anticipated a significant increase in Afghan exports to Uzbekistan. In light of this, he encouraged Uzbekistan to consider special preferential tariffs and friendly trade interactions.
Meanwhile, Uzbekistan’s Deputy PM Jamshid Khodjaev expressed Uzbekistan’s readiness to collaborate with Afghanistan in various sectors, including agriculture, transportation, railways, trade, transit, water management, and mining.
Technical committees from both sides will work together on these initiatives, read the statement.
Khodjaev unveiled a trade route map designed to boost Afghanistan’s exports to Uzbekistan, with the goal of increasing the trade volume between the two countries to approximately three billion dollars.
According to the statement, Uzbekistan has also simplified the visa acquisition process for Afghan businessmen and drivers, with plans to host an exhibition of Afghan products in Tashkent and offer a large business center in Termez for Afghan businessmen.
In conclusion, Baradar expressed gratitude for Uzbekistan’s humanitarian assistance to the Herat earthquake victims and emphasized the significance of bilateral cooperation between the two nations.
Experts believe that the trip of the Uzbek delegation can lead to the prosperity and growth of trade between Uzbekistan and Afghanistan.
