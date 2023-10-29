Latest News
Afghan refugees complain of mistreatment by Pakistani police
Local officials in Kandahar province said Sunday that the number of Afghan refugees returning from Spin Boldak crossing has increased and that the immigrants who have just been deported criticize from the ill treatment of Pakistani police officers.
The returned refugees say all their assets and properties remained in Pakistan and that the country’s police forcibly deported them.
“They gave us a month deadline, everyone sold everything they had for half the price and came home. I have no crime but just being an Afghan,” said Bakhtiyar, a deported refugee.
“There is a lot of oppression against Afghan refugees and they also don’t own their property. They [Pakistanis] enter the houses of the immigrants at night and take money from them,” said Painda, another deported refugee.
Local officials meanwhile said that since past forty days, nearly 5,000 thousand families have returned to the country from Spin-Boldak crossing alone, which totals 30,000 individuals.
“The situation is very critical and the immigration principles are not respected in Pakistan and the refugees are forcibly deported in this cold weather,” said Abdul Latif Hakimi, an employee of the Kandahar Immigration Department at Spin Boldak crossing.
According to statistics, 1,800 Afghan refugees have returned to the country from Pakistan only on Saturday and the majority of them have been forcibly deported.
While Pakistan’s deadline for deporting Afghan immigrants will end in two days, hundreds of Afghan refugees have left Pakistan before the deadline.
Although it is pleasant for Afghan migrants to return home, but the misbehavior of the Pakistani police and the forced deportation has angered them. They say that the behavior of the Pakistani police in visiting Afghans homes in Pakistan is inhumane.
The houses of Afghans are attacked at night and Afghans are forced to leave their everything and leave Pakistan, refugees said.
Pakistan’s deadline will end in two days and the country has decided to deport 1.7 million Afghan refugees.
Latest News
Uzbek delegation meets IEA’s top officials, discusses mutual interests
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, met with a visiting high-level delegation of Uzbekistan headed by Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodjaev, in Kabul on Sunday and they discussed mutual interests.
Representatives from key sectors, including agriculture, water and energy, mining, and transportation were present at the meeting, Baradar’s office said.
The discussions encompassed various aspects, such as trade, transit, economic ties, railway, transportation, mining, water management, agricultural development, and the prospect of higher education opportunities in Uzbekistan for Afghan youth.
Baradar highlighted the historical cooperation between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan, emphasizing their longstanding collaboration in security, political and economic fields.
He noted that the exchange of high-level delegations demonstrates the evolving bilateral relationship, with a focus on advancing trade and transit.
Baradar also underlined Afghanistan’s commitment to serving as a pivotal transit point in the region. In line with this vision, they have invested in road reconstruction to enhance connectivity between South and Central Asian nations.
He also raised the issue of high transit fees on Afghan cargo traveling through Uzbekistan and called for a reduction.
Baradar praised the balanced trade relations between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan and anticipated a significant increase in Afghan exports to Uzbekistan. In light of this, he encouraged Uzbekistan to consider special preferential tariffs and friendly trade interactions.
Meanwhile, Uzbekistan’s Deputy PM Jamshid Khodjaev expressed Uzbekistan’s readiness to collaborate with Afghanistan in various sectors, including agriculture, transportation, railways, trade, transit, water management, and mining.
Technical committees from both sides will work together on these initiatives, read the statement.
Khodjaev unveiled a trade route map designed to boost Afghanistan’s exports to Uzbekistan, with the goal of increasing the trade volume between the two countries to approximately three billion dollars.
According to the statement, Uzbekistan has also simplified the visa acquisition process for Afghan businessmen and drivers, with plans to host an exhibition of Afghan products in Tashkent and offer a large business center in Termez for Afghan businessmen.
In conclusion, Baradar expressed gratitude for Uzbekistan’s humanitarian assistance to the Herat earthquake victims and emphasized the significance of bilateral cooperation between the two nations.
Experts believe that the trip of the Uzbek delegation can lead to the prosperity and growth of trade between Uzbekistan and Afghanistan.
Latest News
Acting FM Muttaqi visits Ismailağa center in Istanbul
Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Sunday visited the Ismailağa Academic Center in Istanbul, where he addressed the teachers of the center and students concerning shared values between the two countries, said the ministry’s spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi.
Balkhi quoting Muttaqi as said: “Afghans & Turks enjoy deep religious, doctrinal and historical ties with each other, and we hope to revive, strengthen and sustain these ties again.”
He also prayed for the founder of this academic center Sheikh Mahmoud Effendi, and gave a lecture to the students of the center.
Islamic Emirate’s Foreign Minister left Kabul on Saturday to Turkey and he is expected to meet with Turkish officials, businessmen, Afghan influentials, scholars, charitable organizations and companies in that country.
Latest News
Pakistan PM says Afghans to blame for their country’s suffering, more than outsiders
Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, the acting Prime Minister of Pakistan, has said that the cause of misery in Afghanistan is more Afghans themselves than outsiders.
In an interview with Pakistani TV channel Samaa, Kakar said that there was already a negative opinion in Afghanistan about Pakistan, and the reason for this is not only the deportation of illegal immigrants.
“We hosted fifty lakhs of people for fifty years. In contrast, there may not even 5,000 Afghans in India. But a part of them consider India better and always blame Pakistan,” Kakar said.
He said that foreign countries, including the Gulf countries, the former Soviet Union, Central Asia, the United States, Iran, and Pakistan, are involved in the misery and suffering of the Afghan people, but more than anyone else, Afghans themselves are to blame.
“In 1979, when Mir Akbar Khyber was killed and then Sardar Dawood and his family were martyred, it was not at the behest of Pakistani intelligence. Khalq and Parcham that seized power by force were Afghans,” Kakar said.
In the interview, the journalist said that a 19-year-old Afghan national cricket team player, who is part of a new generation, presented his award in the match against Pakistan to the Afghan migrants, which shows strained bilateral relations, while Pakistan does not want India to have influence in Afghanistan.
“For my 19-year-old son, it is clear that TTP is present in Afghanistan and in our border areas where mainly Pashtun population lives, people are killed in suicide attacks, they are killed in mosques, they are killed in places of worship. Civilians, police and army are martyred… Let this 19-year-old youth be told that you are committing murder and looting against me, and it is no longer acceptable,” Kakar said.
Ibrahim Zadran, a member of Afghanistan’s national cricket team, dedicated his Man of the Match award to Afghan refugees who are being deported from Pakistan after victory against Pakistan in the ongoing World Cup.
Afghan refugees complain of mistreatment by Pakistani police
Tahawol: Acting FM’s meeting with UN’s Special Coordinator discussed
Saar: First session held to facilitate deported refugees affairs discussed
Uzbek delegation meets IEA’s top officials, discusses mutual interests
Iranian president Raisi says Israel ‘crossed redlines’ in Gaza
Afghanistan A cricket team to tour Oman for white-ball series
New York deluge triggers flash floods, brings chaos to subways
Ronaldo sparks fightback as Al-Nassr given Asian Champions League scare
World Cup: Afghanistan stun England in major upset win
Iran president, Saudi crown prince speak for first time since ties restored
Tahawol: Acting FM’s meeting with UN’s Special Coordinator discussed
Saar: First session held to facilitate deported refugees affairs discussed
Tahawol: UN’s call for ending Israel-Hamas war discussed
Saar: Pakistan arrests nearly 100,000 Afghan refugees discussed
Exclusive interview with Mohammad Yousef Kargar, head of Afghanistan Football Federation
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan sets up deportation centers as Afghan migrant deadline looms
-
Regional5 days ago
China ousts defence minister, the second senior leader to leave in three months
-
Latest News4 days ago
Richard Bennett reports to UNGA, says Afghanistan is facing many challenges
-
Health4 days ago
EU contributes 10 million euros to improve mental health, drug use disorder services in Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Earthquake victims in Herat complain of slow aid delivery
-
World4 days ago
At least 22 killed, dozens wounded in Lewiston, Maine shootings
-
Sport4 days ago
World Cup State of Play: England and Sri Lanka campaigns on brink of collapse
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
EU lawmakers make progress in crucial talks on new AI rules