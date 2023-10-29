Uzbek delegation meets IEA’s top officials, discusses mutual interests

(Last Updated On: October 29, 2023)

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, met with a visiting high-level delegation of Uzbekistan headed by Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodjaev, in Kabul on Sunday and they discussed mutual interests.

Representatives from key sectors, including agriculture, water and energy, mining, and transportation were present at the meeting, Baradar’s office said.

The discussions encompassed various aspects, such as trade, transit, economic ties, railway, transportation, mining, water management, agricultural development, and the prospect of higher education opportunities in Uzbekistan for Afghan youth.

Baradar highlighted the historical cooperation between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan, emphasizing their longstanding collaboration in security, political and economic fields.

He noted that the exchange of high-level delegations demonstrates the evolving bilateral relationship, with a focus on advancing trade and transit.

Baradar also underlined Afghanistan’s commitment to serving as a pivotal transit point in the region. In line with this vision, they have invested in road reconstruction to enhance connectivity between South and Central Asian nations.

He also raised the issue of high transit fees on Afghan cargo traveling through Uzbekistan and called for a reduction.

Baradar praised the balanced trade relations between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan and anticipated a significant increase in Afghan exports to Uzbekistan. In light of this, he encouraged Uzbekistan to consider special preferential tariffs and friendly trade interactions.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan’s Deputy PM Jamshid Khodjaev expressed Uzbekistan’s readiness to collaborate with Afghanistan in various sectors, including agriculture, transportation, railways, trade, transit, water management, and mining.

Technical committees from both sides will work together on these initiatives, read the statement.

Khodjaev unveiled a trade route map designed to boost Afghanistan’s exports to Uzbekistan, with the goal of increasing the trade volume between the two countries to approximately three billion dollars.

According to the statement, Uzbekistan has also simplified the visa acquisition process for Afghan businessmen and drivers, with plans to host an exhibition of Afghan products in Tashkent and offer a large business center in Termez for Afghan businessmen.

In conclusion, Baradar expressed gratitude for Uzbekistan’s humanitarian assistance to the Herat earthquake victims and emphasized the significance of bilateral cooperation between the two nations.

Experts believe that the trip of the Uzbek delegation can lead to the prosperity and growth of trade between Uzbekistan and Afghanistan.