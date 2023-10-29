Acting FM Muttaqi visits Ismailağa center in Istanbul  

(Last Updated On: October 29, 2023)

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, the acting Prime Minister of Pakistan, has said that the cause of misery in Afghanistan is more Afghans themselves than outsiders.

In an interview with Pakistani TV channel Samaa, Kakar said that there was already a negative opinion in Afghanistan about Pakistan, and the reason for this is not only the deportation of illegal immigrants.

“We hosted fifty lakhs of people for fifty years. In contrast, there may not even 5,000 Afghans in India. But a part of them consider India better and always blame Pakistan,” Kakar said.

He said that foreign countries, including the Gulf countries, the former Soviet Union, Central Asia, the United States, Iran, and Pakistan, are involved in the misery and suffering of the Afghan people, but more than anyone else, Afghans themselves are to blame.

“In 1979, when Mir Akbar Khyber was killed and then Sardar Dawood and his family were martyred, it was not at the behest of Pakistani intelligence. Khalq and Parcham that seized power by force were Afghans,” Kakar said.

In the interview, the journalist said that a 19-year-old Afghan national cricket team player, who is part of a new generation, presented his award in the match against Pakistan to the Afghan migrants, which shows strained bilateral relations, while Pakistan does not want India to have influence in Afghanistan.

“For my 19-year-old son, it is clear that TTP is present in Afghanistan and in our border areas where mainly Pashtun population lives, people are killed in suicide attacks, they are killed in mosques, they are killed in places of worship. Civilians, police and army are martyred… Let this 19-year-old youth be told that you are committing murder and looting against me, and it is no longer acceptable,” Kakar said.

Ibrahim Zadran, a member of Afghanistan’s national cricket team, dedicated his Man of the Match award to Afghan refugees who are being deported from Pakistan after victory against Pakistan in the ongoing World Cup.