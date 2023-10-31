EU’s humanitarian aid arrives in Herat for quake victims

(Last Updated On: October 31, 2023)

The European Union has announced that its humanitarian aid flight landed in Herat on Monday, bringing 92 tons of essential supplies to help quake-hit families in the province.

EU said it had donated 57 tons from its own stock in Dubai, consisting of blankets and winterisation kits for tents.

It stated that 20 tons of medicines were also transported for the World Health Organization, and 15 tons of food were delivered for the World Food Program (WFP).

“A second and third flight are planned to follow shortly from Brindisi and Dubai to Herat and Kabul. They will be gathering in-kind contributions from Ireland, Italy and EU Humanitarian Partners’ relief items. France is also reinforcing the transport and warehousing capacity of the aid,” EU said.

After the first earthquake hit Afghanistan on 7 October, the EU approved a humanitarian aid package, which included 2.5 million euros in funding for humanitarian partners on the ground, as well as the offering of in-kind assistance from its own EHRC stocks.