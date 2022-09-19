Featured
Afghan economists object to US decision to move frozen assets
Economists have vehemently opposed Washington’s decision to establish the Afghan Fund and transfer $3.5 billion of Afghanistan’s frozen assets into a Swiss account.
The economists said Monday the people appointed to manage the fund do not have the expertise to do so and collectively called for Afghanistan foreign reserves to be returned to the country.
One economist, Sayed Massoud, said the management of this money is critical and that serious attention needs to be paid to the disbursement of the money.
“I think that the process of managing this money is very important and more attention should be paid to it because it is assets of the Afghan nation,” said Massoud.
Other experts have said the establishment of this fund is not beneficial to the people of the country.
“I think this money should be transferred to Afghanistan, if even one dollar of these assets is used, it is like playing with the lives of Afghans,” said Abdul Qadir Jilani, another expert.
Taj Mohammad Talash, another economist, also voiced his concern over the US decision and said: “In my opinion, taking part of this money to Switzerland and spending it under the leadership of those who have always hurt Afghanistan’s economy in the last two decades is a great injustice to the people of Afghanistan, which is done by the international community.”
Bilal Karimi, the deputy spokesman of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, also said that the Islamic Emirate is strongly opposed to the transfer of Afghanistan’s foreign reserves to another country.
“This money should be delivered to us and we are the owner of this money and it should be delivered to Afghans, we do not agree with sending it to other countries,” Karimi said.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan, the Central Bank of Afghanistan and a number of other government institutions have also objected to the decision.
Last week, Washington announced it had set up a new fund that could eventually serve as a mechanism to free up Afghanistan’s frozen assets in order to promote economic stability in the country.
According to officials, the Biden administration worked with Switzerland and Afghan economists to set up this fund.
COVID-19
Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
U.S. President Joe Biden said in an interview aired on Sunday that “the pandemic is over,” even though the country continues to grapple with coronavirus infections that kill hundreds of Americans daily, Reuters reported.
ASIA-PACIFIC
The southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu will resume production and life “in an orderly manner” from Monday following more than two weeks of COVID-19 lockdowns and other strict curbs, local authorities said on Sunday.
AMERICAS
Brazilian national health regulator Anvisa has approved the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech for children aged between six months and four years.
EUROPE
The annual Oktoberfest, one of the world’s largest festivals, kicked off in Munich on Saturday for the first time since 2019, marking the end of a two-year hiatus as a result of the pandemic.
ECONOMIC IMPACT
The world may be edging toward a global recession as central banks across the world simultaneously hike interest rates to combat persistent inflation, the World Bank said on Thursday.
U.S. retail sales unexpectedly rebounded in August as Americans ramped up purchases of motor vehicles and dined out more amid lower gasoline prices, but demand is cooling as the Federal Reserve aggressively raises interest rates to fight inflation, Reuters reported.
VACCINES, TREATMENTS
The COVAX facility, backed by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), has delivered 1.72 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to 146 countries, GAVI data shows.
Two COVID-19 antibody therapies are no longer recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO), on the basis that Omicron and the variant’s latest offshoots have likely rendered them obsolete.
Gilead Sciences (GILD.O) says WHO expands recommendation for Veklury (Remdesivir) to patients with severe disease in latest update to COVID-19 guidelines.
Featured
Cheetahs make a comeback in India after 70 years
Eight big cats from Namibia made the long trek Saturday in a chartered cargo flight to the northern Indian city of Gwalior, as part of an ambitious and hotly contested plan to reintroduce cheetahs to the South Asian country, AP reported.
From Gwalior they were moved to their new home: a sprawling national park in the heart of India where scientists hope the world’s fastest land animal will roam again.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the cats into their enclosure Saturday morning. The cats emerged from their cage, tentatively at first while continuously scanning their new surroundings, AP reported.
“When the cheetah will run again … grasslands will be restored, biodiversity will increase and eco-tourism will get a boost,” said Modi.
Cheetahs were once widespread in India and became extinct in 1952 from hunting and loss of habitat. They remain the first and only predator to die out since India’s independence in 1947.
India hopes importing African cheetahs will aid efforts to conserve the country’s threatened and largely neglected grasslands.
There are less than 7,000 adult cheetahs left in the wild globally, and they now inhabit less than 9% of their original range.
Shrinking habitat, due to the increasing human population and climate change, is a huge threat and India’s grasslands and forests could offer “appropriate” homes for the big cat, said Laurie Marker, of the Cheetah Conservation Fund, an advocacy and research group assisting in bringing the cats to India.
“To save cheetahs from extinction, we need to create permanent places for them on earth,” she said.
Cheetah populations in most countries are declining. An exception to this is South Africa, where the cats have run out of space.
Experts hope that Indian forests could offer these cats space to thrive. There are currently a dozen cheetahs in quarantine in South Africa, and they are expected to arrive at the Kuno National Park soon.
Earlier this month, four cheetahs captured at reserves in South Africa were flown to Mozambique, where the cheetah population has drastically declined.
Some experts are more cautious.
There could be “cascading and unintended consequences” when a new animal is brought to the mix, said Mayukh Chatterjee of the International Union for Conservation of Nature.
For example, a tiger population boom in India has led to more conflict with people sharing the same space. With cheetahs, there are questions about how their presence would affect other carnivores like striped hyenas, or even prey like birds.
Featured
IEA ‘alarmed’ over Tajik-Kyrgyz border clashes
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan said Sunday the border clashes between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan were “alarming” and that continued clashes could affect the security of the region.
The ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement “these clashes have caused problems for civilians on both sides, particularly, leading to the displacement of thousands of civilians on the Kyrgyz side. The casualties and displacement of civilians is unfortunate.
“The Islamic Emirate calls on both sides to resolve border issues through dialogue and understanding. Continued clashes can undermine the security and stability of the entire region,” the statement read.
This comes after border clashes started on Wednesday, with the two sides later agreeing to a cease-fire, but both sides accused each other of breaching the deal, and Kyrgyzstan declared a state of emergency in the Batken region late Friday.
Kyrgyzstan’s death toll from the border clashes with Tajikistan rose to 36, with 129 others getting injured, its Health Ministry said on Sunday.
Kyrgyzstan also said nearly 136,000 residents were evacuated from villages near Tajikistan.
In a statement on Saturday, the UN secretary-general’s spokesman called on the leadership of the two countries to engage in dialogue for a lasting cease-fire. “Both sides should take full advantage of the existing mechanisms on the ground to defuse tensions,” Stephane Dujarric said.
