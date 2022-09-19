COVID-19
Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
U.S. President Joe Biden said in an interview aired on Sunday that “the pandemic is over,” even though the country continues to grapple with coronavirus infections that kill hundreds of Americans daily, Reuters reported.
ASIA-PACIFIC
The southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu will resume production and life “in an orderly manner” from Monday following more than two weeks of COVID-19 lockdowns and other strict curbs, local authorities said on Sunday.
AMERICAS
Brazilian national health regulator Anvisa has approved the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech for children aged between six months and four years.
EUROPE
The annual Oktoberfest, one of the world’s largest festivals, kicked off in Munich on Saturday for the first time since 2019, marking the end of a two-year hiatus as a result of the pandemic.
ECONOMIC IMPACT
The world may be edging toward a global recession as central banks across the world simultaneously hike interest rates to combat persistent inflation, the World Bank said on Thursday.
U.S. retail sales unexpectedly rebounded in August as Americans ramped up purchases of motor vehicles and dined out more amid lower gasoline prices, but demand is cooling as the Federal Reserve aggressively raises interest rates to fight inflation, Reuters reported.
VACCINES, TREATMENTS
The COVAX facility, backed by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), has delivered 1.72 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to 146 countries, GAVI data shows.
Two COVID-19 antibody therapies are no longer recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO), on the basis that Omicron and the variant’s latest offshoots have likely rendered them obsolete.
Gilead Sciences (GILD.O) says WHO expands recommendation for Veklury (Remdesivir) to patients with severe disease in latest update to COVID-19 guidelines.
COVID-19
Bus for COVID-19 quarantine in China crashes, killing 27
A bus reportedly taking 47 people to COVID-19 quarantine in southwest China crashed in the pre-dawn hours of Sunday morning, killing 27 and injuring 20 others, AP reported.
The bus overturned on an expressway in Guizhou province, a brief statement from the Sandu county police said, without mentioning any connection to quarantine. The injured were being treated, it said.
Chinese business news outlet Caixin said that Sandu officials confirmed that the passengers were “epidemic-related people” being taken from Guiyang, the provincial capital, to Lido county, which is about 200 kilometers (125 miles) southeast.
Guiyang reported about 180 new cases on Friday. China has maintained a strict “zero-COVID” policy that isolates infected people and close contacts to try to contain the spread of the disease.
The bus overturned about 2:40 a.m., according to an online report by an arm of the Guizhou Daily media group. Following the accident, it said that provincial leaders called for an examination into the pandemic transfer and isolation procedures.
COVID-19
COVID-19 cases on the rise in Kandahar province
Kandahar provincial officials say there has been an increase in COVID-19 cases in the province in the past two weeks, and that hospital admissions have also increased.
Health officials said the increase has been noticed among women, young men and the elderly, many of whom have been admitted to the 100-bed hospital in Kandahar city.
“Over the past ten months, coronavirus cases have had its lowest peak but now unfortunately it has risen in the last two weeks,” said Jinnah Ibrahimi, head of the coronavirus hospital for the southern zone.
Doctors have also raised concerns over the rise in the number of cases of COVID-19 in this province.
“Those patients who visit our hospital have coronavirus symptoms and they are young men; the number of our patients have also increased and daily four to five patients are referred to us,” said Abdul Baqi Pana, a doctor.
Doctors are meanwhile encouraging the public to get vaccinated.
According to the public health department, more than 3,000 COVID-19 cases have been registered in this province in the past year and 57 people have died from the virus in this time.
COVID-19
WHO ‘strongly advises against’ use of two COVID treatments
Two COVID-19 antibody therapies are no longer recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO), on the basis that Omicron and the variant’s latest offshoots have likely rendered them obsolete.
The two therapies – which are designed to work by binding to the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 to neutralise the virus’ ability to infect cells – were some of the first medicines developed early in the pandemic, Reuters reported.
The virus has since evolved, and mounting evidence from lab tests suggests the two therapies – sotrovimab as well as casirivimab-imdevimab – have limited clinical activity against the latest iterations of the virus. As a result, they have also fallen out of favour with the U.S. health regulator.
On Thursday, WHO experts said they strongly advised against the use of the two therapies in patients with COVID-19, reversing previous conditional recommendations endorsing them, as part of a suite of recommendations published in the British Medical Journal.
GSK (GSK.L) and partner Vir Biotechnology’s (VIR.O) sotrovimab – which has generated billions in sales and became one of the British drugmaker’s top sellers last year – was pulled off the U.S. market by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in April.
Given the United States had begun to question sotrovimab’s clinical effectiveness against Omicron as early as February, the WHO’s realisation is coming a little late, said Penny Ward, visiting professor in pharmaceutical medicine at King’s College London.
Given the United States had begun to question sotrovimab's clinical effectiveness against Omicron as early as February, the WHO's realisation is coming a little late, said Penny Ward, visiting professor in pharmaceutical medicine at King's College London.
Regeneron and partner Roche’s (ROG.S) antibody cocktail casirivimab-imdevimab has also generated billions in sales and was one of the U.S. drugmaker’s top sellers last year.
Back in January, the FDA revised its stance on the treatment, limiting its use to a smaller group of patients, citing its diminished potency against the Omicron variant.
Both therapies continue to be recommended for use by the European drugs regulator.
Another COVID therapy that emerged early in pandemic was Gilead’s (GILD.O) antiviral remdesivir. The WHO expanded its conditional recommendation for the drug, advising that it can be used in patients with severe COVID as well as non-severe COVID patients at the highest risk of hospitalization.
There are a handful of existing COVID therapeutics that remain useful in the fight against the virus, and others in development that are expected to also benefit patients.
