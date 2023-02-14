Afghan Red Crescent donates $50,000 to Turkey quake victims

(Last Updated On: February 13, 2023)

Deputy Prime Minister Mawlavi Abdul Salam Hanafi says the Islamic Emirate will try to strengthen the education curriculum and to make Afghanistan self-sufficient.

In a seminar held by the Ministry of Higher Education at Kabul university titled “Religious, scientific seminar for professors of central universities” on Monday, Hanafi said that Afghanistan would not be self-sufficient without Afghans learning modern sciences and more attention needs to be paid to modern education.

Hanafi stated that during the imposed wars in Afghanistan, educational centers were damaged and that the Islamic Emirate is trying to revise and develop the standard educational curriculum with the facilities it has.

He also said that due to the lack of standard hospitals, people are forced to travel to foreign countries for treatment.

According to him, the people of Afghanistan should not expect the countries of the region and the world to develop Afghanistan, but the nation and the government themselves should start leading the country towards development and prosperity.

“If we have the expectation that the neighbors, the countries of the region and the world will come and make Afghanistan, this is a dream and a fantasy,” Hanafi stressed.

The Minister of Higher Education, Neda Mohammad Nadeem, also stated that the purpose of the seminar was to discuss issues with professors. He said that the Islamic Emirate is committed to the education and training of the country’s youth in light of religious values and national interests of the country.

The seminar is scheduled to be held over two days and has brought together senior officials of the Islamic Emirate and about eight hundred professors of central universities.

Meanwhile, this is the first major scientific seminar organized by the Ministry of Higher Education after the Islamic Emirate took control of Afghanistan in August 2021.