Afghan Red Crescent donates $50,000 to Turkey quake victims
Afghanistan’s Red Crescent Society donated 4.5 million afghani (about $50,000) in cash to help Turkey’s earthquake victims.
This comes after the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) announced last week that it would donate 15 million afghani ($166,000) to Turkey and Syria.
Two devastating earthquakes measuring 7.7- and 7.6-magnitude struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on Monday, killing over 35,000 people, and leaving tens of thousands injured. Millions have also reportedly been left homeless.
Kabul rounds up over 28,000 beggars
Kabul’s Beggar Collecting Committee said on Tuesday that by Monday, February 13, it had rounded up over 28,000 beggars from around the city.
According to the committee, the identified beggars included 12,272 women, of whom only 5,617 were considered deserving while the remaining 6,655 were professional beggars; 3,716 were men and the remaining 12,000 plus were children.
The committee said 70 of these children were unaccompanied minors and have been taken into care.
“The children are provided with food and education facilities there,” the committee tweeted.
The committee added that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is providing ongoing cash assistance to needy beggars.
Afghanistan needs modern sciences for development and self-sufficiency: Hanafi
Deputy Prime Minister Mawlavi Abdul Salam Hanafi says the Islamic Emirate will try to strengthen the education curriculum and to make Afghanistan self-sufficient.
In a seminar held by the Ministry of Higher Education at Kabul university titled “Religious, scientific seminar for professors of central universities” on Monday, Hanafi said that Afghanistan would not be self-sufficient without Afghans learning modern sciences and more attention needs to be paid to modern education.
Hanafi stated that during the imposed wars in Afghanistan, educational centers were damaged and that the Islamic Emirate is trying to revise and develop the standard educational curriculum with the facilities it has.
He also said that due to the lack of standard hospitals, people are forced to travel to foreign countries for treatment.
According to him, the people of Afghanistan should not expect the countries of the region and the world to develop Afghanistan, but the nation and the government themselves should start leading the country towards development and prosperity.
“If we have the expectation that the neighbors, the countries of the region and the world will come and make Afghanistan, this is a dream and a fantasy,” Hanafi stressed.
The Minister of Higher Education, Neda Mohammad Nadeem, also stated that the purpose of the seminar was to discuss issues with professors. He said that the Islamic Emirate is committed to the education and training of the country’s youth in light of religious values and national interests of the country.
The seminar is scheduled to be held over two days and has brought together senior officials of the Islamic Emirate and about eight hundred professors of central universities.
Meanwhile, this is the first major scientific seminar organized by the Ministry of Higher Education after the Islamic Emirate took control of Afghanistan in August 2021.
Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hits Afghanistan
A 4.3 magnitude earthquake struck 135 km south-southeast of Fayzabad, Afghanistan at 8.29 am on Monday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.
“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 13-02-2023, 06:47:53 IST, Lat: 36.51 & Long: 71.40, Depth: 135 Km, Location: 100km SE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan,” NCS tweeted on Monday.
The head of disaster management in Badakhshan has confirmed that there were no casualties in this morning’s earthquake.
This is the second quake to have rocked the country within a month.
On January 22, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 took place 79 km south-southeast of Fayzabad, Afghanistan at 9:04 am on Sunday, according to the NSC.
