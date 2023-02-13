Latest News
Afghanistan needs modern sciences for development and self-sufficiency: Hanafi
Deputy Prime Minister Mawlavi Abdul Salam Hanafi says the Islamic Emirate will try to strengthen the education curriculum and to make Afghanistan self-sufficient.
In a seminar held by the Ministry of Higher Education at Kabul university titled “Religious, scientific seminar for professors of central universities” on Monday, Hanafi said that Afghanistan would not be self-sufficient without Afghans learning modern sciences and more attention needs to be paid to modern education.
Hanafi stated that during the imposed wars in Afghanistan, educational centers were damaged and that the Islamic Emirate is trying to revise and develop the standard educational curriculum with the facilities it has.
He also said that due to the lack of standard hospitals, people are forced to travel to foreign countries for treatment.
According to him, the people of Afghanistan should not expect the countries of the region and the world to develop Afghanistan, but the nation and the government themselves should start leading the country towards development and prosperity.
“If we have the expectation that the neighbors, the countries of the region and the world will come and make Afghanistan, this is a dream and a fantasy,” Hanafi stressed.
The Minister of Higher Education, Neda Mohammad Nadeem, also stated that the purpose of the seminar was to discuss issues with professors. He said that the Islamic Emirate is committed to the education and training of the country’s youth in light of religious values and national interests of the country.
The seminar is scheduled to be held over two days and has brought together senior officials of the Islamic Emirate and about eight hundred professors of central universities.
Meanwhile, this is the first major scientific seminar organized by the Ministry of Higher Education after the Islamic Emirate took control of Afghanistan in August 2021.
Latest News
Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hits Afghanistan
A 4.3 magnitude earthquake struck 135 km south-southeast of Fayzabad, Afghanistan at 8.29 am on Monday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.
“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 13-02-2023, 06:47:53 IST, Lat: 36.51 & Long: 71.40, Depth: 135 Km, Location: 100km SE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan,” NCS tweeted on Monday.
The head of disaster management in Badakhshan has confirmed that there were no casualties in this morning’s earthquake.
This is the second quake to have rocked the country within a month.
On January 22, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 took place 79 km south-southeast of Fayzabad, Afghanistan at 9:04 am on Sunday, according to the NSC.
Latest News
Mujahid: The Islamic Emirate believes in freedom of press
The spokesman of the Islamic Emirate said on Sunday that the government believes in freedom of the press and supports media outlets where content is in line with Sharia and national interests.
Zabihullah Mujahid said this while speaking at a seminar organized by the Ministry of Higher Education.
“If we observe the Islamic principles, national interests and prevent spreading of rumors and pure propaganda of intelligence activities, the government strongly supports the press and media, and if the media operates within this framework, it will not have any problems, rather it will be supported, and that media will be the real media of our country,” Mujahid said.
He also called on officials to listen to criticism reflected by the media.
“May government officials listen to criticism with patience. If it is not true, they should respond, and if it is true, they should bring reforms. This is the cooperation of society with the government. When this cooperation is brought together by the media, we can have an advanced and stable country.”
Mujahid also emphasized the importance of impartiality of the media and said that the media should be a neutral bridge between the government and the people so that trust in the media increases and the rulers can address the problems of the people.
“The responsibility of the media is that they should be neutral and not biased as they act as a medium between the government and the people. When they criticize the government or have an objection or question about the government, they should raise it as a third party. When the media acts as a third party, the government also trusts the media,” he said.
The spokesman of the Islamic Emirate also said that national unity and establishing relations with the world are part of Afghanistan’s national interests, and the media has an obligation to strengthen national unity in the country and not allow division.
He added that the media do not have absolute freedom anywhere in the world and are subject to laws, and Afghanistan, which has an Islamic system, has its own laws which apply to the media.
Latest News
Haqqani calls for ‘flexibility’ for the sake of the people
The Minister of Interior Affairs says in order to resolve the current challenges in Afghanistan, the Islamic Emirate must interact with the international community positively.
Speaking at a gathering on Saturday in Khost province, Sirajuddin Haqqani emphasized that the positions of officials in government requires them to not be so strict and to enter into legitimate interactions with the international community for the sake of the people.
“We want interaction with the world community for the sake of our people, we want ease for people, we want to heal the wounds of people,” said Haqqani.
Haqqani also said the current situation in the country was not acceptable and emphasized the need for reforms.
“Today, we consider ourselves righteous enough, and our views and thoughts have dominated us to such an extent that challenging, targeting, defaming and monopolizing the entire system has become an initiative, a view and a basis for us. May Allah correct our intentions and actions. This situation cannot be tolerated,” he said.
Meanwhile, he has asked the security forces to be cautious in dealing with the people and not to do anything to make the people hate the regime and the security forces.
“Despite all these problems, it is not suitable for us to have such morals and behavior that people hate us or our religion,” he added.
Haqqani’s statements regarding positive interactions with the international community come 17 months after the Islamic Emirate came to power. However, no country has yet officially recognized the IEA as the legitimate government in Afghanistan.
Ensuring human rights, especially women’s rights, establishing an inclusive government, and not providing a safe haven to terrorist groups are among the conditions of the international community for recognizing the Islamic Emirate.
But the IEA says it has fulfilled all preconditions.
