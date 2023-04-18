Afghanistan: 35 ancient artifacts discovered in Ghor province

(Last Updated On: April 18, 2023)

Ghor provincial officials say that 35 ancient artifacts were discovered during an archeological dig at the Jam Minaret.

Mullah Nizamuddin Ibrahimi, director of historical records of Ghor Department of Information and Culture, told the media on Sunday that there has been an archeological team at the minaret for some time now. The team is being supervised by archeologists from the ministry of information and culture.

This latest find includes 15 rare coins and 20 other relics, believed to date back to the Ghurid dynasty.

15 metal coins and 20 fabrics were obtained from clay tigers, which are most likely from the Ghurid dynasty.

“These works were submitted to the local museum of information and culture of Ghor by the engineers of the archeology team, head of information and culture, director of historical records,” said Ibrahimi.