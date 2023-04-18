Latest News
IEA’s supreme leader issues Eid ul-Fitr message
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s supreme leader Mawlavi Hibatullah Akhundzada on Tuesday released an Eid ul-Fitr statement and said the people of Afghanistan “should be thankful that after many conflicts, we have got security and a Sharia system.”
He also urged the wealthy to help the needy, including widows, orphans and families of martyrs, during this time.
Akundzada called on the Islamic Emirate’s officials and forces to work with the people and to ensure their rights in accordance with Sharia and their happiness is taken into account.
He also urged all parties to cooperate with the ministry of vice and virtue in order to maintain the law.
“Remarkable corrective measures have been taken in the fields of culture, education, economy, media and other sectors, and the wrong intellectual and moral effects of the occupation are coming to an end,” he said in the statement.
“Our believing compatriots should consider these reform measures more important than anything else; because in the light of religious principles and Sharia, it guarantees the happiness of our worldly and hereafter life and causes happiness, prosperity and permanent salvation of the society,” Akhundzada said.
He called on the religious scholars in the country to “pay attention to their responsibility” especially in terms of informing people about religion, and cooperating with the ministries of vice and virtue, and education, higher education and information and culture.
According to Akhundzada, every nation and country achieves dignity, security and real prosperity when there is no rebellion and rebelliousness among the people. He said: “Therefore, the responsibility of reforming the people and informing them has been entrusted to the shoulders of the scholars and they should fulfill their obligations in this field in the best way and continue to work in the fields of reforming and enlightening people’s minds in mosques, meetings, media and programs and be a good means of guiding them.
“In the same way, they create more harmony and an atmosphere of trust between them. They should avoid differences and pay attention to the religion and the supreme interests of the people.”
Akhundzada also said that everyone has a responsibility to improve their homeland.
“So now, all responsible or irresponsible Afghans, we have an obligation to make our country prosperous and stand on its feet.”
He also said that Afghans “should not rely on others” and instead support themselves. In line with this, local businessmen and business owners of the country “have more rights than others,” he said adding that they have the full support of the IEA.
He stressed the need to maintain stability and security.
On relations with neighboring countries and the international community, Akhundzada said: “Afghanistan wants positive relations with its neighbors, Islamic countries and the world, based on mutual benefits and within the framework of Islamic principles, since Afghanistan does not want to interfere in the internal affairs of other countries, it also insists that other countries should not interfere in our internal issues, doing so is beneficial both for the world and Afghanistan.”
He said the prevention of poppy cultivation in the country was a “great achievement” and that “Afghanistan will be cleaned of poppy cultivation and drugs soon.”
He noted that drug addicts had been removed from the streets in Kabul and in provinces, as it was “another Sharia obligation that the Islamic Emirate has fulfilled.”
Akundzada stated that efforts were being made to improve the economy.
“Extending education and training to the whole country and providing good training to all children is one of the responsibilities of the Islamic Emirate and effective plans for further development are also worked on,” he said.
He touched on other governance issues and on the judiciary system.
“The courts and judiciary system of the Islamic Emirate, which has a special status among all the organizations, is a part of the Islamic System whose work is considered more important, because the main goal of the Islamic system is the protection of the head, wealth, intellect, status and all the rights given by Allah, therefore, all the judges and court’s officials are instructed to be more serious in obtaining people’s rights, resolving disputes and avoid favoritism, look at the crime instead of criminal, defend the oppressed, prevent the oppressor and solve people’s cases without delay and hindrance,” he said.
In addition he urged the security and defense forces to “do justice, generosity and modesty and avoid arrogance, pride, oppression, betrayal and wasteful spending.
“Strictly avoid all kinds of discrimination,” he said adding: “Do not offer jobs to your relatives, the appointment should be based on merit.”
Two dead after landslide at Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing
A landslide during a thunder and lightning storm on the main road through northwest Pakistan’s Khyber Pass buried more than 20 trucks on Tuesday, killing at least two people, with dozens more feared trapped, Reuters reported.
“Twenty to twenty-five containers are buried in the wreckage,” Abdul Nasir Khan, deputy commissioner of the Khyber district, told Reuters. “The wreckage is quite extensive and our rescue operation is continuing with heavy machinery.”
Photos shared by officials showed truck containers mostly buried in huge piles of rocks.
Contracts for 18 mines in 7 provinces awarded to private companies: MoMP
The Ministry of Mines and Petroleum (MoMP) says contracts have been awarded to private companies for 18 small mines in seven provinces.
Ministry officials said that security at all mines in the country has been ensured and illegal mining has been stopped.
According to them, contracts with private companies will be signed transparently after tender processes are followed.
The ministry also stated once the extraction of these mines starts, hundreds of citizens will be provided with jobs directly and indirectly.
Shahabuddin Delawar, the minister of mines and petroleum, said he hopes that investments in the country’s mines will increase.
The participants meanwhile have said that the tendering process was conducted in a transparent manner and they are satisfied.
MoMP has also warned all the winning bidders to extract minerals in accordance with their contracts. The ministry warned that in the event of any breach of contract, the contracts will be terminated.
All contracts are valid for five years, the ministry said.
Japan calls on G7 countries to engage directly with IEA
Addressing top diplomats of G-7 nations on Monday, Japan’s foreign minister called for direct engagement with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.
Japan’s Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi “emphasized the need to engage persistently and directly with the Taliban,” a statement issued by Tokyo said.
Japan’s top diplomat was discussing Afghanistan and Central Asia for around an hour with his colleagues from the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and the US, plus the EU.
Hayashi called for continuing assistance to the people of Afghanistan in cooperation with the international community.
Expressing “serious concern” over the “worsening” human rights and humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, Hayashi also condemned the recent decision by the IEA that “suppress human rights, including increased restrictions on women’s rights.”
Tokyo’s comments came after the UN said it was being forced to make an “appalling choice” about its presence in Afghanistan as the IEA administration banned women from working for the organization.
The IEA officials meanwhile have said the ban on women working in Afghanistan was an “internal issue” of the country.
Japan is the current chair of G-7, and a bullet train took an hour to bring the foreign ministers of the world’s seven advanced nations to the resort town of Karuizawa in central Japan on Sunday, for a three-day summit until Tuesday.
