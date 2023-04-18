Latest News
Company donates 30,000 pairs of shoes to martyrs and disabled ministry
Fan Afghan-China Trading Company donated 30,000 pairs of shoes to the Ministry of Martyrs and Disabled of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Monday to help the poor, the disabled, widows and orphans, company officials said.
“We will provide other packages to the families of the martyrs as soon as possible through the honorable Ministry of Martyrs and the Disabled, so that we can give these families the little happiness that comes from us. Afghan-China Company is determined to provide long-term help in the areas of work and livelihood to the families of Afghan martyrs and orphans,” Sayed Hadi Shahpour, head of Fan Afghan-China Company, said.
Officials from the ministry said that they have registered 600,000 people in need of help, mostly disabled, widows, and orphans.
“Their aid is distributed in a very transparent manner throughout Afghanistan to the poor groups of widows, orphans and the disabled. We are trying to deliver this aid before Eid so that widows, orphans and disabled people can happily celebrate Eid and put on their shoes,” Shah Mohammad Dost, chief of staff of the Minister of Martyrs and the Disabled, said.
Aid recipients, however, called on institutions to provide job opportunities for the disabled in addition to the aid.
“The distribution of aid through the ministry is very good for us. The ministry should take the share of the disabled and not give it to the district representatives,” Abdul Raqib, one of the disabled, said.
Officials of the Ministry of Martyrs and the Disabled assured full transparency in the aid delivery process and said that the ministry has helped the needy citizens in the past and is trying to increase its assistance,
Two dead after landslide at Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing
A landslide during a thunder and lightning storm on the main road through northwest Pakistan’s Khyber Pass buried more than 20 trucks on Tuesday, killing at least two people, with dozens more feared trapped, Reuters reported.
“Twenty to twenty-five containers are buried in the wreckage,” Abdul Nasir Khan, deputy commissioner of the Khyber district, told Reuters. “The wreckage is quite extensive and our rescue operation is continuing with heavy machinery.”
Photos shared by officials showed truck containers mostly buried in huge piles of rocks.
Japan calls on G7 countries to engage directly with IEA
Addressing top diplomats of G-7 nations on Monday, Japan’s foreign minister called for direct engagement with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.
Japan’s Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi “emphasized the need to engage persistently and directly with the Taliban,” a statement issued by Tokyo said.
Japan’s top diplomat was discussing Afghanistan and Central Asia for around an hour with his colleagues from the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and the US, plus the EU.
Hayashi called for continuing assistance to the people of Afghanistan in cooperation with the international community.
Expressing “serious concern” over the “worsening” human rights and humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, Hayashi also condemned the recent decision by the IEA that “suppress human rights, including increased restrictions on women’s rights.”
Tokyo’s comments came after the UN said it was being forced to make an “appalling choice” about its presence in Afghanistan as the IEA administration banned women from working for the organization.
The IEA officials meanwhile have said the ban on women working in Afghanistan was an “internal issue” of the country.
Japan is the current chair of G-7, and a bullet train took an hour to bring the foreign ministers of the world’s seven advanced nations to the resort town of Karuizawa in central Japan on Sunday, for a three-day summit until Tuesday.
Afghanistan: 35 ancient artifacts discovered in Ghor province
Ghor provincial officials say that 35 ancient artifacts were discovered during an archeological dig at the Jam Minaret.
Mullah Nizamuddin Ibrahimi, director of historical records of Ghor Department of Information and Culture, told the media on Sunday that there has been an archeological team at the minaret for some time now. The team is being supervised by archeologists from the ministry of information and culture.
This latest find includes 15 rare coins and 20 other relics, believed to date back to the Ghurid dynasty.
15 metal coins and 20 fabrics were obtained from clay tigers, which are most likely from the Ghurid dynasty.
“These works were submitted to the local museum of information and culture of Ghor by the engineers of the archeology team, head of information and culture, director of historical records,” said Ibrahimi.
