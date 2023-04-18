Company donates 30,000 pairs of shoes to martyrs and disabled ministry

(Last Updated On: April 18, 2023)

Fan Afghan-China Trading Company donated 30,000 pairs of shoes to the Ministry of Martyrs and Disabled of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Monday to help the poor, the disabled, widows and orphans, company officials said.

“We will provide other packages to the families of the martyrs as soon as possible through the honorable Ministry of Martyrs and the Disabled, so that we can give these families the little happiness that comes from us. Afghan-China Company is determined to provide long-term help in the areas of work and livelihood to the families of Afghan martyrs and orphans,” Sayed Hadi Shahpour, head of Fan Afghan-China Company, said.

Officials from the ministry said that they have registered 600,000 people in need of help, mostly disabled, widows, and orphans.

“Their aid is distributed in a very transparent manner throughout Afghanistan to the poor groups of widows, orphans and the disabled. We are trying to deliver this aid before Eid so that widows, orphans and disabled people can happily celebrate Eid and put on their shoes,” Shah Mohammad Dost, chief of staff of the Minister of Martyrs and the Disabled, said.

Aid recipients, however, called on institutions to provide job opportunities for the disabled in addition to the aid.

“The distribution of aid through the ministry is very good for us. The ministry should take the share of the disabled and not give it to the district representatives,” Abdul Raqib, one of the disabled, said.

Officials of the Ministry of Martyrs and the Disabled assured full transparency in the aid delivery process and said that the ministry has helped the needy citizens in the past and is trying to increase its assistance,