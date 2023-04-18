Pakistan’s envoy returns to Kabul four months after attack on embassy

(Last Updated On: April 18, 2023)

A landslide during a thunder and lightning storm on the main road through northwest Pakistan’s Khyber Pass buried more than 20 trucks on Tuesday, killing at least two people, with dozens more feared trapped, Reuters reported.

“Twenty to twenty-five containers are buried in the wreckage,” Abdul Nasir Khan, deputy commissioner of the Khyber district, told Reuters. “The wreckage is quite extensive and our rescue operation is continuing with heavy machinery.”

Photos shared by officials showed truck containers mostly buried in huge piles of rocks.