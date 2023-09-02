Afghanistan has good political and trade relations with certain countries: deputy PM

(Last Updated On: September 2, 2023)

Maulavi Abdul Kabir, the political deputy of the Islamic Emirate, said on Friday that Afghanistan has good political and trade relations with certain countries due to the sound policy of the government.

Meeting a delegation of the Islamic Cooperation Organization (OIC) in Kabul, Maulavi Abdul Kabir emphasized that the struggle of the Islamic Emirate was aimed at ending the occupation and establishing the Islamic system, which have now been achieved.

He added that the war in Afghanistan has ended, there is no room for linguistic, ethnic and religious disputes, and that Afghanistan is governed by a strong Islamic system.

The official emphasized that the Islamic Emirate wants positive engagement with all countries and currently, due to the sound policy of the Islamic Emirate, Afghanistan has good political and commercial relations with a number of countries.

Based on the statement, OIC delegation said in the meeting that due to the security in Afghanistan, they were able to visit this country with peace of mind and carry out their duties.

Thee scholars, who are residents of different countries, added that the Islamic world wants lasting stability in Afghanistan and does not support war. They also called the Islamic Emirate’s fight against Daesh unparalleled and effective and emphasized that the world should acknowledge these developments.