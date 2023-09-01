Muttaqi meets delegation of OIC and scholars of Islamic nations in Kabul

(Last Updated On: September 1, 2023)

Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi met Thursday in Kabul with delegation of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Islamic countries’ scholars and discussed with them the economic, political and humanitarian issues of Afghanistan,” the ministry said in a statement.

At the meeting, Muttaqi asked the delegation to convey the situation and realities of Afghanistan to the officials of their countries and to the international community.

He emphasized the need for sustainability of humanitarian aid and financing of development projects in Afghanistan, the ministry said.

“Feel the people and government of Afghanistan, convey the current situation and realities of Afghanistan to the authorities of your countries and the international community. The time has come for the international community, especially the Islamic countries, to take full advantage of the opportunities created in Afghanistan and launch economic projects,” the statement reads.

At the meeting, the delegation of Islamic countries’ scholars commended the effective and quick actions of the Islamic Emirate over the past two years in the areas of counter drugs, treating drug addicts, and creating all-round security and stability in the country.

Meanwhile, OIC’s Special Representative to Afghanistan Tariq Ali Bakheet and representatives from Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Pakistan, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Jordan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Chad, Guinea and other countries of the Islamic world attended the meeting.