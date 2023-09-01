Latest News
Muttaqi meets delegation of OIC and scholars of Islamic nations in Kabul
Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi met Thursday in Kabul with delegation of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Islamic countries’ scholars and discussed with them the economic, political and humanitarian issues of Afghanistan,” the ministry said in a statement.
At the meeting, Muttaqi asked the delegation to convey the situation and realities of Afghanistan to the officials of their countries and to the international community.
He emphasized the need for sustainability of humanitarian aid and financing of development projects in Afghanistan, the ministry said.
“Feel the people and government of Afghanistan, convey the current situation and realities of Afghanistan to the authorities of your countries and the international community. The time has come for the international community, especially the Islamic countries, to take full advantage of the opportunities created in Afghanistan and launch economic projects,” the statement reads.
At the meeting, the delegation of Islamic countries’ scholars commended the effective and quick actions of the Islamic Emirate over the past two years in the areas of counter drugs, treating drug addicts, and creating all-round security and stability in the country.
Meanwhile, OIC’s Special Representative to Afghanistan Tariq Ali Bakheet and representatives from Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Pakistan, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Jordan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Chad, Guinea and other countries of the Islamic world attended the meeting.
IEA rejects Amnesty’s claim cameras erode privacy rights
Interior Ministry has denied the claim of an Amnesty International official suggesting that the installation of 62,000 security cameras in Kabul and other areas would erode the rights to privacy.
Matt Mahmoudi, Amnesty International’s Researcher and Advisor on Artificial Intelligence and Human Rights, said in a statement on Thursday this surveillance architecture would erode the rights to privacy and freedom of assembly and expression.
Interior Ministry’s spokesman Abdul Matin Qani, however, rejected the claim and emphasized that the installation of security cameras is a security necessity, which is common in other countries.
“When America and NATO were conducting surveillance activities in all zones of the country, including Kabul, to achieve their goals and gather intelligence information, why didn’t the defenders of privacy rights raise their voice?”
Qani emphasized that the Islamic Emirate is committed to Sharia principles and Sharia does not allow people’s privacy to be threatened.
He said that security cameras were installed in consultation with the people and the Ministry of Interior did not specify which specific place to install them. He added that the camera control rooms are also protected and no one has the right to access it.
Badakhshan sees tourist numbers spike
Thousands of tourists, including locals and foreigners, visit Badakhshan’s attractions monthly amid improved security in the remote northeastern Afghan province.
Pleasant nature and presence of snow leopards and other rare wild animals continue to attract tourists especially in the Pamir mountains.
Tourists are happy about their safety and say that they visit the border districts for recreation and sightseeing and enjoy the beautiful nature and pleasant weather.
Wakhan district of Badakhshan is famous for its high altitude and is known as the “Roof of the World.” It has mild weather in summer, natural landscapes, wild animals and historical sites. It is the second national park of Afghanistan after Band-e-Amir in Bamyan province.
Local officials in the border district of Ishkashim say that security measures, necessary facilities, protecting wildlife and the existence of water springs in the border districts have attracted the attention of foreign tourists.
According to officials, last month, 41 foreign tourists and thousands of domestic tourists visited Pamir by crossing Ishkashim district.
Tourists also describe the security situation of the border districts as good following the establishment of the Islamic Emirate and say that the natural scenery and weather of the districts are exceptional in the world.
Wakhan district shares nearly 500 km border with Tajikistan, Pakistan and China.
Pakistan should seek its enemy on its own soil, says Fitrat
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s Chief of Army Staff Qari Fasihudin Fitrat says Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) does not exist in Afghanistan and that Islamabad should seek its enemy on its own territory.
Speaking in an exclusive interview with ArianaNews, Fitrat said those who intend to question the commitments of IEA and resort to force, the acting government would take “reciprocal action”.
“With various excuses, those who intend to question the commitments of the Islamic Emirate again and resort to force, what is our action and our response?” he asked, adding “We proved this to the world and the world knows.”
In the meantime, Fitrat emphasized that outsiders exaggerate the presence of Daesh in Afghanistan, while this phenomenon does not have a front in the country and is always suppressed.
In response to the concern of the countries over Afghan soil, especially the neighbors, he said that security is currently ensured in Afghanistan, and the IEA has proven this in practice in the last two years.
Meanwhile, the Chief of Army Staff has also pointed out that the defense ministry plans to increase the number of the Islamic Army from 150,000 to more than 180,000 in this solar year.
