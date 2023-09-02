Anas Haqqani: We should not have a bad opinion about our compatriots even in our hearts

(Last Updated On: September 2, 2023)

Anas Haqqani, a senior member of the Islamic Emirate, has said that the members of the Islamic Emirate should not have a bad opinion about their compatriots even in their hearts.

Haqqani said this at a ceremony in Khost province on the occasion of the unveiling of three monuments commemorating the withdrawal of British, Soviet Union and NATO forces from Afghanistan.

“Now it is another stage: amnesty, fraternity and rebuilding. We opened the arms of interaction to the whole world, we declared the end of the chapter of enmity even with those who invaded us and did not respect the dignity of people and shed a lot of innocent blood,” Haqqani said.

“Today it is time to rebuild our homeland, it is the time to heal hearts, and henceforth we should have living facilities like other developed countries. Our faithful army must be equipped with modern equipment. We should have our own products. The new generations should have religious and modern knowledge. This is also Jihad,” he said.

Haqqani emphasized that there are differences of opinion, but “we should all join hands for the sake of religion and homeland and not give a foreign invader another chance to torment our oppressed people again.”