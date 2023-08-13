Business
Afghanistan hit by fuel price hike
Following the increase in the price of fuel on local markets, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MoIC) said Saturday this is a knock-on effect of higher oil prices on the global market.
Abdul Salam Jawad Akhundzada, a spokesman for MoIC, said that the price of fuel in Afghanistan is dependent on global markets, but that efforts are ongoing to keep it from rising.
“There are two main reasons why the price of oil has risen in the markets, one is that the war in Ukraine has a direct effect on the world markets and the rates have risen,” said Jawad Akhundzada.
He also attributed the work being done on the Salang highway – a key transport route – as having had an impact on prices.
“The price of fuel in the world markets was 72 dollars and currently it is 88 dollars, and in the Russian markets, they do not produce high-quality gasoline these days that’s way they do not supply it to their customers,” said Jan Agha Navid, a spokesman for Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI).
Meanwhile motorists have appealed to the IEA to lower the cost of fuel. “Our wish is that the rates should be cheap so that it becomes easier for people,” said one Kabul driver.
Meanwhile, the Islamic Emirate has recently started taking steps to drill for oil in the country and to process it locally. Already, extraction has started in Sar-e-Pul and Jawzjan provinces.
IEA discusses easing banking transactions with Kazakhstan
A delegation of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) discussed facilitating international financial transactions with private banks on a recent trip to Kazakhstan in a bid to ease the Afghan banking sector’s isolation, the acting commerce minister said.
Nooruddin Azizi, acting Minister of Commerce and Industry, led a business delegation to Kazakhstan last week.
In addition to banking he discussed the possibility of preferential trade tariffs, telecommunications projects and transit routes, including for possible shipments of Russian oil to South Asia, he told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday.
“We had teams from Da Afghanistan Bank (Afghanistan’s central bank) and private banks in Kazakhstan, they discussed and are trying to find good ways to decrease the price of financial transactions … we don’t have any banking limitation with Kazakhstan,” he said.
Afghanistan’s banking sector has been hampered and international transactions severely limited since the IEA administration took over two years ago as foreign forces withdrew.
Some IEA leaders are subject to United Nations and United States sanctions. Many international banks have limited transactions with Afghan banks to reduce risk, economists and diplomats say, contributing to a stall in the financial system.
That has been exacerbated by the United States and other governments freezing Afghan central bank assets held abroad.
Azizi also said transactions that went ahead often incurred expensive fees, sometimes 5% of the transaction, which they hoped to reduce.
Fixing Afghanistan’s banking sector was a priority, he said, adding that there are no sanctions directly on banks. But he acknowledged international financial institutions were not easily facilitating transactions.
“It is the preference of some banks that they don’t want to deal with Afghanistan, they might think the trade volume is low, but for us it is very important,” he said.
The United States has issued exemptions to sanctions for humanitarian operations and at times helped facilitate specific transactions, such as an Afghan central bank payment to European companies to buy fresh bank notes.
But traders and international agencies say normal banking has not been restored, hampering the economy and causing headaches for traders and aid programs.
The United Nations, which uses billions of dollars a year to fund humanitarian operations, has to fly in pallets of cash in physical shipments to Kabul.
Afghan-Kazak private sectors seal deals worth $100 million
The Ministry of Commerce and Industry of Afghanistan announced on Thursday contracts worth more than $100 million have been signed between the private sector of Afghanistan and Kazakhstan in a bilateral meeting in Astana.
According to the ministry, a meeting was held between the delegation of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, led by Nooruddin Azizi, the minister of commerce and industry of the Islamic Emirate, and Kazakh authorities, led by Zhumangarin Serik, the deputy prime minister and minister of trade and integration.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed the results of the trade communication meetings and the holding of Kazakh-Afghan exhibitions, facilities in the field of transit and trade, banking between the two countries, new technologies for irrigation management and water conservation, logistics centers in the land ports of Aqena and Turghondi, the Kazakhstan Chamber of Commerce in Herat, three-way transit, the cost of transporting goods and bringing facilities in the field of transportation, and overall increasing the level of trade, investments and signing of agreements.
It was also announced that as a result of bilateral business meetings between the private sectors of the two countries, contracts worth more than $100 million have been signed.
Kazakh-Afghan Business Forum opens in Astana
Kazakh-Afghan Business Forum opened in the Kazakh capital Astana on Wednesday bringing together trade officials and members of the private sector.
The Afghan Ministry of Industry and Commerce said that the forum is being attended by representatives of the banking sector, transport, communications, manufacturers of carpets, beverages, medicines and precious stones.
The forum also includes representatives from agriculture, fuel, logistics, services, industries and construction sectors.
The forum is aimed at increasing the volume of trade between Afghanistan and Kazakhstan, addressing problems and increasing coordination between private sectors of the two countries.
Simultaneously, a three-day expo showcasing Afghan and Kazakh products has opened in Astana.
At least 350 Afghan companies have products on display at 70 booths. This includes agricultural, industrial and mineral products.
Nooruddin Azizi, Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce, said that the expansion of trade relations between Afghanistan and Kazakhstan could lead to the improvement of the economic situation of both countries.
“Today, a good opportunity has been created for companies from different industries to discuss various issues such as exchanging goods and services, presenting business proposals, sharing experiences and knowledge, and even signing cooperation and commercial contracts,” Azizi said.
According to statistics, currently the trade exchange between Afghanistan and Kazakhstan totals $2 billion per year.
Afghans participating at the expo have expressed hope that they can draw the attention of foreign investors to Afghanistan.
