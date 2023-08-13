Afghanistan hit by fuel price hike

(Last Updated On: August 13, 2023)

Following the increase in the price of fuel on local markets, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MoIC) said Saturday this is a knock-on effect of higher oil prices on the global market.

Abdul Salam Jawad Akhundzada, a spokesman for MoIC, said that the price of fuel in Afghanistan is dependent on global markets, but that efforts are ongoing to keep it from rising.

“There are two main reasons why the price of oil has risen in the markets, one is that the war in Ukraine has a direct effect on the world markets and the rates have risen,” said Jawad Akhundzada.

He also attributed the work being done on the Salang highway – a key transport route – as having had an impact on prices.

“The price of fuel in the world markets was 72 dollars and currently it is 88 dollars, and in the Russian markets, they do not produce high-quality gasoline these days that’s way they do not supply it to their customers,” said Jan Agha Navid, a spokesman for Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI).

Meanwhile motorists have appealed to the IEA to lower the cost of fuel. “Our wish is that the rates should be cheap so that it becomes easier for people,” said one Kabul driver.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Emirate has recently started taking steps to drill for oil in the country and to process it locally. Already, extraction has started in Sar-e-Pul and Jawzjan provinces.