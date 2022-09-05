Business
Afghanistan hopes to join CPEC
Afghan Minister of Commerce and Industry has said that Afghanistan should be included in the multibillion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) infrastructure project.
“In talks we had with China, it was mentioned that we should partner with China in the Belt and Road Initiative and China-Pakistan-Economic Corridor and other programs that China has at the international level,” Nooruddin Azizi said in an interview with China’s CGTN.
“As a good neighboring country, we hope that Afghanistan will also participate in these programs with the help of China. If possible, we hope to connect Afghanistan with China through Pamir,” Azizi said.
He said that doing so will be crucial in strengthening the economy of both the countries.
The minister also expressed hope that Chinese companies will help extract minerals in Afghanistan, including Mes Aynak copper.
The Belt and Road Initiative is a global infrastructure development strategy adopted by the Chinese government in 2013 to invest in nearly 150 countries and international organizations. It seeks to rekindle ancient Silk Road trade routes linking China with Europe and Africa
CPEC is a central part of the Belt and Road Initiative, under which Beijing has pledged over $60 billion for infrastructure projects in Pakistan, much of it in the form of loans.
Pakistan to import fruits and vegetables from Afghanistan
Pakistan is hoping to import fruits and vegetables from Afghanistan to help ease shortages caused by recent floods.
Officials have said the recent floods have destroyed farmlands in many areas and caused the price of fruits and vegetables to increase across the country.
Pakistan’s commerce minister said the country’s government is close to signing an agreement to import vegetables and other foodstuffs from Iran and Afghanistan.
Afghanistan’s private sector however said that although they want to expand trade with Pakistan, their priority is to take care of Afghanistan’s domestic needs.
Officials from the Afghanistan Chamber of Agriculture and Livestock said that Pakistan has reduced customs tariffs for agricultural products which Afghanistan needs itself. Therefore, there is a need for the Ministry of Industry and Trade to seriously monitor the export process so that Afghanistan does not face a shortage of vegetables and fruits.
Vegetable prices have tripled in some Pakistani cities.
At the same time, economic experts said that due to the recent floods in Afghanistan, people in the country will also face food shortages.
Afghans continue to pay heavy price for US’s economic sanctions
A year after the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan took control, Afghans continue to pay the heavy price of sanctions imposed by the US.
Experts say that the freezing of Afghanistan’s foreign reserves and the continuation of sanctions have not only hindered investment in the country, but also disrupted economic activities.
According to these experts, the continuation of sanctions will further worsen the economic situation, and America is simply taking revenge for its failure in the country.
With the establishment of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), the imposition of sanctions by the United States disrupted the banking system in Afghanistan, the scope of poverty expanded and a humanitarian crisis emerged.
“Afghanistan’s financial, monetary, commercial and economic system has been seriously affected and Afghanistan’s reserves are still frozen, Afghanistan awaits a bigger disaster,” said Shaker Yaqoubi, an economic expert.
A number of other experts consider the imposition of sanctions by the United States as the main cause of the expansion of poverty in the country and emphasize that its continuation will once again cause a mass migrant exodus.
“Afghanistan will go into economic isolation and people’s poverty levels will increase and illegal immigration will also increase,” said Shabir Bashiri, an economic expert.
Although many meetings have been held in Afghanistan to free up the frozen foreign reserves, and the Islamic Emirate’s continuous calls for the release of these assets, the United States has not responded.
Finance ministry collects 151 billion AFN in last year: officials
The Ministry of Finance says that in the first quarter of the current fiscal year, they managed to collect 74 billion afghanis and the budget has been set at 231 billion afghanis.
The leadership of the ministry said in its annual reporting meeting Tuesday, that all the systems of the ministry have been reactivated, the decisive fight against administrative corruption has started and the sources of income have been consolidated, adding that it has also paid back loans totaling 1.4 billion AFN to international organizations.
In the past year, the total amount of money collect was 151 billion AFN, officials said.
“For the first time in the country’s history, we have prepared a budget using domestic revenues, and in this budget document, unnecessary expenses have been avoided and we have budgeted for some necessary construction projects,” said Hedayatullah Badri, Finance Minister.
The ministry also said that compared to the first days of the establishment of the Islamic Emirate, revenue has increased and the level of economic activities in the country has risen.
The cases of a number of people who have been arrested on charges of corruption in this ministry have been sent to judicial organs, the ministry said.
At the same time, to encourage investors and taxpayers, the ministry has waived tax offenses over the previous years and reduced the tax rate of unions from 1.5 to 0.5 percent.
