Afghanistan hopes to join CPEC

Afghan Minister of Commerce and Industry has said that Afghanistan should be included in the multibillion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) infrastructure project.

“In talks we had with China, it was mentioned that we should partner with China in the Belt and Road Initiative and China-Pakistan-Economic Corridor and other programs that China has at the international level,” Nooruddin Azizi said in an interview with China’s CGTN.

“As a good neighboring country, we hope that Afghanistan will also participate in these programs with the help of China. If possible, we hope to connect Afghanistan with China through Pamir,” Azizi said.

He said that doing so will be crucial in strengthening the economy of both the countries.

The minister also expressed hope that Chinese companies will help extract minerals in Afghanistan, including Mes Aynak copper.

The Belt and Road Initiative is a global infrastructure development strategy adopted by the Chinese government in 2013 to invest in nearly 150 countries and international organizations. It seeks to rekindle ancient Silk Road trade routes linking China with Europe and Africa

CPEC is a central part of the Belt and Road Initiative, under which Beijing has pledged over $60 billion for infrastructure projects in Pakistan, much of it in the form of loans.