Pakistan to import fruits and vegetables from Afghanistan

Pakistan is hoping to import fruits and vegetables from Afghanistan to help ease shortages caused by recent floods.

Officials have said the recent floods have destroyed farmlands in many areas and caused the price of fruits and vegetables to increase across the country.

Pakistan’s commerce minister said the country’s government is close to signing an agreement to import vegetables and other foodstuffs from Iran and Afghanistan.

Afghanistan’s private sector however said that although they want to expand trade with Pakistan, their priority is to take care of Afghanistan’s domestic needs.

Officials from the Afghanistan Chamber of Agriculture and Livestock said that Pakistan has reduced customs tariffs for agricultural products which Afghanistan needs itself. Therefore, there is a need for the Ministry of Industry and Trade to seriously monitor the export process so that Afghanistan does not face a shortage of vegetables and fruits.

Vegetable prices have tripled in some Pakistani cities.

At the same time, economic experts said that due to the recent floods in Afghanistan, people in the country will also face food shortages.