Afghans continue to pay heavy price for US’s economic sanctions

A year after the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan took control, Afghans continue to pay the heavy price of sanctions imposed by the US.

Experts say that the freezing of Afghanistan’s foreign reserves and the continuation of sanctions have not only hindered investment in the country, but also disrupted economic activities.

According to these experts, the continuation of sanctions will further worsen the economic situation, and America is simply taking revenge for its failure in the country.

With the establishment of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), the imposition of sanctions by the United States disrupted the banking system in Afghanistan, the scope of poverty expanded and a humanitarian crisis emerged.

“Afghanistan’s financial, monetary, commercial and economic system has been seriously affected and Afghanistan’s reserves are still frozen, Afghanistan awaits a bigger disaster,” said Shaker Yaqoubi, an economic expert.

A number of other experts consider the imposition of sanctions by the United States as the main cause of the expansion of poverty in the country and emphasize that its continuation will once again cause a mass migrant exodus.

“Afghanistan will go into economic isolation and people’s poverty levels will increase and illegal immigration will also increase,” said Shabir Bashiri, an economic expert.

Although many meetings have been held in Afghanistan to free up the frozen foreign reserves, and the Islamic Emirate’s continuous calls for the release of these assets, the United States has not responded.