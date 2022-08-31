Business
Afghans continue to pay heavy price for US’s economic sanctions
A year after the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan took control, Afghans continue to pay the heavy price of sanctions imposed by the US.
Experts say that the freezing of Afghanistan’s foreign reserves and the continuation of sanctions have not only hindered investment in the country, but also disrupted economic activities.
According to these experts, the continuation of sanctions will further worsen the economic situation, and America is simply taking revenge for its failure in the country.
With the establishment of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), the imposition of sanctions by the United States disrupted the banking system in Afghanistan, the scope of poverty expanded and a humanitarian crisis emerged.
“Afghanistan’s financial, monetary, commercial and economic system has been seriously affected and Afghanistan’s reserves are still frozen, Afghanistan awaits a bigger disaster,” said Shaker Yaqoubi, an economic expert.
A number of other experts consider the imposition of sanctions by the United States as the main cause of the expansion of poverty in the country and emphasize that its continuation will once again cause a mass migrant exodus.
“Afghanistan will go into economic isolation and people’s poverty levels will increase and illegal immigration will also increase,” said Shabir Bashiri, an economic expert.
Although many meetings have been held in Afghanistan to free up the frozen foreign reserves, and the Islamic Emirate’s continuous calls for the release of these assets, the United States has not responded.
Business
Finance ministry collects 151 billion AFN in last year: officials
The Ministry of Finance says that in the first quarter of the current fiscal year, they managed to collect 74 billion afghanis and the budget has been set at 231 billion afghanis.
The leadership of the ministry said in its annual reporting meeting Tuesday, that all the systems of the ministry have been reactivated, the decisive fight against administrative corruption has started and the sources of income have been consolidated, adding that it has also paid back loans totaling 1.4 billion AFN to international organizations.
In the past year, the total amount of money collect was 151 billion AFN, officials said.
“For the first time in the country’s history, we have prepared a budget using domestic revenues, and in this budget document, unnecessary expenses have been avoided and we have budgeted for some necessary construction projects,” said Hedayatullah Badri, Finance Minister.
The ministry also said that compared to the first days of the establishment of the Islamic Emirate, revenue has increased and the level of economic activities in the country has risen.
The cases of a number of people who have been arrested on charges of corruption in this ministry have been sent to judicial organs, the ministry said.
At the same time, to encourage investors and taxpayers, the ministry has waived tax offenses over the previous years and reduced the tax rate of unions from 1.5 to 0.5 percent.
Business
Uzbekistan-Afghanistan joint trade zone to be established
Officials in Balkh province said plans are underway to establish a trade zone within two months in the border area of Balkh province and Surhandarya province of Uzbekistan.
Officials said 120 acres of land would be utilized and the cost would be $75 million.
The plan to create a joint trade zone was signed between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan last year in order to expand economic relations and support Afghan businessmen.
Uzbek officials involved in the Afghan-Uzbek joint trade zone, said: “Under the guidance of our president and understanding with the Afghan government, we are trying to establish a joint trade zone between the border of the two countries in order to increase economic relations, increase imports and exports between the two countries. And also to provide the introduction of Afghanistan’s domestic products abroad.”
The trade zone will ultimately allow Afghan business owners to network and trade without visas. Afghan products will also be available to Uzbek traders.
A number of businessmen in Balkh province consider the establishment of this zone as a window of hope for the country’s economy.
“The establishment of this market is good for both countries, it will continue to promote the business of businessmen of the two countries, and the relations between the two neighbors will continue to improve with the establishment of this zone,” said Miwand Ziyai, an investor.
“I am very happy that a joint trade zone is being established and this shows the good relations between the neighboring countries and we are trying to develop these relations because the creation of this zone is good for the national businesses of both countries,” said Afzal Daulatzai, another investor.
“Economically, it plays an important and fundamental role in the field of trade, and we can sell the products we have in this market. Wherever economic activity takes place, it is natural that its benefit reaches both countries, people and economy,” said Sultan Mohammad Tokhi, a resident of Balkh Province.
Local officials in Balkh also say that the creation of a joint trade zone will lead to the development of trade between the two countries.
“A joint trade zone will be created between the border of Afghanistan and Uzbekistan, and this joint zone has good effects on culture, social communication and also in the economic sector,” Zabihullah Noorani, said head of information and culture of Balkh.
Business
Police close crypto currency exchanges in Herat
Security forces have closed crypto currency exchanges in Afghanistan’s western Herat province after a ban on crypto trading was imposed about three months ago in the country.
At least 16 cryptocurrency exchanges have been closed in the past week in Herat.
“Da Afghanistan’s Bank (central bank) stated in a letter that digital currency trading has caused lots of problems and is scamming people, therefore they should be closed. We acted and arrested all the exchangers involved in the business and closed their shops,” said Sayed Shah Sa’adat, head of the counter-crime unit of Herat police.
Herat Money Exchangers’ Union also said that people were being scammed through digital currency trading.
“Digital currency accounts are outside the country and are purchased from the companies. Our people are not familiar with it, so it is better not to use it. This currency is new in the market and has high fluctuation [rates],” said Ghulam Mohammad Suhrabi, head of Herat Money Exchangers’ Union.
There is no specific data on how many people trade in forex or crypto currencies online, experts said.
“Digital currency is a new phenomenon which is not used in Afghanistan, therefore the process should be monitored by the government so that there will be no scamming and people can make better investments,” said Shahram, a resident in Herat.
“The government should monitor and prevent digital currency activities, otherwise assets leave Afghanistan. People also suffer losses because syndicates are involved and rates fluctuate daily,” said Mawla Alizada, a Herat resident.
