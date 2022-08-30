Finance ministry collects 151 billion AFN in last year: officials

(Last Updated On: August 30, 2022)

The Ministry of Finance says that in the first quarter of the current fiscal year, they managed to collect 74 billion afghanis and the budget has been set at 231 billion afghanis.

The leadership of the ministry said in its annual reporting meeting Tuesday, that all the systems of the ministry have been reactivated, the decisive fight against administrative corruption has started and the sources of income have been consolidated, adding that it has also paid back loans totaling 1.4 billion AFN to international organizations.

In the past year, the total amount of money collect was 151 billion AFN, officials said.

“For the first time in the country’s history, we have prepared a budget using domestic revenues, and in this budget document, unnecessary expenses have been avoided and we have budgeted for some necessary construction projects,” said Hedayatullah Badri, Finance Minister.

The ministry also said that compared to the first days of the establishment of the Islamic Emirate, revenue has increased and the level of economic activities in the country has risen.

The cases of a number of people who have been arrested on charges of corruption in this ministry have been sent to judicial organs, the ministry said.

At the same time, to encourage investors and taxpayers, the ministry has waived tax offenses over the previous years and reduced the tax rate of unions from 1.5 to 0.5 percent.