Latest News
Finance ministry collects 151 billion AFN in last year: officials
The Ministry of Finance says that in the first quarter of the current fiscal year, they managed to collect 74 billion afghanis and the budget has been set at 231 billion afghanis.
The leadership of the ministry said in its annual reporting meeting Tuesday, that all the systems of the ministry have been reactivated, the decisive fight against administrative corruption has started and the sources of income have been consolidated, adding that it has also paid back loans totaling 1.4 billion AFN to international organizations.
In the past year, the total amount of money collect was 151 billion AFN, officials said.
“For the first time in the country’s history, we have prepared a budget using domestic revenues, and in this budget document, unnecessary expenses have been avoided and we have budgeted for some necessary construction projects,” said Hedayatullah Badri, Finance Minister.
The ministry also said that compared to the first days of the establishment of the Islamic Emirate, revenue has increased and the level of economic activities in the country has risen.
The cases of a number of people who have been arrested on charges of corruption in this ministry have been sent to judicial organs, the ministry said.
At the same time, to encourage investors and taxpayers, the ministry has waived tax offenses over the previous years and reduced the tax rate of unions from 1.5 to 0.5 percent.
Latest News
40 acres of hashish destroyed in Sar-e Pul province: officials
Counter Narcotics Department officials for Sar-e Pul province say that in the past month, they have destroyed more than 40 acres of hashish fields in this province.
The local authorities said Tuesday that in order to implement the order of the supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate, they have started a serious fight against the production, smuggling and sale of drugs.
According to them, more than 40 acres of hashish have been destroyed in the last month.
“We destroyed more than forty acres of hashish lands over the past month, now we came to Sayed Abad, Zaka Afghania area, where you can see almost 12 acres of cultivated hemp land, which we also destroyed,” said Hamidullah Faqeer, head of implementation of Counter Narcotics Department for the province’s police command.
Although the destruction of the fields has been welcomed by farmers, they call on the Islamic Emirate to provide them with alternative crops.
The lack of water, the lack of facilities for farmers, and the high price of chemical fertilizer have been mentioned as the most common problems of farmers in this province.
At the same time, security officials have said getting drug addicts off the streets is another plan.
According to them, at least 1000 drug addicts have been rounded up in Kabul and taken to health centers for treatment.
“We started our activity at the beginning of the year in Sar-e Pul province and we have nearly 1000 arrests who are drug addicts and are hospitalized,” said Faqeer.
Latest News
Over 30 million in urgent need of help after major floods in Afghanistan and Pakistan
The International Rescue Committee (IRC) has launched an emergency response to devastating floods in Pakistan which have hit almost 33 million people and killed more than 1,000 in the past two months.
Since mid-June, the monsoons have destroyed 3,000 kilometers of road, 130 bridges and 495,000 homes.
Sindh and Balochistan provinces have seen 784% and 500% more rains than average with even more monsoon rains anticipated in the coming weeks.
With more than 4 million acres of crops damaged and almost 800,000 livestock killed, the IRC is anticipating a sharp increase in food insecurity and a severe impact on the economy.
A rapid needs assessment conducted by IRC and Medical Emergency & Resilience Foundation (MERF) in Pakistan found that:
87% of respondents reported that women and girls don’t have safe latrine facilities and 84% don’t have access to necessary hygiene supplies
71% reported their community does not have access to sufficient and clean drinking water
63% reported that pregnant and lactating women were extremely vulnerable
60% of respondents said their community is not safe
30 to 40% of respondents said they do not have access to critical healthcare
The IRC is calling for a quick mobilization of resources to help IRC and other aid organizations respond urgently to reach those most in need.
Shabnam Baloch, Pakistan Country Director at the IRC, said: “Pakistan has been facing increasingly devastating climate-induced drought and flooding.
“Despite producing less than 1% of the world’s carbon footprint, the country is suffering the consequences of the world’s inaction and stays in the top 10 countries facing the consequences. Now, more than 30 million people, including many Afghan refugees, need our urgent help.
“Our needs assessment showed that we are already seeing a major increase in cases of diarrhea, skin infections, malaria and other illnesses. The IRC has reached almost 20,000 people with critical food, supplies and medical support.
“We are urgently requesting donors to step up their support and help us save lives.”
Flooding in Afghanistan has also brought widespread devastation in central and eastern provinces of the country in the midst of an on-going drought and worsening humanitarian crisis.
Over 180 people have been killed and upwards of 3,300 homes have been destroyed.
Many of the areas impacted by this month’s flooding were hit by a devastating earthquake in June that killed over 1000 people.
IRC Afghanistan has deployed emergency response teams to affected provinces and is providing cash support to families who have lost their livelihoods, and water and hygiene kits to flood-affected households.
Latest News
Wars in Afghanistan and Iraq have killed at least 500,000 people: Report
In the 76 countries in which the U.S. is currently fighting terrorism, at least three have been incredibly deadly: Iraq, Afghanistan and Pakistan.
And as the U.S. pullout from Afghanistan nears the one year mark, Brown University’s Costs of War Project report details just how deadly they’ve been.
It counts how many people have been killed by the “United States’ post-9/11 wars” in these three countries, along with others.
The report accounts for deaths in Afghanistan and Pakistan between October 2001 and October 2018, and in Iraq between March 2003 and September 2021.
In October 2001, the U.S. invaded Afghanistan to defeat the al-Qaeda and the Taliban (IEA), and 20 years later, on August 30, 2021, the U.S. completed a chaotic withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan as the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan regained full control of the country.
In March 2003, the U.S. invaded Iraq and overthrew Saddam Hussein’s regime under the pretense that the regime had weapons of mass destruction, most notably nuclear weapons.
The U.S. pulled out in 2011, paving the way for the rise of ISIS and the re-deployment of U.S. troops, military.com reported.
Pakistan is a little murkier. Since 9/11, the U.S. has conducted hundreds of drone strikes in Pakistan and used the country as a military staging area — but Islamabad has been accused of harboring terrorists as well.
The Costs of War report notes that the actual number of deaths are low because of the limits documenting death in conflict zones.
“For example, tens of thousands of civilians may have died in retaking Mosul and other cities from ISIS but their bodies have likely not been recovered,” the report said.
It also notes that the death toll is only direct deaths — not indirect deaths, such as “loss of access to food, water, health facilities, electricity or other infrastructure.”
Here’s what they found:
6,951 U.S. military deaths.
Iraq: 4,550 deaths.
Afghanistan: 2,401 deaths.
Pakistan: 0 deaths.
There were also 21 civilian DOD deaths, including six in Afghanistan and 15 in Iraq, the Cost of War report notes.
7,820 U.S. contractor deaths.
Iraq: 3,793 deaths.
Afghanistan: 3,937 deaths.
Pakistan: 90 deaths.
109,154 national military and police deaths.
Iraq: 41,726 deaths.
Afghanistan: 58,596 deaths.
Pakistan: 8,832 deaths.
1,464 Allied troop deaths.
Iraq: 323 deaths.
Afghanistan: 1,141 deaths.
Pakistan: 0 deaths.
244,124 — 266,427 civilians.
Iraq: 182,272 — 204,575 deaths.
Afghanistan: 38,480 deaths.
Pakistan: 23,372 deaths.
109,396 — 114,471 opposition fighters.
Iraq: 34,806 — 39,881 deaths.
Afghanistan: 42,100 deaths.
Pakistan: 32,490 deaths.
362 journalists and media workers.
Iraq: 245 deaths.
Afghanistan: 54 deaths.
Pakistan: 63 deaths.
566 humanitarian and NGO workers.
Iraq: 62 deaths.
Afghanistan: 409 deaths.
Pakistan: 95 deaths.
479,858 — 507,236 total deaths.
Iraq: 267,792 — 295,170 deaths.
Afghanistan: 147,124 deaths.
Pakistan: 64,942 deaths.
