40 acres of hashish destroyed in Sar-e Pul province: officials

(Last Updated On: August 30, 2022)

Counter Narcotics Department officials for Sar-e Pul province say that in the past month, they have destroyed more than 40 acres of hashish fields in this province.

The local authorities said Tuesday that in order to implement the order of the supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate, they have started a serious fight against the production, smuggling and sale of drugs.

According to them, more than 40 acres of hashish have been destroyed in the last month.

“We destroyed more than forty acres of hashish lands over the past month, now we came to Sayed Abad, Zaka Afghania area, where you can see almost 12 acres of cultivated hemp land, which we also destroyed,” said Hamidullah Faqeer, head of implementation of Counter Narcotics Department for the province’s police command.

Although the destruction of the fields has been welcomed by farmers, they call on the Islamic Emirate to provide them with alternative crops.

The lack of water, the lack of facilities for farmers, and the high price of chemical fertilizer have been mentioned as the most common problems of farmers in this province.

At the same time, security officials have said getting drug addicts off the streets is another plan.

According to them, at least 1000 drug addicts have been rounded up in Kabul and taken to health centers for treatment.

“We started our activity at the beginning of the year in Sar-e Pul province and we have nearly 1000 arrests who are drug addicts and are hospitalized,” said Faqeer.