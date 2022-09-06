Duty-free tomatoes and onions from Afghanistan, Iran start arriving in Pakistan

(Last Updated On: September 6, 2022)

A total of 530 trucks carrying tomatoes and onions have crossed the border at Torkham in the past four days, after the Pakistan government recently agreed to waive customs duty on the produce from Afghanistan and Iran.

A customs official told Pakistan’s APP news agency, that in the last four days, 6,000 metric tons of tomatoes were imported in 222 trucks and 9,000 metric tons of onions in 308 trucks were also imported.

This comes after the Pakistan government recently waived the duty on onion and tomato imports from Afghanistan and Iran in order to provide Pakistanis with affordable vegetables following the catastrophic floods in the country.

Pakistan has also moved to keep the border crossing open 24/7 so as to speed up the clearance process for trucks.