Business
World Bank survey finds Afghan firms still face ‘daunting challenges’
The World Bank said Monday many businesses in Afghanistan are adjusting to the new business environment but most still face daunting challenges.
The World Bank’s second private sector survey, published Monday, was conducted in May and June 2022.
The Private Sector Rapid Survey (PSRS) Round 2 assessed the status, constraints, and investment outlook of businesses, and the impacts of the ongoing economic challenges faced by private sector firms in Afghanistan.
“Afghanistan continues to face enormous social and economic challenges that are impacting heavily on the welfare of its people, especially women, girls, and minorities.
“The new survey confirms the resilience of Afghanistan’s private sector, which can play a key role in the economic recovery of the country and improving the lives of all Afghans,” said Melinda Good, World Bank Country Director for Afghanistan.
“It also shows that firms continue to suffer from impacts of political uncertainty and policy fragmentation, Afghanistan’s isolation from the international financial sector, and reductions in international assistance,” she said.
More than three-fourths of firms surveyed in Round 2 are operational, compared to two-thirds in Round 1, conducted in October and November last year.
However, most are operating significantly below their full capacity and are only considered partially open, the World Bank stated. Consumer demand appears to have slightly improved in past months but remains considerably lower than before August 2021.
Employment remained around 50 percent lower, on average, than before August 2021, compared to 61 percent lower in Round 1 of the survey.
Women-owned businesses are most affected by restrictions on women’s mobility, resulting in disproportionate revenue and job losses, World Bank stated.
Female employment remains 62 percent lower than before August 2021, while it was 75 percent lower in November 2021.
In addition to this, the World Bank found that businesses continue to be negatively impacted by the loss of international banking relationships, which has disrupted international payments and limited access to bank accounts and formal banking.
“Firms are resorting to the use of informal money transfer systems for domestic payments,” the bank stated.
Despite some businesses hiring employees, the majority of respondents have coped with these challenges by laying off employees, shifting to cash and informal payment channels, shrinking investments, and lowering staff salaries, World Bank reported.
“Action is required by the authorities to unlock possibilities for much-needed international economic integration and domestic opportunities for Afghanistan’s private sector,” said Good.
“This includes increased transparency in public finances and reestablishing central bank independence. With measures like these and continued resilience of businesses, a sustainable private sector-led recovery is possible.”
Business
Duty-free tomatoes and onions from Afghanistan, Iran start arriving in Pakistan
A total of 530 trucks carrying tomatoes and onions have crossed the border at Torkham in the past four days, after the Pakistan government recently agreed to waive customs duty on the produce from Afghanistan and Iran.
A customs official told Pakistan’s APP news agency, that in the last four days, 6,000 metric tons of tomatoes were imported in 222 trucks and 9,000 metric tons of onions in 308 trucks were also imported.
This comes after the Pakistan government recently waived the duty on onion and tomato imports from Afghanistan and Iran in order to provide Pakistanis with affordable vegetables following the catastrophic floods in the country.
Pakistan has also moved to keep the border crossing open 24/7 so as to speed up the clearance process for trucks.
Business
Afghanistan hopes to join CPEC
Afghan Minister of Commerce and Industry has said that Afghanistan should be included in the multibillion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) infrastructure project.
“In talks we had with China, it was mentioned that we should partner with China in the Belt and Road Initiative and China-Pakistan-Economic Corridor and other programs that China has at the international level,” Nooruddin Azizi said in an interview with China’s CGTN.
“As a good neighboring country, we hope that Afghanistan will also participate in these programs with the help of China. If possible, we hope to connect Afghanistan with China through Pamir,” Azizi said.
He said that doing so will be crucial in strengthening the economy of both the countries.
The minister also expressed hope that Chinese companies will help extract minerals in Afghanistan, including Mes Aynak copper.
The Belt and Road Initiative is a global infrastructure development strategy adopted by the Chinese government in 2013 to invest in nearly 150 countries and international organizations. It seeks to rekindle ancient Silk Road trade routes linking China with Europe and Africa
CPEC is a central part of the Belt and Road Initiative, under which Beijing has pledged over $60 billion for infrastructure projects in Pakistan, much of it in the form of loans.
Business
Pakistan to import fruits and vegetables from Afghanistan
Pakistan is hoping to import fruits and vegetables from Afghanistan to help ease shortages caused by recent floods.
Officials have said the recent floods have destroyed farmlands in many areas and caused the price of fruits and vegetables to increase across the country.
Pakistan’s commerce minister said the country’s government is close to signing an agreement to import vegetables and other foodstuffs from Iran and Afghanistan.
Afghanistan’s private sector however said that although they want to expand trade with Pakistan, their priority is to take care of Afghanistan’s domestic needs.
Officials from the Afghanistan Chamber of Agriculture and Livestock said that Pakistan has reduced customs tariffs for agricultural products which Afghanistan needs itself. Therefore, there is a need for the Ministry of Industry and Trade to seriously monitor the export process so that Afghanistan does not face a shortage of vegetables and fruits.
Vegetable prices have tripled in some Pakistani cities.
At the same time, economic experts said that due to the recent floods in Afghanistan, people in the country will also face food shortages.
India to design, build reusable rocket for global market
World Bank survey finds Afghan firms still face ‘daunting challenges’
Hand over of power underway between Boris Johnson and Liz Truss
Russia to buy rockets and artillery shells from North Korea, US intelligence
Russia should not be branded terrorism sponsor, Biden says
ICC announce Afghanistan’s tour program for 2023 to 2027 cycle
Author Salman Rushdie on ventilator after stabbing in New York
Muttaqi urges China to help increase Afghan export volume
Former international cricket umpire Koertzen dies in car accident
MTN receives $35 million offer for Afghanistan operation
Saar: UK’s support from IEA discussed
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan to host a summit on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Top Afghan cleric Ansari killed in Herat mosque blast
-
Business5 days ago
Pakistan to import fruits and vegetables from Afghanistan
-
World4 days ago
Malaysia’s former first lady sentenced to 10 years in jail for graft
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA to engage with countries in the world based on Sharia law: Naeem
-
Latest News4 days ago
It is in the interest of Afghanistan, world to broaden engagement: Pakistan ambassador
-
Latest News5 days ago
Process of distributing e-ID cards to be normalized: NSIA
-
World3 days ago
Death toll from Pakistan floods reaches 1,265
-
Latest News3 days ago
Floods in Pakistan threaten Afghanistan’s food supply: UN