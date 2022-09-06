Officials dismiss concerns over shortage of coal during winter

(Last Updated On: September 6, 2022)

Amid a rise in the level of coal exports, Afghan officials on Tuesday dismissed concerns that there will be a shortage of coal on the local market for heating during the winter months.

“We assure the citizens that coal will be available in all cities at a very low price. They should not worry,” said Esmatullah Burhan, a spokesman for the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum.

He warned that legal action will be taken against those who sell coal at a higher price.

Afghanistan exports about 10,000 tons of coal a day to Pakistan.

The price of coal has increased in Afghanistan in recent months.

“The price of coal has doubled this year. We want the government to reduce the prices. If the situation remains the same, people cannot buy it” said Ezatullah, a Kabul resident.

A member of the Chamber of Industries and Mines suggested that there is also hoarding of coal.

“If the prices go up, people undoubtedly can’t buy coal for heating. I think exports should be checked and also the market should be seriously monitored and the government should crack down on hoarding,” said Abdul Naseer Roshtia, a member of the Chamber of Industries and Mines.

Jawad Dabir, a spokesman for the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, said that the ministry monitors the prices, not only in the capital, but also in provinces.