Business
Officials dismiss concerns over shortage of coal during winter
Amid a rise in the level of coal exports, Afghan officials on Tuesday dismissed concerns that there will be a shortage of coal on the local market for heating during the winter months.
“We assure the citizens that coal will be available in all cities at a very low price. They should not worry,” said Esmatullah Burhan, a spokesman for the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum.
He warned that legal action will be taken against those who sell coal at a higher price.
Afghanistan exports about 10,000 tons of coal a day to Pakistan.
The price of coal has increased in Afghanistan in recent months.
“The price of coal has doubled this year. We want the government to reduce the prices. If the situation remains the same, people cannot buy it” said Ezatullah, a Kabul resident.
A member of the Chamber of Industries and Mines suggested that there is also hoarding of coal.
“If the prices go up, people undoubtedly can’t buy coal for heating. I think exports should be checked and also the market should be seriously monitored and the government should crack down on hoarding,” said Abdul Naseer Roshtia, a member of the Chamber of Industries and Mines.
Jawad Dabir, a spokesman for the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, said that the ministry monitors the prices, not only in the capital, but also in provinces.
Business
World Bank survey finds Afghan firms still face ‘daunting challenges’
The World Bank said Monday many businesses in Afghanistan are adjusting to the new business environment but most still face daunting challenges.
The World Bank’s second private sector survey, published Monday, was conducted in May and June 2022.
The Private Sector Rapid Survey (PSRS) Round 2 assessed the status, constraints, and investment outlook of businesses, and the impacts of the ongoing economic challenges faced by private sector firms in Afghanistan.
“Afghanistan continues to face enormous social and economic challenges that are impacting heavily on the welfare of its people, especially women, girls, and minorities.
“The new survey confirms the resilience of Afghanistan’s private sector, which can play a key role in the economic recovery of the country and improving the lives of all Afghans,” said Melinda Good, World Bank Country Director for Afghanistan.
“It also shows that firms continue to suffer from impacts of political uncertainty and policy fragmentation, Afghanistan’s isolation from the international financial sector, and reductions in international assistance,” she said.
More than three-fourths of firms surveyed in Round 2 are operational, compared to two-thirds in Round 1, conducted in October and November last year.
However, most are operating significantly below their full capacity and are only considered partially open, the World Bank stated. Consumer demand appears to have slightly improved in past months but remains considerably lower than before August 2021.
Employment remained around 50 percent lower, on average, than before August 2021, compared to 61 percent lower in Round 1 of the survey.
Women-owned businesses are most affected by restrictions on women’s mobility, resulting in disproportionate revenue and job losses, World Bank stated.
Female employment remains 62 percent lower than before August 2021, while it was 75 percent lower in November 2021.
In addition to this, the World Bank found that businesses continue to be negatively impacted by the loss of international banking relationships, which has disrupted international payments and limited access to bank accounts and formal banking.
“Firms are resorting to the use of informal money transfer systems for domestic payments,” the bank stated.
Despite some businesses hiring employees, the majority of respondents have coped with these challenges by laying off employees, shifting to cash and informal payment channels, shrinking investments, and lowering staff salaries, World Bank reported.
“Action is required by the authorities to unlock possibilities for much-needed international economic integration and domestic opportunities for Afghanistan’s private sector,” said Good.
“This includes increased transparency in public finances and reestablishing central bank independence. With measures like these and continued resilience of businesses, a sustainable private sector-led recovery is possible.”
Business
Duty-free tomatoes and onions from Afghanistan, Iran start arriving in Pakistan
A total of 530 trucks carrying tomatoes and onions have crossed the border at Torkham in the past four days, after the Pakistan government recently agreed to waive customs duty on the produce from Afghanistan and Iran.
A customs official told Pakistan’s APP news agency, that in the last four days, 6,000 metric tons of tomatoes were imported in 222 trucks and 9,000 metric tons of onions in 308 trucks were also imported.
This comes after the Pakistan government recently waived the duty on onion and tomato imports from Afghanistan and Iran in order to provide Pakistanis with affordable vegetables following the catastrophic floods in the country.
Pakistan has also moved to keep the border crossing open 24/7 so as to speed up the clearance process for trucks.
Business
Afghanistan hopes to join CPEC
Afghan Minister of Commerce and Industry has said that Afghanistan should be included in the multibillion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) infrastructure project.
“In talks we had with China, it was mentioned that we should partner with China in the Belt and Road Initiative and China-Pakistan-Economic Corridor and other programs that China has at the international level,” Nooruddin Azizi said in an interview with China’s CGTN.
“As a good neighboring country, we hope that Afghanistan will also participate in these programs with the help of China. If possible, we hope to connect Afghanistan with China through Pamir,” Azizi said.
He said that doing so will be crucial in strengthening the economy of both the countries.
The minister also expressed hope that Chinese companies will help extract minerals in Afghanistan, including Mes Aynak copper.
The Belt and Road Initiative is a global infrastructure development strategy adopted by the Chinese government in 2013 to invest in nearly 150 countries and international organizations. It seeks to rekindle ancient Silk Road trade routes linking China with Europe and Africa
CPEC is a central part of the Belt and Road Initiative, under which Beijing has pledged over $60 billion for infrastructure projects in Pakistan, much of it in the form of loans.
