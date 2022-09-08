Business
IEA signs final agreement with UAE-based company to run Afghan airports
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan announced Thursday it has signed the third and final agreement for the running of Afghanistan’s airports with GAAC Holding, which will include air space control.
The contract with the UAE company is for 10 years, Ghulam Jelani Popal, deputy head of Afghanistan’s Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation said at a press conference.
He said the IEA had already signed contracts with GAAC over ground services and security.
Ibrahim Moarafi, the General Manager and Regional Director of GAAC told reporters in Kabul that it would encourage major international airlines to return to Afghanistan.
“We believe this is the significant development,” he said. “We also believe this is a significant development as it will bring economic benefits in terms of job creation.”
Afghanistan’s Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar said at the event that Afghanistan’s self-reliance and economic development was the IEA’s priority, “and to achieve this goal, two important contracts were signed with GAAC Holding in the fields of ground services and aviation security.”
“As a result, in addition to the collection of revenue, job opportunities were provided to many citizens,” said Mullah Baradar.
He also said this move would lead to the increase of international flights to Afghanistan, which would have positive effects on increasing trade and transit.
“With the signing of this agreement, basic steps will be taken to standardize important parts of the airport, train experts, ensure flight safety and collect revenue,” said Mullah Hamidullah Akhundzada, Ministry of Transportation and Aviation.
Morafi, from GAAC said: “It is a matter of pleasure that today an agreement for air navigation services was signed with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, and based on this agreement, we will work to increase the capacities and equip the necessary departments.
“We are determined to provide standard services to exporters and importers as per international conventions, in addition to increasing international flights.”
The agreements would help ease Afghanistan’s isolation from the outside world, and allow for an increase in cargo and commercial passenger flights into the country.
Business
Officials dismiss concerns over shortage of coal during winter
Amid a rise in the level of coal exports, Afghan officials on Tuesday dismissed concerns that there will be a shortage of coal on the local market for heating during the winter months.
“We assure the citizens that coal will be available in all cities at a very low price. They should not worry,” said Esmatullah Burhan, a spokesman for the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum.
He warned that legal action will be taken against those who sell coal at a higher price.
Afghanistan exports about 10,000 tons of coal a day to Pakistan.
The price of coal has increased in Afghanistan in recent months.
“The price of coal has doubled this year. We want the government to reduce the prices. If the situation remains the same, people cannot buy it” said Ezatullah, a Kabul resident.
A member of the Chamber of Industries and Mines suggested that there is also hoarding of coal.
“If the prices go up, people undoubtedly can’t buy coal for heating. I think exports should be checked and also the market should be seriously monitored and the government should crack down on hoarding,” said Abdul Naseer Roshtia, a member of the Chamber of Industries and Mines.
Jawad Dabir, a spokesman for the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, said that the ministry monitors the prices, not only in the capital, but also in provinces.
Business
World Bank survey finds Afghan firms still face ‘daunting challenges’
The World Bank said Monday many businesses in Afghanistan are adjusting to the new business environment but most still face daunting challenges.
The World Bank’s second private sector survey, published Monday, was conducted in May and June 2022.
The Private Sector Rapid Survey (PSRS) Round 2 assessed the status, constraints, and investment outlook of businesses, and the impacts of the ongoing economic challenges faced by private sector firms in Afghanistan.
“Afghanistan continues to face enormous social and economic challenges that are impacting heavily on the welfare of its people, especially women, girls, and minorities.
“The new survey confirms the resilience of Afghanistan’s private sector, which can play a key role in the economic recovery of the country and improving the lives of all Afghans,” said Melinda Good, World Bank Country Director for Afghanistan.
“It also shows that firms continue to suffer from impacts of political uncertainty and policy fragmentation, Afghanistan’s isolation from the international financial sector, and reductions in international assistance,” she said.
More than three-fourths of firms surveyed in Round 2 are operational, compared to two-thirds in Round 1, conducted in October and November last year.
However, most are operating significantly below their full capacity and are only considered partially open, the World Bank stated. Consumer demand appears to have slightly improved in past months but remains considerably lower than before August 2021.
Employment remained around 50 percent lower, on average, than before August 2021, compared to 61 percent lower in Round 1 of the survey.
Women-owned businesses are most affected by restrictions on women’s mobility, resulting in disproportionate revenue and job losses, World Bank stated.
Female employment remains 62 percent lower than before August 2021, while it was 75 percent lower in November 2021.
In addition to this, the World Bank found that businesses continue to be negatively impacted by the loss of international banking relationships, which has disrupted international payments and limited access to bank accounts and formal banking.
“Firms are resorting to the use of informal money transfer systems for domestic payments,” the bank stated.
Despite some businesses hiring employees, the majority of respondents have coped with these challenges by laying off employees, shifting to cash and informal payment channels, shrinking investments, and lowering staff salaries, World Bank reported.
“Action is required by the authorities to unlock possibilities for much-needed international economic integration and domestic opportunities for Afghanistan’s private sector,” said Good.
“This includes increased transparency in public finances and reestablishing central bank independence. With measures like these and continued resilience of businesses, a sustainable private sector-led recovery is possible.”
Business
Duty-free tomatoes and onions from Afghanistan, Iran start arriving in Pakistan
A total of 530 trucks carrying tomatoes and onions have crossed the border at Torkham in the past four days, after the Pakistan government recently agreed to waive customs duty on the produce from Afghanistan and Iran.
A customs official told Pakistan’s APP news agency, that in the last four days, 6,000 metric tons of tomatoes were imported in 222 trucks and 9,000 metric tons of onions in 308 trucks were also imported.
This comes after the Pakistan government recently waived the duty on onion and tomato imports from Afghanistan and Iran in order to provide Pakistanis with affordable vegetables following the catastrophic floods in the country.
Pakistan has also moved to keep the border crossing open 24/7 so as to speed up the clearance process for trucks.
Muttaqi hopeful that US will release frozen assets as ‘talks continue’
IEA signs final agreement with UAE-based company to run Afghan airports
Turkmenistan to provide Afghan railway employees with training scholarships
Apple unveils iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max
More than 24 million people in Afghanistan need urgent aid: OCHA
ICC announce Afghanistan’s tour program for 2023 to 2027 cycle
Author Salman Rushdie on ventilator after stabbing in New York
Muttaqi urges China to help increase Afghan export volume
MTN receives $35 million offer for Afghanistan operation
Ireland beat Afghanistan by seven wickets in first T20I match of series
Saar: UK’s support from IEA discussed
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan to host a summit on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
Trending
-
World4 days ago
Trump calls Biden ‘enemy of the state’ at rally
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan floods: UN says over 421,000 Afghan refugees in worst-affected areas
-
Sport4 days ago
Dropped catches changed the game for Afghanistan: Nabi
-
Latest News4 days ago
More flooding feared as lake in southern Pakistan swells
-
COVID-194 days ago
UK to begin rollout of new COVID-19 vaccination campaign
-
Latest News4 days ago
UN Security Council urges the world to fight international threats
-
Regional3 days ago
5.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Kunar province
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA calls on West to reduce pressure and begin cooperation