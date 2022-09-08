IEA signs final agreement with UAE-based company to run Afghan airports

(Last Updated On: September 8, 2022)

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan announced Thursday it has signed the third and final agreement for the running of Afghanistan’s airports with GAAC Holding, which will include air space control.

The contract with the UAE company is for 10 years, Ghulam Jelani Popal, deputy head of Afghanistan’s Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation said at a press conference.

He said the IEA had already signed contracts with GAAC over ground services and security.

Ibrahim Moarafi, the General Manager and Regional Director of GAAC told reporters in Kabul that it would encourage major international airlines to return to Afghanistan.

“We believe this is the significant development,” he said. “We also believe this is a significant development as it will bring economic benefits in terms of job creation.”

Afghanistan’s Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar said at the event that Afghanistan’s self-reliance and economic development was the IEA’s priority, “and to achieve this goal, two important contracts were signed with GAAC Holding in the fields of ground services and aviation security.”

“As a result, in addition to the collection of revenue, job opportunities were provided to many citizens,” said Mullah Baradar.

He also said this move would lead to the increase of international flights to Afghanistan, which would have positive effects on increasing trade and transit.

“With the signing of this agreement, basic steps will be taken to standardize important parts of the airport, train experts, ensure flight safety and collect revenue,” said Mullah Hamidullah Akhundzada, Ministry of Transportation and Aviation.

Morafi, from GAAC said: “It is a matter of pleasure that today an agreement for air navigation services was signed with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, and based on this agreement, we will work to increase the capacities and equip the necessary departments.

“We are determined to provide standard services to exporters and importers as per international conventions, in addition to increasing international flights.”

The agreements would help ease Afghanistan’s isolation from the outside world, and allow for an increase in cargo and commercial passenger flights into the country.