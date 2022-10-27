Latest News
Afghanistan ‘ready to be included’ in major regional projects
Afghanistan stakeholders have said that with improved security in the country since the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) takeover, the country is now more than ready to be included in major regional projects, including China’s “One Belt One Road” initiative.
The China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), is part of the One Belt One Road or New Silk Road initiative, which includes a land trade route from China to Pakistan’s Gwadar port.
The project includes two highways, two railway lines and a major hydroelectricity dam on the Kunar River.
The idea is to lay a road linking Pakistan’s Peshawar to Kabul and also to Kunduz and then further into Central Asia. Railway lines are expected to run from Landi-Kotal in Pakistan to Afghanistan’s Jalalabad, and also from Pakistan’s Chaman to Spin Boldak in Afghanistan.
China’s economic growth in previous years has made the countries participating in the One Belt One Road initiative optimistic and perceive the project to be comparable to China’s development of Shenzhen city, which conceptualized in 1980, has since grown into a metropolis in less than 30 years with a population of ten million.
Now, analysts are hoping Afghanistan will become part of another key undertaking by China – the One Belt One Road initiative.
“If this project (One Belt One Road) was not done through Afghanistan, I don’t think that the project would be very successful; if Afghanistan was not included, if this road passes through other routes, naturally, Afghanistan will not be a connecting point, and people’s perception will be that Afghanistan is not a connecting point but a season point,” said Imam Mohammad Warimach, former deputy minister of transport for Afghanistan.
The One Belt One Road is expected to start from the city of Xi An, in China and cross many Asian countries to Europe and Africa.
Afghan experts believe that China has adopted a new economy-oriented policy on Afghanistan.
“The government of Afghanistan and the continuous security crisis in this country have not given us the opportunity to have a proper awareness of the One Belt One Road Initiative, but China, as a close neighbor of Afghanistan, is trying to bring this country into an international economic cycle,” said Nazir Kabiri, researcher at Biruni Institute, a research organization in Kabul.
The One Belt One Road initiative will reportedly cover 65 countries – home to about 60% of the world’s population – and the cost of which will be about $4 trillion across 900 different projects.
“China is the world champion in the infrastructure sector, strong infrastructure has been built in China, which has a very high capacity, many raw materials are not needed in China and this is a unique opportunity for the Chinese to export them,” said Sebastian Heilmann founding director of the Mercator Institute for China Studies.
Considering the economic problems that Afghanistan is facing, Afghan experts believe that the country should be included in China’s One Belt One Road initiative, as it will help accelerate the construction of infrastructure, gain geographical advantages, and turn Afghanistan into an economically developed country.
In addition, while Afghanistan contends with an economic crisis, no country has yet recognized the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) government. However, the IEA is trying to overcome problems by focusing on infrastructure and economic development projects as well as establishing strong ties with foreign countries, analysts have said.
Baradar meets with envoy
This comes after Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, met with China’s Ambassador to Kabul Wang Yu on Wednesday and called on Beijing to include Afghanistan in the “One Belt One Road” initiative.
According to a statement released by Baradar’s office, the focus of the meeting was on the implementation of key economic projects that have been agreed upon by the two countries.
Meanwhile, Wang stated that his country “wants to deepen its ties with Afghanistan and supports the new government in any situation.”
Stanikzai urges countries to play active role in Afghanistan security, economy
Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, deputy foreign minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, on Tuesday called on countries to play an active role in ensuring peace and security in Afghanistan, and in the development of its economy.
Stanikzai made the remarks during a ceremony to inaugurate a new power supply network at Balkh airport.
“As Afghans played a key role in liberating the region, and did not allow outsiders to have a permanent base… now it is the moral obligation of all countries including in the region to play their part,” Stanikzai said.
The new power supply network at the Balkh airport has been made possible with the financial and technical assistance of Uzbekistan.
Esmatullah Ergashev, special representative of Uzbekistan’s president for Afghanistan, said that his country would continue to support Afghanistan.
“Our relations with the current government did not start a year ago. Our first meeting with the leadership of the Taliban movement (IEA) was in the mid 1990s. Since then, Uzbekistan government has tried to help the Afghan people attain peace and stability,” Ergashev said.
Meanwhile, government officials welcomed Uzbekistan’s assistance to develop Balkh airport.
Hamidullah Akhund, the minister of transport, said that Uzbekistan’s technical team repaired the lighting system, runway and technical section of the airport, and established a new 20 KV power substation.
He said that the airport is ready for domestic and international flights.
IEA accuses international watchdogs of ‘reporting on rumors’
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday that reports by human rights monitoring organizations and missions are “contrary to internationally accepted fact-finding methodologies”.
According to a statement issued by the IEA, “some people report based on rumors and virtual sources (social networks and e-mail addresses) and use it against the ruling system, contrary to legal and scientific methods of truth-finding”.
The IEA stated it has provided all the necessary facilities for impartial investigation and obtaining facts by the offices and persons assigned under the framework of the United Nations to investigate the human rights situation in Afghanistan, and all offices of the Islamic Emirate, including the security department, cooperate with them.
“Therefore, morally, the aforementioned departments should not misuse this positive spirit,” read the statement.
The statement also noted that this “not only destroys people’s trust in their reports, but also questions the impartiality and credibility of their respective institutions”.
In addition, the IEA stated that countries and international organizations “should not allow such people to abuse the name of countries and international organizations to deal with personal problems and political agendas and destroy the spirit of cooperation of officials in line with humanitarian activities”.
The IEA claims there has been “been significant positive changes in the human rights situation compared to the past twenty years,” and that any claim to the contrary will be investigated transparently and justice will prevail.
This comes just days after Richard Bennett, UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan, issued a statement following a 12-day visit to the country and stated that Afghanistan continues to experience a serious crisis and urgent action is needed from all parties to avert a further deterioration of the situation.
According to Bennett, stakeholders he met with expressed grave concerns about the situation of women and girls, increased attacks on places of worship, schools, transportation systems and minority communities, especially Hazara-Shia.
He said the humanitarian situation remains dire and the security situation is fragile.
“I offered the authorities my advice to fulfill their human rights obligations under the international human rights treaties ratified by Afghanistan. The authorities affirmed their commitment to adhere to their international human rights obligations if they were not in conflict with Sharia,” Bennett said.
Extended Troika on Afghanistan may become a ‘five’ without US
The dialogue format on Afghanistan, known as the extended Troika, may be reformed into a ‘five’, with India and Iran participating instead of the US, Russian Security Council Deputy Secretary Alexander Venediktov told state news agency TASS.
He said in the past the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry held talks with Washington and Afghanistan “in the bilateral format as well as within the framework of the so-called extended Troika, consisting of special envoys of Russia, China, the US and Pakistan”.
“However, taking into consideration the non-constructive approach of the US to its work, a five-party mechanism with the participation of Russia, China, Pakistan, Iran and India started to shape,” Venediktov said.
He also pointed to the regular consultations of secretaries of security councils or national security advisors of the region’s countries (India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan) on the Afghan issue, TASS reported.
“The following format, along with the work of the SCO (the Shanghai Cooperation Organization) is one of the most in-demand and useful in terms of peaceful settlement in Afghanistan. This year such a meeting took place in Dushanbe, the next year we hope to gather our partners here in Moscow,” he said.
