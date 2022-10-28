Latest News
Afghanistan army reaches strength of 150,000 members: MoD
Afghanistan’s army has reached a strength of 150,000 members, and the number is expected to increase in future, Latifullah Hakimi, Inspector General of the Ministry of Defense, said this week.
Speaking in an exclusive interview with Ariana News, Hakimi said that unlike the former government’s army, current army is defending the national interests of the country.
“An army shouldn’t belong to an individual or group, such that if the individual dies, the army would die, and if he is alive, it would be alive. It is not army. An army should be committed to supreme national interests of the country,” Hakimi said.
The official said that the current army controls all the borders of the country, adding that neighbors should not have security concerns about Afghanistan.
“The army is committed on promises made to all countries on security and prevention of smuggling,” Hakimi said.
The official said that transparency is maintained in the ranks of defense forces, adding that there are no ghost soldiers.
Latest News
DABS calls on int’l donors to finish off incomplete power projects in Afghanistan
The officials of Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) call on the international organizations to return to Afghanistan in order to complete their incomplete power projects in the country.
According to DABS, if the work of these projects does not kick off, they will face the risk of destruction.
“We request the donors of these projects to finish the work they started for the people of Afghanistan,” said Hekmatullah Mawandi, the spokesperson of DABS.
The officials have added that they are working hard with international financial organizations to encourage them to start working on their incomplete power projects in Afghanistan.
The members of the private sector meanwhile have also expressed their concern and added that if incomplete projects in the energy sector are not started, these projects may demolish.
According to them, providing electricity to all parts of the country can create positive economic improvements in Afghanistan.
Simultaneously, economic experts consider the implementation of incomplete projects to be necessary for Afghanistan’s economy and have said that the implementation of these projects is important for solving the country’s economic problems.
Latest News
Afghanistan ‘ready to be included’ in major regional projects
Afghanistan stakeholders have said that with improved security in the country since the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) takeover, the country is now more than ready to be included in major regional projects, including China’s “One Belt One Road” initiative.
The China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), is part of the One Belt One Road or New Silk Road initiative, which includes a land trade route from China to Pakistan’s Gwadar port.
The project includes two highways, two railway lines and a major hydroelectricity dam on the Kunar River.
The idea is to lay a road linking Pakistan’s Peshawar to Kabul and also to Kunduz and then further into Central Asia. Railway lines are expected to run from Landi-Kotal in Pakistan to Afghanistan’s Jalalabad, and also from Pakistan’s Chaman to Spin Boldak in Afghanistan.
China’s economic growth in previous years has made the countries participating in the One Belt One Road initiative optimistic and perceive the project to be comparable to China’s development of Shenzhen city, which conceptualized in 1980, has since grown into a metropolis in less than 30 years with a population of ten million.
Now, analysts are hoping Afghanistan will become part of another key undertaking by China – the One Belt One Road initiative.
“If this project (One Belt One Road) was not done through Afghanistan, I don’t think that the project would be very successful; if Afghanistan was not included, if this road passes through other routes, naturally, Afghanistan will not be a connecting point, and people’s perception will be that Afghanistan is not a connecting point but a season point,” said Imam Mohammad Warimach, former deputy minister of transport for Afghanistan.
The One Belt One Road is expected to start from the city of Xi An, in China and cross many Asian countries to Europe and Africa.
Afghan experts believe that China has adopted a new economy-oriented policy on Afghanistan.
“The government of Afghanistan and the continuous security crisis in this country have not given us the opportunity to have a proper awareness of the One Belt One Road Initiative, but China, as a close neighbor of Afghanistan, is trying to bring this country into an international economic cycle,” said Nazir Kabiri, researcher at Biruni Institute, a research organization in Kabul.
The One Belt One Road initiative will reportedly cover 65 countries – home to about 60% of the world’s population – and the cost of which will be about $4 trillion across 900 different projects.
“China is the world champion in the infrastructure sector, strong infrastructure has been built in China, which has a very high capacity, many raw materials are not needed in China and this is a unique opportunity for the Chinese to export them,” said Sebastian Heilmann founding director of the Mercator Institute for China Studies.
Considering the economic problems that Afghanistan is facing, Afghan experts believe that the country should be included in China’s One Belt One Road initiative, as it will help accelerate the construction of infrastructure, gain geographical advantages, and turn Afghanistan into an economically developed country.
In addition, while Afghanistan contends with an economic crisis, no country has yet recognized the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) government. However, the IEA is trying to overcome problems by focusing on infrastructure and economic development projects as well as establishing strong ties with foreign countries, analysts have said.
Baradar meets with envoy
This comes after Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, met with China’s Ambassador to Kabul Wang Yu on Wednesday and called on Beijing to include Afghanistan in the “One Belt One Road” initiative.
According to a statement released by Baradar’s office, the focus of the meeting was on the implementation of key economic projects that have been agreed upon by the two countries.
Meanwhile, Wang stated that his country “wants to deepen its ties with Afghanistan and supports the new government in any situation.”
Latest News
Stanikzai urges countries to play active role in Afghanistan security, economy
Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, deputy foreign minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, on Tuesday called on countries to play an active role in ensuring peace and security in Afghanistan, and in the development of its economy.
Stanikzai made the remarks during a ceremony to inaugurate a new power supply network at Balkh airport.
“As Afghans played a key role in liberating the region, and did not allow outsiders to have a permanent base… now it is the moral obligation of all countries including in the region to play their part,” Stanikzai said.
The new power supply network at the Balkh airport has been made possible with the financial and technical assistance of Uzbekistan.
Esmatullah Ergashev, special representative of Uzbekistan’s president for Afghanistan, said that his country would continue to support Afghanistan.
“Our relations with the current government did not start a year ago. Our first meeting with the leadership of the Taliban movement (IEA) was in the mid 1990s. Since then, Uzbekistan government has tried to help the Afghan people attain peace and stability,” Ergashev said.
Meanwhile, government officials welcomed Uzbekistan’s assistance to develop Balkh airport.
Hamidullah Akhund, the minister of transport, said that Uzbekistan’s technical team repaired the lighting system, runway and technical section of the airport, and established a new 20 KV power substation.
He said that the airport is ready for domestic and international flights.
DABS calls on int’l donors to finish off incomplete power projects in Afghanistan
Afghanistan army reaches strength of 150,000 members: MoD
Putin blasts West, says world faces most dangerous decade since WW2
Shanghai district orders mass COVID-19 testing, lockdown
Afghan football chief meets AFC leadership in Malaysia
China urges objective stance over IEA
More than 10,000 Afghan refugees return home in past week
Taiwan to end COVID quarantine for arrivals
Afghan refugee dies after falling from 16th floor during a fire
Thomas West says US ‘deeply concerned about terror groups in Afghanistan’
Tahawol: World’s demands from IEA discussed
Saar: Human rights situation in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Extended Troika on Afghanistan without US discussed
Saar: EU’s call for reopening of girls’ schools discussed
Tahawol: IEA’s efforts for international legitimacy discussed
Trending
-
Science & Technology5 days ago
Afghan girls’ robotics team win at world championships in Switzerland
-
Business4 days ago
Seven new bread-making machines installed at Kabul Central Silo
-
Latest News4 days ago
WFP says 9 out of 10 Afghans do not have enough food
-
Science & Technology3 days ago
A solar eclipse is expected to take place today
-
Business3 days ago
Pakistan’s FBR allows cross-stuffing of goods
-
Latest News4 days ago
Monday marks 77th anniversary of UN establishment
-
World5 days ago
Trump says he ‘will probably have to’ run for president in 2024
-
World4 days ago
Rishi Sunak will become UK’s next prime minister