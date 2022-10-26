Latest News
Stanikzai urges countries to play active role in Afghanistan security, economy
Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, deputy foreign minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, on Tuesday called on countries to play an active role in ensuring peace and security in Afghanistan, and in the development of its economy.
Stanikzai made the remarks during a ceremony to inaugurate a new power supply network at Balkh airport.
“As Afghans played a key role in liberating the region, and did not allow outsiders to have a permanent base… now it is the moral obligation of all countries including in the region to play their part,” Stanikzai said.
The new power supply network at the Balkh airport has been made possible with the financial and technical assistance of Uzbekistan.
Esmatullah Ergashev, special representative of Uzbekistan’s president for Afghanistan, said that his country would continue to support Afghanistan.
“Our relations with the current government did not start a year ago. Our first meeting with the leadership of the Taliban movement (IEA) was in the mid 1990s. Since then, Uzbekistan government has tried to help the Afghan people attain peace and stability,” Ergashev said.
Meanwhile, government officials welcomed Uzbekistan’s assistance to develop Balkh airport.
Hamidullah Akhund, the minister of transport, said that Uzbekistan’s technical team repaired the lighting system, runway and technical section of the airport, and established a new 20 KV power substation.
He said that the airport is ready for domestic and international flights.
IEA accuses international watchdogs of ‘reporting on rumors’
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday that reports by human rights monitoring organizations and missions are “contrary to internationally accepted fact-finding methodologies”.
According to a statement issued by the IEA, “some people report based on rumors and virtual sources (social networks and e-mail addresses) and use it against the ruling system, contrary to legal and scientific methods of truth-finding”.
The IEA stated it has provided all the necessary facilities for impartial investigation and obtaining facts by the offices and persons assigned under the framework of the United Nations to investigate the human rights situation in Afghanistan, and all offices of the Islamic Emirate, including the security department, cooperate with them.
“Therefore, morally, the aforementioned departments should not misuse this positive spirit,” read the statement.
The statement also noted that this “not only destroys people’s trust in their reports, but also questions the impartiality and credibility of their respective institutions”.
In addition, the IEA stated that countries and international organizations “should not allow such people to abuse the name of countries and international organizations to deal with personal problems and political agendas and destroy the spirit of cooperation of officials in line with humanitarian activities”.
The IEA claims there has been “been significant positive changes in the human rights situation compared to the past twenty years,” and that any claim to the contrary will be investigated transparently and justice will prevail.
This comes just days after Richard Bennett, UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan, issued a statement following a 12-day visit to the country and stated that Afghanistan continues to experience a serious crisis and urgent action is needed from all parties to avert a further deterioration of the situation.
According to Bennett, stakeholders he met with expressed grave concerns about the situation of women and girls, increased attacks on places of worship, schools, transportation systems and minority communities, especially Hazara-Shia.
He said the humanitarian situation remains dire and the security situation is fragile.
“I offered the authorities my advice to fulfill their human rights obligations under the international human rights treaties ratified by Afghanistan. The authorities affirmed their commitment to adhere to their international human rights obligations if they were not in conflict with Sharia,” Bennett said.
Extended Troika on Afghanistan may become a ‘five’ without US
The dialogue format on Afghanistan, known as the extended Troika, may be reformed into a ‘five’, with India and Iran participating instead of the US, Russian Security Council Deputy Secretary Alexander Venediktov told state news agency TASS.
He said in the past the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry held talks with Washington and Afghanistan “in the bilateral format as well as within the framework of the so-called extended Troika, consisting of special envoys of Russia, China, the US and Pakistan”.
“However, taking into consideration the non-constructive approach of the US to its work, a five-party mechanism with the participation of Russia, China, Pakistan, Iran and India started to shape,” Venediktov said.
He also pointed to the regular consultations of secretaries of security councils or national security advisors of the region’s countries (India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan) on the Afghan issue, TASS reported.
“The following format, along with the work of the SCO (the Shanghai Cooperation Organization) is one of the most in-demand and useful in terms of peaceful settlement in Afghanistan. This year such a meeting took place in Dushanbe, the next year we hope to gather our partners here in Moscow,” he said.
IEA calls on OIC members to be the first to recognize new government
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has called on Islamic countries and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to recognize them as the new government and to engage positively with the new regime.
The Islamic Emirate has also called on Islamic countries to interact with them on both a political and economic level.
Fourteen months ago the IEA swept to power as the former government collapsed. However, to date, no country has officially recognized the IEA as the new government.
In line with this, the IEA has called on OIC member countries to be the first to recognize them.
The IEA’s deputy spokesman Bilal Karimi said that while the Islamic Emirate might not have been officially recognized, the IEA does have good relations with many OIC-member countries.
“The relations of the Islamic Emirate with many members of this organization are good, and many of the countries that are members of this organization have their embassies open in Afghanistan,” said Karimi.
“Also, the Afghan embassy in those countries carries out its consular affairs,” he added.
The Secretary General of the OIC recently held talks in Moscow and discussed the current situation in Afghanistan, among other issues.
In addition, the fight against terrorism, the establishment of an all-inclusive government and not allowing terrorist groups to operate in Afghanistan are other concerns that have been raised by the international community.
The Islamic Emirate meanwhile has repeatedly said that the new government of Afghanistan is inclusive and has said it will not allow any group to threaten the security of the countries of the region and the world using Afghan soil.
