Business
Afghanistan signs memo of cooperation with Turkish firm to generate power locally
In continuation of the efforts to attract foreign investment in the country, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) energy and water ministry signed a memorandum of cooperation in Kabul with a Turkish construction company, 77 Insaat, in order to produce 200 megawatts of electricity from wind sources in the west of Afghanistan.
At the meeting, the Minister of Energy and Water, Abdul Latif Mansour, said that the western parts of the country are windy enough to produce electricity and that the contracting company has good experiences in building hydroelectric dams and in generating electricity from other sources.
Officials 77 Insaat meanwhile said that they have invested in various sectors of energy production in Afghanistan over the last ten years. According to them, now they intend to cooperate with the current government to produce energy from wind sources.
“We have implemented projects in the field of energy production in different regions of Afghanistan and we are trying to work more with Afghans and the Islamic Emirate has full cooperation with the private sector,” said Suleyman Ciliv, the head of 77 Insaat.
Meanwhile, the officials of the ministry ask all domestic and foreign investors to invest in water dams and energy production in Afghanistan and they also provide facilities for investors in this field.
Business
First freight from Iran arrives in Herat by rail
The Afghanistan Railway Authority says that a test run saw a freight train arrive in Herat province on Monday via the Khaf-Herat Railway line.
Herat Railway officials say that the shipment weighs more than 600 tons, and is made up of equipment and supplies for the company that built Khaf-Herat Railway Line.
According to officials, an Iranian delegation arrived in Herat on Monday, also by rail, and the two sides discussed sustainable transportation via rail.
Mufti Mohammad Nasim Mohammadi, the head of the Herat Railway Department, says that this shipment includes 17 wagons that have transferred 655 tons of railway equipment and facilities for the contracting company.
Currently, this railway has entered Herat as a test, but the process of transporting commercial goods through the Khaf-Herat railway line will start soon, officials said.
Business
Laghman’s agricultural sector gets $3 million boost
Laghman officials say a total of $3 million will be invested into the local agricultural sector by three private companies.
One of the key areas to be focused on will be the saffron sector, officials said.
One thousand five hundred acres of government land will be used by the companies in the Qarghayi district. The land will be used for agricultural purposes, especially for the cultivation of saffron, they said.
Zainul Abedin, the governor of Laghman, also said that dozens of people will benefit from this initiative as many jobs will be created.
The companies that are investing in the farming sector said they expect to be operational within five months.
“Three companies will jointly invest $3 million over five months on this land,” said Abdul Basit, the manager of one contracting company.
The residents of Laghman are also happy that an important agricultural project is being implemented in the province, saying that work will be provided for many of the residents.
Business
Private company officially starts extraction of chromite in Khost
The Department of Mines and Petroleum of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has announced the start of chromite mining in Khost province, in the Tani district.
Mohammad Sadiq Hamza, head of mines and petroleum in Khost, told the media on Sunday that work to extract chromite has started after a local company was given a five-year contract.
Hamzah said over this five-year period, 21,000 tons of chromite ore will be extracted.
He said government will get 215 million afghanis from the proceeds.
“One ton of it (chromite) has been set at 10,000 afghanis, and in total, 21,500 tons of chromite will be extracted from this mine in the course of five years, and the revenue of 215 million afghanis will be gained,” said Hamza.
The ministry of mines said recently that an assessment of 650 mines had been carried out and that contracts would be awarded to local and foreign companies to start mining operations.
Mining companies have meanwhile said that the emerging process around mining in the country is an improvement as in the past, minerals were extracted illegally and money went into the pockets of individuals. Now however, the sector is being standardized and regulated and contracts are awarded to companies in a transparent and fair way.
Abdul Latif Wahedi, the operations manager of Nefrait Sharq, the company that won the contract for the chromite mine, said: “These contracts are now given to the companies in a transparent manner, and you can see that now every mine in different provinces is extracted in a standardized way, and with this, the government’s income will increase on the one hand, and on the other hand, job opportunities will be provided.”
Khost provincial officials meanwhile said that another two mines will also start up in the near future.
Mawlavi Mohammad Anwar Din Parwar, deputy governor of Khost, said that “in the coming days, you will witness the opening of two more mines in Khost province.”
Chromite is the only source of chromium and is used in the steel industry.
