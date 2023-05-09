Afghanistan signs memo of cooperation with Turkish firm to generate power locally

(Last Updated On: May 9, 2023)

In continuation of the efforts to attract foreign investment in the country, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) energy and water ministry signed a memorandum of cooperation in Kabul with a Turkish construction company, 77 Insaat, in order to produce 200 megawatts of electricity from wind sources in the west of Afghanistan.

At the meeting, the Minister of Energy and Water, Abdul Latif Mansour, said that the western parts of the country are windy enough to produce electricity and that the contracting company has good experiences in building hydroelectric dams and in generating electricity from other sources.

Officials 77 Insaat meanwhile said that they have invested in various sectors of energy production in Afghanistan over the last ten years. According to them, now they intend to cooperate with the current government to produce energy from wind sources.

“We have implemented projects in the field of energy production in different regions of Afghanistan and we are trying to work more with Afghans and the Islamic Emirate has full cooperation with the private sector,” said Suleyman Ciliv, the head of 77 Insaat.

Meanwhile, the officials of the ministry ask all domestic and foreign investors to invest in water dams and energy production in Afghanistan and they also provide facilities for investors in this field.