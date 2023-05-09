Business
First shipment from Iran arrives in Herat by rail
The Afghanistan Railway Authority says that a test run saw a freight train arrive in Herat province on Monday via the Khaf-Herat Railway line.
Herat Railway officials say that the shipment weighs more than 600 tons, and is made up of equipment and supplies for the company that built Khaf-Herat Railway Line.
According to officials, an Iranian delegation arrived in Herat on Monday, also by rail, and the two sides discussed sustainable transportation via rail.
Mufti Mohammad Nasim Mohammadi, the head of the Herat Railway Department, says that this shipment includes 17 wagons that have transferred 655 tons of railway equipment and facilities for the contracting company.
Currently, this railway has entered Herat as a test, but the process of transporting commercial goods through the Khaf-Herat railway line will start soon, officials said.
Laghman’s agricultural sector gets $3 million boost
Laghman officials say a total of $3 million will be invested into the local agricultural sector by three private companies.
One of the key areas to be focused on will be the saffron sector, officials said.
One thousand five hundred acres of government land will be used by the companies in the Qarghayi district. The land will be used for agricultural purposes, especially for the cultivation of saffron, they said.
Zainul Abedin, the governor of Laghman, also said that dozens of people will benefit from this initiative as many jobs will be created.
The companies that are investing in the farming sector said they expect to be operational within five months.
“Three companies will jointly invest $3 million over five months on this land,” said Abdul Basit, the manager of one contracting company.
The residents of Laghman are also happy that an important agricultural project is being implemented in the province, saying that work will be provided for many of the residents.
Private company officially starts extraction of chromite in Khost
The Department of Mines and Petroleum of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has announced the start of chromite mining in Khost province, in the Tani district.
Mohammad Sadiq Hamza, head of mines and petroleum in Khost, told the media on Sunday that work to extract chromite has started after a local company was given a five-year contract.
Hamzah said over this five-year period, 21,000 tons of chromite ore will be extracted.
He said government will get 215 million afghanis from the proceeds.
“One ton of it (chromite) has been set at 10,000 afghanis, and in total, 21,500 tons of chromite will be extracted from this mine in the course of five years, and the revenue of 215 million afghanis will be gained,” said Hamza.
The ministry of mines said recently that an assessment of 650 mines had been carried out and that contracts would be awarded to local and foreign companies to start mining operations.
Mining companies have meanwhile said that the emerging process around mining in the country is an improvement as in the past, minerals were extracted illegally and money went into the pockets of individuals. Now however, the sector is being standardized and regulated and contracts are awarded to companies in a transparent and fair way.
Abdul Latif Wahedi, the operations manager of Nefrait Sharq, the company that won the contract for the chromite mine, said: “These contracts are now given to the companies in a transparent manner, and you can see that now every mine in different provinces is extracted in a standardized way, and with this, the government’s income will increase on the one hand, and on the other hand, job opportunities will be provided.”
Khost provincial officials meanwhile said that another two mines will also start up in the near future.
Mawlavi Mohammad Anwar Din Parwar, deputy governor of Khost, said that “in the coming days, you will witness the opening of two more mines in Khost province.”
Chromite is the only source of chromium and is used in the steel industry.
Turkish firm ‘moves forward’ with plans to invest in Afghan energy producing sector
The Islamic Emirate’s minister of energy and water met on Sunday with the head of a Turkish construction company in Kabul to discuss investment in the energy production sector.
According to the ministry of energy and water, the company, 77 Insaat, expressed interest in investing in power-producing projects including a wind-generating endeavor that could produce 200 megawatts of electricity in Afghanistan.
The ministry said in a series of tweets that the IEA’s energy and water minister Abdul Latif Mansoor met with Suleyman Ciliv, the head of the company, “and discussed and exchanged ideas about the development of joint cooperation of investment in the energy production projects from different sources.”
At the meeting, Mansoor praised the initiative being taken by the company in Afghanistan and said the implementation of the second phase of the Kajaki Dam project by the company was a valuable achievement for the people of Afghanistan.
Mansoor emphasized the need for investment in energy projects and assured Ciliv that the leadership of the energy and water ministry is committed to cooperating with the company.
“Both parties agreed to sign a cooperation agreement to invest in a 200 megawatts wind power generation project as soon as possible, so that on the basis of this agreement, the practical works of this project will start in the future,” the ministry said.
Energy in Afghanistan is provided by hydropower followed by fossil fuel and solar power but currently more than 50% of electricity is imported from neighboring countries.
Many rural areas do not have access to power, while urban areas are often hampered by severe restrictions.
Afghanistan currently generates over 600 megawatts (MW) of electricity but its imports total over 670 MW more.
The Afghan National Development Strategy has identified alternative energy, such as wind and solar energy, as a high value power source to develop.
Last year the ministry of energy and water identified 16 electricity-generating projects that, once established, will increase power output and help make the country less reliant on its neighbors for this critical commodity.
The ministry said at the time that of these 16, there are 12 thermal and solar power projects that have been identified and proposals have been shared with domestic and foreign investors in the hope of attracting financial backing.
Economists have meanwhile said that if investors can be found to support this sector, and if more electricity is generated, industry will grow.
Power projects ‘prioritized’
In April last year, the IEA’s Economic Commission, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, gave orders for various ministries to prioritize projects to generate electricity.
At the time, the commission said after “extensive discussions on all issues that the private sector is prepared to invest in”, it was decided that the generation of electricity should be a priority.
According to the statement, the commission instructed various ministries under the leadership of the ministry of energy and water, to also generate electricity from coal.
A shortage of power has plagued Afghanistan for decades despite it having ample hydropower, coal and fossil fuel resources – as well as potential for solar and wind energy projects.
Over the past few years however, one successful private partnership has emerged – between the Afghan government and Bayat Power, Afghanistan’s largest, Afghan-owned and operated power production company which has the region’s most technologically advanced gas fired electric power plant.
Launched in 2019, this commercial operation provides reliable and affordable electric power to hundreds of thousands of people in Afghanistan.
Located in Sherberghan, in the north of the country, the epicenter of the nation’s gas-rich region, Bayat Power has steadfastly aimed to provide essential power for Afghanistan’s economic growth.
Powered by a Siemens SGT-A45 ‘Fast Power’ turbine, the world’s most advanced mobile gas to energy power solution, phase one of Bayat Power-1’s operations generates up to 44 megawatts of power for Afghan homes and businesses.
To date, Bayat Power has delivered over 700 million kilowatts of domestic power to the Afghan grid. However, Bayat Power hopes to eventually roll out three phases in total that will generate more than 200 megawatts of electricity – enough to serve millions of Afghan residential and commercial clients.
Sri Lanka announce schedule for Afghanistan series
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested outside Islamabad court
Daesh leader killing in IEA operation in Kabul
IEA dismisses UNAMA report on enforcement of Sharia as baseless
Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude jolts Afghanistan’s Fayzabad
ATN secures rights to broadcast IPL matches live
Macron criticised for saying Europe should take independent stance on Taiwan
IMF forecasts slump for Pakistan’s economy
Chinese firm offers IEA $10 billion investment in lithium reserves
Tahawol: Concerns over terrorist groups in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Japan’s call for constant presence in Afghanistan discussed
Watch: Rashid Khan’s moment of magic in IPL catch
Tahawol: Outcome of Afghan-Pak-China meeting discussed
Saar: End of Afghanistan-China-Pakistan meeting
