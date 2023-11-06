Sport
Afghanistan wins Asian Open Taekwondo Championship
Afghanistan won the 5th COMBAXX Asian Open Taekwondo Championship after clinching two gold medals along with two silver medals on Sunday in Pakistan.
Mohsen Rezaei and Ali Akbar Amiri both won gold while Omid Sahak and Hekmatullah Zain each won silver.
According to the Afghanistan Taekwondo Federation the team topped the scoreboard, securing overall first place in the championships.
The contest was hosted by Islamabad and took place over four days ending Sunday.
Twenty-three countries were represented. Pakistan came in second with two gold medals and 1 silver, while Kazakhstan finished in third place.
Mohammad Bashir Tarki also won the title of the best trainer.
This is the first time Afghanistan has clinched top spot after coming fourth in the last contest, two years ago.
Sport
World Cup 2023: Naveen-ul-Haq takes a dig at Australia
Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq took a dig at Australia ahead of their World Cup clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.
In a post on Instagram, Naveen said it will be interesting to see Australia play Afghanistan after their refusal to play a bilateral ODI series earlier this year.
That three-match series had been scheduled to take place in the United Arab Emirates but Australia refused to play Afghanistan in protest over the Islamic Emirate’s restrictions on women and girls.
Naveen said this week on Instagram: “Refusing to play the bilateral series, now it will be interesting to see cricket Australia stand in the World Cup #standards #humanrights or 2 points.”
Afghanistan and Australia will face each other in Mumbai in what has now become a huge game in terms of qualification for the semi-finals.
Sport
Afghanistan qualify for ICC Champions Trophy for first time ever
For the first time in Afghanistan cricket history, they have made it to the Champions Trophy, CricTracker reported on Friday.
Afghanistan will make their debut appearance at the 2025 edition of Champions Trophy that will be hosted by Pakistan.
According to the rules of ICC, the top seven teams in the ICC World Cup 2023 automatically qualify for the eight-team competition. Pakistan will be the eighth team for being the host nation. Afghanistan will finish among the top seven in this year’s World Cup.
The 2025 ICC Champions Trophy will be the ninth edition, a cricket tournament for the eight top-ranked One Day International (ODI) men’s national teams. It will be hosted by Pakistan in February 2025.
Sport
Shahidi dedicates Afghanistan win to refugees in Pakistan
Hashmatullah Shahidi, the Afghanistan captain, dedicated his side’s seven-wicket win over Netherlands to the thousands of Afghan refugees in Pakistan who are facing the prospect of being deported back to Afghanistan.
Shahidi was speaking after a comfortable win in Lucknow, Afghanistan’s third in a row and one which sees them move to eight points and closer to a semi-final spot, albeit with two games left to play against Australia and South Africa, ESPNcricinfo reported.
“Right now, a lot of refugee peoples are in struggle so we are watching their videos and we are sad for that and we are with them in this tough time,” Shahidi said after the game. “I dedicate this win to those refugees that are in pain and also to all country peoples back home.”
Nearly two million Afghan refugees that Pakistan says are in the country illegally had been told by the government to leave by November 1 or face either deportation or arrest.
Pakistan has a long history of taking in Afghan refugees, dating back to 1979 when the former Soviet Union came into Afghanistan in a new front of the Cold War with the US.
The issue has been close to the hearts of the cricket team. Following their eight-wicket triumph over Pakistan in Chennai last week, Ibrahim Zadran also dedicated the win to refugees being forced to leave.
“I think the players are attuned with everything that’s going on back home, whether it’s an earthquake and other things,” Jonathan Trott, Afghanistan’s coach, said on Friday after the Netherlands win.
“So they realise, and I think they’re enjoying the joy that they’re giving to the Afghan people and the smile that they currently have on their face in the changing room, but also the smiles that’s giving everybody else. That’s the great thing about sport and being able to touch people far further afield than just here in the stadium or in this country, but back home as well.”
Afghanistan are now fifth on the points table, outside the top four on net run-rate but with the same points as New Zealand and Australia. They take on an in-form Australia in Mumbai first, on Tuesday, and then a rampaging South Africa in Ahmedabad, among their toughest tests.
“I think you’ve got to definitely prepare and have a look at how the opposition are going to play, but the thing is with us, I certainly feel that if we worry, we just focus on how we play and what makes us the side that we are,” Trott said.
“We’ve got to make sure that we don’t look at the opposition too much and forget about what we’ve got to do well. So that’ll be it and obviously we’ll prepare for Australia, a very good side along with South Africa but right now we’re focused on Australia and what we can do to beat them.”
